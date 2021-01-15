I find it odd that Amorim's name isn't being more heavily linked with some of the big jobs (Bayern, Barca, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus are all possibly looking at new managers this summer) around Europe for this summer, other than Liverpool. He has done exceptionally well at Sporting and even his stint at Braga as short as it was saw him bring a trophy home. He averages over 70% win rate at every job he has had and could have 2 league titles in 4 seasons to add to the 3 cups he already has. He has done more than enough to be considered by Liverpool given the alternatives being mentioned, including Alonso, haven't won as much as him.



Remember when Jurgen said him and Pep watched loads of Portuguese football and how much he loved it? Well I think Amorim has been on our radar for a long time, and for all we know he has always been our first choice. Alonso made sense given his history with the club, and the fans jumped on it as well as the media, but if we really wanted him I am not sure he could have turned us down, which to me suggests we never made a formal approach for him (Unlike Bayern who made it clear they wanted him) Nobody from the club made any announcement that he was our 1st choice or that we wanted him as manager - all media speculation. Alonso was the emotional choice for Liverpool fans (including myself) but the more you look into it the sensible option really is Amorim.



For me its the managerial equivalent of Mbappe at 19 being available at an affordable price - its a no brainer.