Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:54:20 pm
Emry has stalled with Villa. Cant believe people were seriously putting him forward for Liverpool.

Emery has stalled because they are winless in two games after picking up 102 points in 54 games previously? I'm not saying we should bring him in but I wouldn't say he has stalled.
Just seen a clip of Amorim speaking English, it's solid.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:03:14 pm
Emery has stalled because they are winless in two games after picking up 102 points in 54 games previously? I'm not saying we should bring him in but I wouldn't say he has stalled.

I just don't think he has the ability to take a team to the next level.


Maybe I'm wrong and with even better players than he has now he'd be a challenger.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:35:36 pm
So are the options good enough or are they not? Personally i think this is the worst set of candidates we have been linked with for a long time. Post Rafa, Hodgson, Kenny and Rodgers we were linked with better managers than the ones right now.

I'm sorry but that's just silly.

The only other serious candidate put forward when we got Hodgson was Pellegrini who had at that point not won any trophies in European football. You would have been shitting all over him.

No one was linked after Hodgson because Dalglish was just handed the reigns. A man who hadn't managed for over 10 years. You'd have shat all over that idea too.

Post Dalglish our options other than the pie in the sky dream of Klopp were de Boar and Martinez. Absolutely terrible options I'm sure you would agree.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:59:28 pm
I am struggling to see what point you are trying to make, maybe you could explain it please.

As for Kenny, I think it is undeniable that we were going backwards when he left. As I said a massive part of that was dealing with the aftermath of Hillsborough, when he was truly incredible. 87-88 was an incredible team and way better than what we ended up with in 91.
What part of "first time managers" don't you understand?
You mentioning the ages of those coaches when they first took over is pointless.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:04:10 pm
Just seen a clip of Amorim speaking English, it's solid.
Question is, does he speak Uruguayanese?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:04:10 pm
Just seen a clip of Amorim speaking English, it's solid.

I am not sure where the rumour came that he couldn't speak English in the first place.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:10:58 pm
Question is, does he speak Uruguayanese?

Or scouse..
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:20:44 pm
I am not sure where the rumour came that he couldn't speak English in the first place.

I mean I wouldn't necessarily expect any foreign manager who has never worked in England to know English fluently. It seems he does so that's a plus
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:54:20 pm
Emry has stalled with Villa. Cant believe people were seriously putting him forward for Liverpool.

Considering there are those that pearl-clutch when you point out De Zerbi's record, it's supremely odd that someone who has a demonstrably better record gets dismissed, not that I'd want him btw
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:10:58 pm
Question is, does he speak Uruguayanese?

No but he does speak Brazilianese, and it is so close to Uruguayanese that they can understand each other
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:24:37 pm
No but he does speak Brazilianese, and it is so close to Uruguayanese that they can understand each other
Only if both speak in Hindi accent though...
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:08:54 pm
What part of "first time managers" don't you understand?
You mentioning the ages of those coaches when they first took over is pointless.

Well maybe you should indicate who you think we should appoint as a first-time manager. You could then indicate the first-time managers who have been successful at one of the biggest clubs in the world in modern times.
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.
Poch? Get out.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

 :butt
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:38:13 pm
Well maybe you should indicate who you think we should appoint as a first-time manager. You could then indicate the first-time managers who have been successful at one of the biggest clubs in the world in modern times.
I've indicated multiple times in this thread who should be appointed, considering the circumstances, no need to repeat myself. Btw check who've managed Barcelona & Real Madrid over the past few years.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Imagine writing all that and then recommending "poch" haha.

For what it's worth, Sporting still had a decent points total last season - one that would have got them in the top 3 in any other season. Braga just spoilt the normal top 3 and they were the victims after losing a couple of key players.
 ;D Was just about to come in and mock that poster who mentioned Pochettino a while back and we've got another one, christ, no, achieved fuck all, no real style of play after a few pressing years at Spurs and says some of the most bizarre stuff in PC's that would be destroyed here. He's crap.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Read posts like this and automatically assume its a rival fan.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.
Flick had a great run but for a short period with a dominant side.
Tuchel is a proven bellend.
Poch has proven he's not all that.

BTW Klopps European record with dortmund wasn't great at the start either.

Season 1, knocked out in the first round of UEFA Cup by Udinese on penalties.

Season 2, no Europe.

Season 3, knocked out of group stage. Granted sevilla and PSG were in the group.

Season 4, knocked out of champions league group stage. Finished bottom of a group with Arsenal, Marseille and Olympiakos.

Made the final in season 5.


Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.
Decent effort at wind up attempt.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Flick had 6 good months in his career. 'Poch' hasn't won shit worth talking about. Tuchel is a divisive moron. Have another go.
What's Maurizio Sarri up to these days?
I think we may well have gone for Alonso over Amorim, but Edwards will love having multiple years of data to pore over for Amorim. Its not a bad thing that he had a trickier year last year - its actually a useful learning point for him. It sounds daft but we dont know how Alonso handles adversity because he hasnt really had to face it yet (credit to him obviously). In the same way it was actually quite useful that Klopps last season at Dortmund was tricky - because we could see from the underlying numbers that they were still being coached well, it was largely just bad finishing and injuries that was doing for them.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:01:04 pm
Flick had 6 good months in his career. 'Poch' hasn't won shit worth talking about. Tuchel is a divisive moron. Have another go.

Flick won the treble , including the Champions League. That trumps the Primeria Liga imo.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not
another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Liverpool is one of the most data driven clubs in world footie. Do you think the club is being run how it was being done 40 years ago?  ;D


Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Read posts like this and automatically assume its a rival fan.
Probably a Chelsea fan if he's recommending "poch" to manage us
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:53:13 pm
I've indicated multiple times in this thread who should be appointed, considering the circumstances, no need to repeat myself. Btw check who've managed Barcelona & Real Madrid over the past few years.

If you are talking about Ljinders then I hate to break it to you but he wouldn't be a first-time manager.

So we move on to Barca managers over the last decade.

Xavi- managed Al Sadd
Koeman- managed 9 clubs
Valverde- managed 7 clubs
Enrique- managed Barca B, Roma and Celta.

Followed by Madrid managers last decade.

Ancelotti- managed 6 clubs before his first gig, 9 altogether
Solari- Real Madrid B
Lopetegui- managed 3 clubs plus Spain
Zidane- managed Madrid B.

So neither Barca or Madrid have appointed a first-time manager.
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record  is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.

I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.

We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Blert
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:54:20 pm
Emry has stalled with Villa. Cant believe people were seriously putting him forward for Liverpool.

He's proven himself more than any of the other main candidates!
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:48:12 pm
We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit).  Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.

Imagine namedropping Poch whilst simultaneously blasting Brendan. Both of these managers are on the same level, although one of them has at least managed to win an FA Cup.
Surprised we havent been linked with Simone Inzaghi yet.

Title winner, plays attractive footy, Nice hair
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:13:03 pm
He's proven himself more than any of the other main candidates!

Yeah its bizarre that the most proven manager gets the most shit. Ultimately his stint at Arsenal counts against him, but the likes of De Zerbi, Amorim etc. would happily take having a managerial career like his.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:12:10 pm
If you are talking about Ljinders then I hate to break it to you but he wouldn't be a first-time manager.

So we move on to Barca managers over the last decade.

Xavi- managed Al Sadd
Koeman- managed 9 clubs
Valverde- managed 7 clubs
Enrique- managed Barca B, Roma and Celta.

Followed by Madrid managers last decade.

Ancelotti- managed 6 clubs before his first gig, 9 altogether
Solari- Real Madrid B
Lopetegui- managed 3 clubs plus Spain
Zidane- managed Madrid B.

So neither Barca or Madrid have appointed a first-time manager.
Real Madrid B, glorified youth teams, you're clutching at straws. Btw you forgot some fella named Guardiola.
Quote from: downtown on Today at 07:16:03 pm
Surprised we havent been linked with Simone Inzaghi yet.

Title winner, plays attractive footy, Nice hair

Doesn't speak English, also...

Quote
Simone Inzaghi has decided to stay at Inter Milan and will renew his contract.

[@DiMarzio]
Where's the proof that we ever made an offer to Alonso? The article posted above mentions we have been in talks with Amorim for months
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Yeah its bizarre that the most proven manager gets the most shit. Ultimately his stint at Arsenal counts against him, but the likes of De Zerbi, Amorim etc. would happily take having a managerial career like his.

Take away his Europa League wins and he's really achieved fuck all though. Average at best in most league campaigns - this season with Villa being comfortably his best.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:21:11 pm
Where's the proof that we ever made an offer to Alonso? The article posted above mentions we have been in talks with Amorim for months

We never wanted him anyway..

Of course we were linked with him. He clearly has no interest in managing Liverpool. Move on.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:21:58 pm
Take away his Europa League wins and he's really achieved fuck all though. Average at best in most league campaigns - this season with Villa being comfortably his best.

Yes if he gets top four for Villa then thats really good and Europa league is still a good achievement. Like I said he has achieved more than what the others have.
