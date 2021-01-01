No disrespect to anyone on here, but we really shouldnt be going for a 39 year old who has never managed outside Portugal. His European record is average at best ( compared to Emery say) and last year Sporting finished outside the top 3, so hardly a dominant record there.



I dont give a shit about his stats/ data - they can always look good in an inferior League. Leave this type of cool, hipster appointment to the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Everton who are sleeping giants and have nothing to lose.



We are Liverpool football Club ffs, so should be going for a proven Manager who has a track record at the top - a Flick, a Poch, a Tuchel ( not him because he would be a bad fit). Not another Brendan please who ticks all the right data boxes, but who is just potential.