Why are people stuck with that thinking when history disproves the point. From 1973 to 1991 LFC were managed by men who'd never managed before becoming LFC managers. The last time I checked LFC's trophy haul wasn't too bad during that period.



Dalglish was the only one who was a young coach. Sir Bob was 55 and Joe was 62 when they took over the reigns. They were vastly experienced men who crucially took over an existing coaching structure. You are advocating inexperienced Coaches coming at a time when we have basically lost pretty much our entire coaching team.As for Kenny, he is an icon for me but arguably he ended up taking us backwards, granted a huge part of that was related to the effects of Hillsborough.