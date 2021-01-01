I hope the powers that be at least interview Pep lijnders.

He knows our style, knows the players.

Not wanting to go all Paisley after Shankly boot room etc...but.



Maybe he doesnt think he is ready for us it is a huge job to take on and he has a lot to lose if it goes badly wrong.The club may want a fresh approach in place too and someone with experience.We may have wanted him to stay as assistant but he did mention in his book that hed only work for Klopp as the number two.