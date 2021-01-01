Orny?
That's his nickname Chops.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
I'm Orny, Orny, Orny, Orny . . .
Can tell the journo's are getting fuck all, just mention name after name now.
I hope the powers that be at least interview Pep lijnders.He knows our style, knows the players.Not wanting to go all Paisley after Shankly boot room etc...but.
Considering the topic - this is the first time I've laughed in this thread.He's leaving us
I see Lever are losing at home. The bitter part of me wants them to capitulate and fuck the league away!
Hansi FLick could be good. If that's a legit option for us then my order of prefrence is:1- Amorim2-Flick3- De Zerbi4- Naglesmann
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
I'm against Flick purely for the reason that his surname makes me think of this guy
If it's not Amorim I'm starting to lean toward retaining Pep. De Zerbi seems like an arse who will eventually fall out with the players. Same as Nargelsman.
Wow, just found out Alberto Aquilani is managing Pisa in the Serie B.Get him in if Alonso wants Madrid. Hoping well get some leaning photos at the training ground soon.
I feel pretty out of my depth here given my views on this so far haven't been much more analytical than 'do they seem sound?' but...I would have been into Pep staying on as an interim measure for a season, both for continuity and to allow Alonso or even Amorim to make the move over afterwards, reducing the pressure of being Guy That Came After Klopp.
Why do so many people want to go down the route of having an ex player managing the club anyway?
It's entirely possible that we were never interested in alonso in the first place. He may not be deemed a suitable replacement
Miso Orny, Seth Effrican journalist...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8</a>According to David Ornstein, it's from his understanding that Amorim isn't the standout candidate as of yet and there is no favourite as things stand. Mentions that we haven't made a decision yet and that we're going to conduct a proper process in the weeks ahead.
I see Lever are losing at home.
I think for a lot of casual observers it is a case of player x was a great player and therefore must be able to translate those skills to management. Too many don't realize it's a completely different skill set. It's why very few truly great players end up excelling in management.
So we basically couldn't get target number one and we don't want who we really want to feel like he's second choice
Michael Edwards doesn;t seem like a sentimental guy. I don't even think Xabi was his first choice.
Looks like hes going to get his adversity period in, just when it doesnt matter to us
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]