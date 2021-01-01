« previous next »
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Orny?


:lmao

 :D

That's his nickname Chops.
Online DangerScouse

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 02:58:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Orny?


:lmao

I'm Orny, Orny, Orny, Orny . . .
Online CHOPPER

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:32 pm
:D

That's his nickname Chops.

Really! I thought you'd just made it up! ;D


Never the less, its still shit. :lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:58:40 pm
I'm Orny, Orny, Orny, Orny . . .

:lmao
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 03:01:21 pm »
Considering the topic - this is the first time I've laughed in this thread.



He's leaving us  :sad
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:42:26 pm
Can tell the journo's are getting fuck all, just mention name after name now.
They're taking advantage of gullible supporters. These same journo's didn't have a clue about Klopp leaving, now we're supposed to believe they know everything regarding Klopp's replacement.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 02:52:42 pm
I hope the powers that be at least interview Pep lijnders.
He knows our style, knows the players.
Not wanting to go all Paisley after  Shankly boot room etc...but.

Maybe he doesnt think he is ready for us it is a huge job to take on and he has a lot to lose if it goes badly wrong.

The club may want a fresh approach in place too and someone with experience.

We may have wanted him to stay as assistant but he did mention in his book that hed only work for Klopp as the number two.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:01:21 pm
Considering the topic - this is the first time I've laughed in this thread.



He's leaving us  :sad

Im still depressed, will take a while for me to get over it
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
We need to think about Klopp though. It's the first time he has put himself before the club and that should tell people something. I am at peace now with his decision.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm »
I see Lever are losing at home. The bitter part of me wants them to capitulate and fuck the league away! ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 03:20:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:18:25 pm
I see Lever are losing at home. The bitter part of me wants them to capitulate and fuck the league away! ;D

 ;D I'm absolutely all in.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:18:25 pm
I see Lever are losing at home. The bitter part of me wants them to capitulate and fuck the league away! ;D
I hope he wins it because he was a great player for us. Helped us win a European cup.

But maybe that's because I've not been getting carried away by the empty speculation.  Let's see who'll get built up next.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 02:52:00 pm
Orny?


:lmao

Miso Orny, Seth Effrican journalist...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 03:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:56 pm
Hansi FLick could be good. If that's a legit option for us then my order of prefrence is:

1- Amorim
2-Flick
3- De Zerbi
4- Naglesmann

I'm against Flick purely for the reason that his surname makes me think of this guy

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 03:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 03:21:45 pm
I'm against Flick purely for the reason that his surname makes me think of this guy



True. I was against Klopp because his surname made me think of this guy:

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:18:25 pm
I see Lever are losing at home. The bitter part of me wants them to capitulate and fuck the league away! ;D

Thatd be the perfect amount of adversity and wed hire him instantly
Online CraigDS

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 03:28:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 02:58:40 pm
I'm Orny, Orny, Orny, Orny . . .

You just know he's walked out of the bathroom in his piss stained Yfronts singing this as he does some weird attempt to be sexy Dad dance.
Offline fridgepants

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:40:20 pm
If it's not Amorim I'm starting to lean toward retaining Pep. De Zerbi seems like an arse who will eventually fall out with the players. Same as Nargelsman.

I feel pretty out of my depth here given my views on this so far haven't been much more analytical than 'do they seem sound?' but...I would have been into Pep staying on as an interim measure for a season, both for continuity and to allow Alonso or even Amorim to make the move over afterwards, reducing the pressure of being Guy That Came After Klopp.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 03:35:17 pm »
I just don't want to end up with Jose Mourinho (unentertaining fruitcake) or Antonio Conte (made me very stressed watching Spurs games last season because he always looked a carding away from having to be carried off to hospital on a stretcher)
Online Irishred1

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:07:46 pm
Wow, just found out Alberto Aquilani is managing Pisa in the Serie B.

Get him in if Alonso wants Madrid.  Hoping well get some leaning photos at the training ground soon.
He would probably get cramp in his hand writing on the white board and miss the season
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 03:37:05 pm »
Why do so many people want to go down the route of having an ex player managing the club anyway? How many times does it really work out, probably very rarely. Trust the system that's been put into place, that is the best thing we can do.
Online Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 03:37:52 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 03:31:51 pm
I feel pretty out of my depth here given my views on this so far haven't been much more analytical than 'do they seem sound?' but...I would have been into Pep staying on as an interim measure for a season, both for continuity and to allow Alonso or even Amorim to make the move over afterwards, reducing the pressure of being Guy That Came After Klopp.

If we don't get either Amorim or Alonso it'll likely be because they've moved or are planning to move elsewhere.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 03:40:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:37:05 pm
Why do so many people want to go down the route of having an ex player managing the club anyway?

I think for a lot of casual observers it is a case of player x was a great player and therefore must be able to translate those skills to management. Too many don't realize it's a completely different skill set. It's why very few truly great players end up excelling in management.
Online meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 03:45:40 pm »
Leverkusen losing?
Looks like the players actually hate him and are annoyed hes staying.
We dodged a bullet.
Online darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
It's entirely possible that we were never interested in alonso in the first place. He may not be deemed a suitable replacement
Online meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:52:58 pm
It's entirely possible that we were never interested in alonso in the first place. He may not be deemed a suitable replacement

Exactly. What a prick.
Online CHOPPER

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:20:50 pm
Miso Orny, Seth Effrican journalist...

I read that a'la Steve McClaren.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 04:00:32 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8</a>

According to David Ornstein, it's from his understanding that Amorim isn't the standout candidate as of yet and there is no favourite as things stand. Mentions that we haven't made a decision yet and that we're going to conduct a proper process in the weeks ahead.
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7188 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm »
Haha, if not Amorim, it's Thiago Motta then...
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7189 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:00:32 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_YC3S0KBAw8</a>

According to David Ornstein, it's from his understanding that Amorim isn't the standout candidate as of yet and there is no favourite as things stand. Mentions that we haven't made a decision yet and that we're going to conduct a proper process in the weeks ahead.

So we basically couldn't get target number one and we don't want who we really want to feel like he's second choice
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7190 on: Today at 04:11:58 pm »
It's Amorim. Paul Joyce doesn;t do article propaganda for anyone.
Online Dazzer23

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7191 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:18:25 pm
I see Lever are losing at home.

Looks like hes going to get his adversity period in, just when it doesnt matter to us
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7192 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:40:13 pm
I think for a lot of casual observers it is a case of player x was a great player and therefore must be able to translate those skills to management. Too many don't realize it's a completely different skill set. It's why very few truly great players end up excelling in management.

You are probably right, but it's why I could never think it's Alonso or nobody else, as so few manage to do it.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7193 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:09:46 pm
So we basically couldn't get target number one and we don't want who we really want to feel like he's second choice

Michael Edwards doesn;t seem like a sentimental guy. I don't even think Xabi was his first choice.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7194 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:16:29 pm
Michael Edwards doesn;t seem like a sentimental guy. I don't even think Xabi was his first choice.

Yeah maybe not
Online Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7195 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Looks like hes going to get his adversity period in, just when it doesnt matter to us

 :-X
