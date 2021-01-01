« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:30:06 pm
I think too much gets made of the numbers within areas of our fans. If you read any of the write ups about the club and the structure, yes there’s advanced data stuff going on and yes that influences decision making etc. but we aren’t exclusive to data, we clearly value traditional qualities like leadership and actual people management. I think too many people buy into this idea that we’re run by a bunch of nerds. The data can tell us a lot of things like play style similarity, reasons for over/underperformance and how that translates to our club. But in my view, how they interview and the ‘background checks’ will be just as important as what the data says in this process.

I think the club and decision makers have enough credit in the bank that the fans will try their best to get on board with whichever decision they make. But Frank will be on a much shorter leash than quite a few of the candidates that have been mentioned and that can lead to a pretty toxic situation with the fans.

They are all like that though. Nobody knows Amorim but what if his team plays but is dull to watch? De Zerbi had a bit of a dig at the recruitment team at Brighton just recently. He can be pretty abrasive.

Basically none have a standing that warrants full trust from day one. If they dont start winning then it will end up a bit ‘toxic’ for all of them.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:33 am
177 pages!!!

All based on speculation. Don't waste your energy lads. Enjoy the season lads and we'll see who the new guy is in due course. Endless speculation wouldn't change anything.

Pah!...This entire forum is based on speculation!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
OK. Don't laugh at me but.

If it's De Zerbi, is there a possibility he would bring Lallana and/or Milner with him as staff? I know AL has been building up his skills for a coaching role of late, and while with Milly it's unlikely he'll stop playing until he absolutely has to, I could see him taking that step as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 01:49:29 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:32:24 pm
Here for the Graham 'Potts' Potter redemption arc.

Potter's story will be magical.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:04:24 pm
Doesnt pre season usually start at the beginning of July? I know a lot of our players will have an extended rest but its still not ideal for players who wont be on international duty

Started 8 July ahead of this season (first PL game 11 August). League doesnt kick off till 17 August this year so Id expect itll start the day after the Euros ends. That means Nagelsmann could theoretically be there on day one (or day two or three if Germany win it, with the resulting celebrations).

But I think the bigger issue is the planning of pre season. Realistically youd need to appoint him soon so he could plan the pre season before the Germany camp starts (presumably near the start of June) because once that begins itll be full on.

Hes in a tricky position because he wants a club job in the summer, but hes going to be accused of a wandering eye and not giving proper love and attention to what should be his main priority (not for the first time, ahem).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 01:54:29 pm »
Thiago Motta names on the list huh? He's done well but way to big of a gamble for us currently.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:49:29 pm
Potter's story will be magical.



Seriously though, he was always a Liverpool, Arsenal type manager, with a board that backs him and lets him coach. Our execs need to look past the glitz, the short-term lights, assess where the coaching talent is technically, mentally, and decide. Hope there's enough football knowledge there to actually spot the risk-reward profile between the set-ups of different coaches, do you buy that for Liverpool, De Zerbi will fail on that for me, an exec at the club might think otherwise.
You have to make judgement calls, it's not a decision where you can skate around it. Ultimate test of the football knowledge of the execs at Liverpool.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:49:57 pm
I don't think any of the managers linked get it in 3 years. They should get top 4 and failing to do so is bad and should result in them being cut.

I don't think they properly challenge for the title but if things look like they are going in the right direction that's fine. Like how we knew we were challenging for the title in 2018, the year before we did
Totally downplaying the quality & the potential of the squad. Liverpool have one of the best squads in Europe, regardless of who the manager is
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
I don't get the Thomas Frank love. He's done well at Brentford but they basically resort to Stoke City tactics most of the time. If it wasn't for three god awful promoted clubs and point deductions being handed out they'd also be in heaps of trouble this season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 02:21:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:34:28 pm
They are all like that though. Nobody knows Amorim but what if his team plays but is dull to watch? De Zerbi had a bit of a dig at the recruitment team at Brighton just recently. He can be pretty abrasive.

Basically none have a standing that warrants full trust from day one. If they dont start winning then it will end up a bit toxic for all of them.

I know, but as I said before, sometimes the less you know the better.

De Zerbi is still relatively new, hes only been managing in England for as long as Xabis been managing Leverkusen. His Brighton sides have always been impressive against us, they play a really high level, possession-based football. Lots of managers over perform with smaller clubs usually by doing things a bit like Thomas Frank. Theyre well set up, theyre physical, theyre brilliant on set pieces etc these are all great qualities dont get me wrong, but I think if you asked the majority of fans, theyd rather a bloke comes in whos done something weve never really seen before with a small club vs someone whos kind of done what plenty of previous managers have done but probably more consistently than most.

Theres no unanimous choice amongst the fan base, each manager has questions around them, but someone like Thomas Frank is far easier for the fans to write off than most of the other candidates. Largely due to how his sides play. I know how they play is probably the only way they survive in the league this long on their budgets, but I cant see the appeal of him managing a side as high level as ours.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:09:28 pm
I don't get the Thomas Frank love. He's done well at Brentford but they basically resort to Stoke City tactics most of the time. If it wasn't for three god awful promoted clubs and point deductions being handed out they'd also be in heaps of trouble this season.

Has there been a TF love in? I havent gone through every page on this thread, but I havent sensed that on here. Ive only sensed a fair level of respect towards what hes achieved at Brentford.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:09:28 pm
I don't get the Thomas Frank love. He's done well at Brentford but they basically resort to Stoke City tactics most of the time. If it wasn't for three god awful promoted clubs and point deductions being handed out they'd also be in heaps of trouble this season.

I think its safe to say there isnt much love for any candidate.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 02:27:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:50 pm
I think its safe to say there isnt much love for any candidate.

Well definitely not from you ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7133 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
I really am very excited about what Ive heard about Ruben Amorim. It seems to build on the strong links and recruitment weve done from Portugal over the years.

 His personality and approach to football seem very in sync with what were looking for. His team stats look top tier. Hes been at a top club and gone toe to toe with top clubs with a bigger budget and beaten them.

 He is at a good age too to bring a ton of energy to the role, which is needed and something that Klopp has pointed out is essential to the position (and why hes stepping down at the end of the season). This all just makes really good sense and seems very Liverpool like based on the last few years.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:27:29 pm
Well definitely not from you ;D

I did say i like Thomas Frank. I cant stretch myself further then that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:26:50 pm
I think its safe to say there isnt much love for any candidate.

There is for Ruben Amorim. He really looks like the outstanding pick now - I think were all going to be tuning into Sporting Lisbon matches for the rest of this season
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 02:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:28:20 pm
I really am very excited about what Ive heard about Ruben Amorim. It seems to build on the strong links and recruitment weve done from Portugal over the years.

 His personality and approach to football seem very in sync with what were looking for. His team stats look top tier. Hes been at a top club and gone toe to toe with top clubs with a bigger budget and beaten them.

 He is at a good age too to bring a ton of energy to the role, which is needed and something that club has pointed out is essential to the position (and why hes stepping down at the end of the season). This all just makes really good sense and seems very Liverpool like based on the last few years.

The main thing that appeals to me with Amorim, as was the case with Alonso, is that he has experience in managing a club that basically needs to have the mentality that every game is must win if they want to win titles. We need that going up against Man City.

With managers coming from a mid-table club, I think it's easy to fall into a mentality of tricky away games being good draws. That was fine 10 years ago but not now. The bar isn't 80-85 points anymore.

Lisbon have only dropped points in 4 games this season. Over the last few years it's been 7, 8 and 7. All good.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7137 on: Today at 02:35:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:49:29 pm
Potter's story will be magical.

Yup hes an honest pro
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7138 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Orny saying it won;t be De Zerbi. Amrim is the guy lads.

Quote
I dont think its going to be Roberto De Zerbi [for the Liverpool job]

[@David_Ornstein]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7139 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm »
If it's not Amorim I'm starting to lean toward retaining Pep. De Zerbi seems like an arse who will eventually fall out with the players. Same as Nargelsman.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7140 on: Today at 02:40:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:32:39 pm
The main thing that appeals to me with Amorim, as was the case with Alonso, is that he has experience in managing a club that basically needs to have the mentality that every game is must win if they want to win titles. We need that going up against Man City.

With managers coming from a mid-table club, I think it's easy to fall into a mentality of tricky away games being good draws. That was fine 10 years ago but not now. The bar isn't 80-85 points anymore.

Lisbon have only dropped points in 4 games this season. Over the last few years it's been 7, 8 and 7. All good.

Agree with this. A lot to like about de zerbi too, and I wouldnt be surprised if Alexis Mac Allister is being consulted. Honestly, I think theyre both top top choices, as was Alonso. Losing Klopp hurts right now, but if were going to transition then this is the right way to go about it. Im excited for next season already.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7141 on: Today at 02:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Orny saying it won;t be De Zerbi. Amrim is the guy lads.


De Zerbi falling foul of Liverpool's 'no dick head' policy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7142 on: Today at 02:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Orny saying it won;t be De Zerbi. Amrim is the guy lads.


More an opinion than a scoop.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7143 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Apparently Ornstein mentioned Hansi Flick as a possibility. I dont think Id hate that. Issue is hes not particularly experienced (or young) but he won it all at Bayern. Then bombed at the national team - Im just not sure how you can effectively judge him but in theory he could be great.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7144 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:30:28 pm
There is for Ruben Amorim. He really looks like the outstanding pick now - I think were all going to be tuning into Sporting Lisbon matches for the rest of this season

I dont know much about him but hopefully hes worth the hype, and I hope he likes the look of Guimaraes at Newcastle hes some player just watched the crazy match he would be brilliant with us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7145 on: Today at 02:42:26 pm »
Can tell the journo's are getting fuck all, just mention name after name now.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7146 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:42:26 pm
Can tell the journo's are getting fuck all, just mention name after name now.

Haha for sure  great to see
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7147 on: Today at 02:45:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:41:41 pm
More an opinion than a scoop.

Well duh! But he is a top tier relaible journo.  So he's heard it somewhere within his lfc sources.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7148 on: Today at 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:42:26 pm
Can tell the journo's are getting fuck all, just mention name after name now.

They were clearly briefed a couple of days ago we're no longer in for Alonso.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:46:20 pm
They were clearly briefed a couple of days ago we're no longer in for Alonso.

That doesn't change the fact none of them have a clue who the next manager will be.
