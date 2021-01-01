They are all like that though. Nobody knows Amorim but what if his team plays but is dull to watch? De Zerbi had a bit of a dig at the recruitment team at Brighton just recently. He can be pretty abrasive.



Basically none have a standing that warrants full trust from day one. If they dont start winning then it will end up a bit toxic for all of them.



I know, but as I said before, sometimes the less you know the better.De Zerbi is still relatively new, hes only been managing in England for as long as Xabis been managing Leverkusen. His Brighton sides have always been impressive against us, they play a really high level, possession-based football. Lots of managers over perform with smaller clubs usually by doing things a bit like Thomas Frank. Theyre well set up, theyre physical, theyre brilliant on set pieces etc these are all great qualities dont get me wrong, but I think if you asked the majority of fans, theyd rather a bloke comes in whos done something weve never really seen before with a small club vs someone whos kind of done what plenty of previous managers have done but probably more consistently than most.Theres no unanimous choice amongst the fan base, each manager has questions around them, but someone like Thomas Frank is far easier for the fans to write off than most of the other candidates. Largely due to how his sides play. I know how they play is probably the only way they survive in the league this long on their budgets, but I cant see the appeal of him managing a side as high level as ours.