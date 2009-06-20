« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 298547 times)

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,717
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:00:34 pm
Imagine our pre season without a manager. Proper disaster waiting to happen

Euros finish like mid July.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 12:02:26 pm
Euros finish like mid July.

Doesnt pre season usually start at the beginning of July? I know a lot of our players will have an extended rest but its still not ideal for players who wont be on international duty
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:00:34 pm
Imagine our pre season without a manager. Proper disaster waiting to happen

Dunno about that - pre season is mostly about conditioning and Nagglesman plays in a similar way to klopp  it could also be announced at the end of the season

Its a challenge but we should be looking for a manger for the next 5 years not 5 months so if hes the right choice it shouldnt be a factor
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 12:09:32 pm »
Wonder if the increased de zerbi talk is to pile pressure on him ahead of tomorrow
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,072
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:49:49 am
I don't get this question. Do you mean Jurgen with De Zerbi's track record? If so yes I probably would. Jurgen with Jurgen's track record 12 months ago? Absolutely not, he's actually won things.

Not a clue why some are so precious about De Zerbi - he's been a good coach but there's plenty to be worried about in his style, particularly defensively, and again, he's at 8th placed Brighton who have been on a pretty bad run for a while.  I genuinely don't think he's good enough at this juncture, it's a Rodgers style projection for me.

The better question probably is would you have taken Klopp from Mainz?
The question was if Jürgen had announced he was leaving last season would so many be trying to undermine De Zerbi and the job he has done at Brighton?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,546
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:32 pm
Wonder if the increased de zerbi talk is to pile pressure on him ahead of tomorrow

That's a bit of a weird take, considering his name has always been talked about.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,378
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:09:33 pm
The question was if Jürgen had announced he was leaving last season would so many be trying to undermine De Zerbi and the job he has done at Brighton?

Ah, I see. Erm...well, I think I'd have the same reservations yes if not more given he would've only done it for one season.  Would have the feeling of hiring Laudrup from Swansea or something.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,847
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 12:12:34 pm »
Crushed by Xabi's decision, but it's the smart move.

Klopp is a tough act to follow.
Logged
Kill the humourless

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,526
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:54:25 am
I see what you did there. 

Snot the manager I'd prefer.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:12:34 pm
Crushed by Xabi's decision, but it's the smart move.

Klopp is a tough act to follow.

It is but Alonso would have had a free pass for at least a year, door was wide open to one of the biggest clubs in the world and he just passed. I don't think anyone would think I'm not ready if presented with that, you'd just go for it! Probably means he wants Madrid, in which case, fuck him. See, not so hard to get over :P
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 12:36:50 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:36 pm
Dunno about that - pre season is mostly about conditioning and Nagglesman plays in a similar way to klopp  it could also be announced at the end of the season

Its a challenge but we should be looking for a manger for the next 5 years not 5 months so if hes the right choice it shouldnt be a factor

Nagelsman isnt lasting 5 years.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,627
  • Red since '64
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
FWIW, Mark Douglas suggests Frank is on FSGs radar (he calls it wish list) on the back page of todays iPaper.

He claims the data-driven blokes rate him highly, and believe he has charisma. Make of that what you will - he certainly has Premiership experience, which is one positive, and he appears to improve players. There are worse shouts.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 12:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:12:03 am
Hence why I said literally the same can be said about everyone else

Amorim, Alonso, De Zerbi, Frank, Nagelsmann, all of them need the same approach if they are appointed.

I am not enamoured by any name we are linked with because they all are a step down, and they all will have to prove themselves here, because frankly all of their achievements so far don't make them qualified for a top job like ours, but no one is on the market so next best thing is someone who might be in time.

Whoever we get we have to be brutal. Set realistic targets but be brutal if they don't meet them, we don't have room to hold on to someone if they aren't going to mature into an elite manager

And as I say by realistic targets I mean top 4 every year for the first 3 years or so, and showing progress in that time as well year on year

Dont think the fans would accept just top four. Would have to be some semblance of a title challenge somewhere, at some point within those three years.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7093 on: Today at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:38:17 pm
FWIW, Mark Douglas suggests Frank is on FSGs radar (he calls it wish list) on the back page of todays iPaper.

He claims the data-driven blokes rate him highly, and believe he has charisma. Make of that what you will - he certainly has Premiership experience, which is one positive, and he appears to improve players. There are worse shouts.

I like Thomas Frank, but i can imagine Virgil and Salah maybe being not that enthused.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,077
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7094 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
At some point well know who the new manager will be
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,947
  • Dutch Class
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7095 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:52 am
Amorim's European record bar beating Arsenal isnt great.
Not a great sign imo reminds me of Rodgers a bit

Rodgers had no European experience prior to joining us, but has shown a continued inability to get to grasps with Europe. When he was charge of us, we struggled in Europe the two times we qualified. In his first season, we finished top of a Europa League group with Young Boys, Anzhi and Udinese, but needed to beat Udinese in the last game and conceded five times over two games to Young Boys. We got knocked out by Zenit in the next round. In his third season, we finished third in a group with Real Madrid, Basel and Ludogorets. We  ended up losing and drawing to Basel, as well as drawing to Ludogorets. And that's before we get to going to the Bernabeu with a second string side. We got knocked out on pens to Beşiktaş in the EL knockouts. 

Then you look at Rodgers's European records with Celtic and Leicester

2016/17 - CL qualifying starts with Celtic losing the first leg to Lincoln Red Imps in the Second Qualifying Round. Finish bottom of a CL group involving featuring Barcelona, Man City and Mönchengladbach. Drew two games with Man City.

2017/18 - Finish third in a CL group with PSG, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht on GD. Only points after from beating Anderlecht. Knocked out by Zenit St. Petersburg in the EL Round of 32

2018/19 - Knocked out of the CL in the Third Qualifying Round by AEK Athens. Finish 2nd in a EL group with Salzburg, Leipzig and Rosenborg. Knocked out by Valencia in the Round of 32

2020/21 - Top of a EL group featuring Braga, Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens. Knocked out in the Round of 32 by Slavia Prague

2021/22 - Finish third in a EL group featuring Spartak, Napoli and Legia Warsaw, which includes losing to Legia Warsaw. Drop into the Conference League. Lose to Roma in the semi-finals.



In 2020/21, Amorim's first season in European competition had COVID restrictions that made the playoff round into one-game contests. Sporting got knocked out by LASK after losing 1-4. They were down to ten men at 1-2 with 30 mins left and by most accounts, the officiating was pretty poor.

In 2021/22, Sporting finished 2nd in a CL group that contained Dortmund, Ajax and Beşiktaş.  They lost the first two matches against Dortmund and Ajax, but qualified thanks to a win against Dortmund. They were knocked out in the next round by Man City

In 2022/23, Sporting finished 3rd in a CL group with Spurs, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille. They beat Spurs and Frankfurt in the first two games and then had a miserable run beset by suspensions and injuries. In the EL they got as far as the Quarter-Finals, losing on aggregate to Juventus having beaten Arsenal on penalties in the previous round.

In 2023/24, Sporting finished 2nd in a EL group with Atalanta, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa. They were eventually knocked out in the round of 16 by Atalanta.

So to compare:

Amorim - Four stints in Europe. Finished 2nd and 3rd in a CL group and 2nd in a EL group. Knocked out by LASK (EL playoff round) Man City (CL Rd 16), Juventus (EL QF) and Atalanta (EL Rd 16)

Rodgers - Seven stints in Europe. Finished 3rd (x2) and 4th in a CL Group, 1st (x2) and 3rd in a EL Group . Knocked out by Zenit (EL Rd 32 x2), Beşiktaş (EL Rd 32), AEK Athens (EL Third Qualifying Round), Valencia (EL Rd 32), Slavia Prague (EL Rd 32) and Roma (Conference League SF)
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7096 on: Today at 12:48:15 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 12:45:02 pm
At some point well know who the new manager will be
  :thumbup
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7097 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:38:44 pm
Dont think the fans would accept just top four. Would have to be some semblance of a title challenge somewhere, at some point within those three years.

I don't think any of the managers linked get it in 3 years. They should get top 4 and failing to do so is bad and should result in them being cut.

I don't think they properly challenge for the title but if things look like they are going in the right direction that's fine. Like how we knew we were challenging for the title in 2018, the year before we did
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7098 on: Today at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:38:17 pm
FWIW, Mark Douglas suggests Frank is on FSGs radar (he calls it wish list) on the back page of todays iPaper.

He claims the data-driven blokes rate him highly, and believe he has charisma. Make of that what you will - he certainly has Premiership experience, which is one positive, and he appears to improve players. There are worse shouts.
Yes but they were talking about Fat Frank not the Brentford one!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:49:57 pm
I don't think any of the managers linked get it in 3 years. They should get top 4 and failing to do so is bad and should result in them being cut.

I don't think they properly challenge for the title but if things look like they are going in the right direction that's fine. Like how we knew we were challenging for the title in 2018, the year before we did

Yeah but that season we got to a CL final. Put it this way, are people accepting a 16-17 style season on 3 occasions? I think FSG would. I dont think fans would. Just off the bat its possibly a 15 point reduction.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 12:55:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:53:14 pm
Yeah but that season we got to a CL final. Put it this way, are people accepting a 16-17 style season on 3 occasions? I think FSG would. I dont think fans would.

See I don't think FSG would and the fans mostly definitely won't and shouldn't.

If a manager does that 3 years in the run, get top 4 but it being stagnant progress, I would say it's a clear step backwards and the person isn't developing into an elite manager. To me, that's ultimately a failure, we are getting a you g manager in on the idea they grow and become elite, if they do 3 16/17 years on the run they aren't growing, they aren't elite. To me they should be gone with that
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,313
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 12:58:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:53:14 pm
Yeah but that season we got to a CL final. Put it this way, are people accepting a 16-17 style season on 3 occasions? I think FSG would. I dont think fans would. Just off the bat its possibly a 15 point reduction.
I don't see why we won't be able to challenge for the title, it's not like Klopp is leaving an ageing squad, the majority of the squad are either at their peak or entering their peak with a load of quality players breaking into the squad to keep them on their toes.

There may be a drop off due to the Klopp factor but I don't think it will be anywhere near as much as the pessimists are anticipating
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:55:42 pm
See I don't think FSG would and the fans mostly definitely won't and shouldn't.

If a manager does that 3 years in the run, get top 4 but it being stagnant progress, I would say it's a clear step backwards and the person isn't developing into an elite manager. To me, that's ultimately a failure, we are getting a you g manager in on the idea they grow and become elite, if they do 3 16/17 years on the run they aren't growing, they aren't elite. To me they should be gone with that

Thats what i meant, so ultimately any new manager has to challenge. There is no point boasting about having a good squad and having this amazing set up with nerds running the show only for a manager have the side regress a bit and for a few seasons.

Dont get me wrong, i actually do think the majority of our success is down to Jurgen which is why i dont think the next manager will last long. But expectations are going to be important because its easy to say give the guy time, but as we have seen its much easier for people to say that when you are not very good but harder when you think you are good, have had success and then its taken away.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
In my opinion we have such a good squad that there are a lot of coaches who can have us up there. Building a good team is most of the battle. It's scary but it was always going to be scary when Klopp left. I think he's leaving the team in a better position anyone could have hoped for. Another big part of the battle is having the right structure to make the right appointments and signings, and with the recent news a lot of reason to be confident about that.

This thread may be full of little arguments, it's normal, but I do think for the reasons above everyone is going to rally around whoever we go for and be optimistic about them.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 01:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:38:17 pm
FWIW, Mark Douglas suggests Frank is on FSGs radar (he calls it wish list) on the back page of todays iPaper.

He claims the data-driven blokes rate him highly, and believe he has charisma. Make of that what you will - he certainly has Premiership experience, which is one positive, and he appears to improve players. There are worse shouts.

I have no issue with Frank, hes a good coach and seems a decent enough bloke. Hes consistently overachieved and their performance levels havent really dipped in his time there.

My issue with Frank is how the supporters will receive him. In my lifetime at least I think Jurgens the first manager to complete unite and please the fan base. Rafa was loved but the football, the transfers and seemingly the cold approach to players wasnt to everyones cup of tea. I can see Thomas Frank dividing the fan base pretty much from the off. Were not like United fans who expect a big flavour of the month name, but I do think Franks reputation and brand of football at times wont be universally welcomed.

The likes of Amorim people might have questions about but its very difficult for them to be against him coming in, sort of the less you know the better to an extent. Franks a good manager but Ive never looked at him and thought Id like him in our dugout. Im not sure any other top end CL club would entertain him either.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:52 am
Amorim's European record bar beating Arsenal isnt great.
Not a great sign imo reminds me of Rodgers a bit
You like players & managers from lesser leagues really impressing in Europe.
Nunez & Diaz 2 examples as players.
Alonso excellent with Bayer too.
Porto for example have done much better
I'm not sure how much weight should be out in to Europe though. Like obviously great if they have a good record that's a nice bonus and helps them win other the players, but Ten Hag had a really good record compared to other Ajax sides and has been rubbish with United. Klopp outside of one season was nothing special at Dortmund but amazing here. Conte was crap in Europe but won the league in England. Tuchel nothing special with Dortmund in Europe but won the Champions League with Chelsea. Nothing Alonso has done in Europe is that impressive either when you look at the sides they beaten, maybe beating 6th placed Monaco the best result so far (this could change) but outside of beating us nothing is as impressive as what they're doing in the league or to Bayern recently. Probably plenty other examples. I think being used to having to deal with the increased games, rotation and managing squad fitness and reduced training time is more important. The talent disparity between some sides in Europe is massive so it's hard to judge. We've hammered some good Portuguese sides like they were relegation candidates and I don't think the sides we've played this year in Europe would be better than Burnley or Sheffield United here.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:29 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:02:41 pm
I have no issue with Frank, hes a good coach and seems a decent enough bloke. Hes consistently overachieved and their performance levels havent really dipped in his time there.

My issue with Frank is how the supporters will receive him. In my lifetime at least I think Jurgens the first manager to complete unite and please the fan base. Rafa was loved but the football, the transfers and seemingly the cold approach to players wasnt to everyones cup of tea. I can see Thomas Frank dividing the fan base pretty much from the off. Were not like United fans who expect a big flavour of the month name, but I do think Franks reputation and brand of football at times wont be universally welcomed.

The likes of Amorim people might have questions about but its very difficult for them to be against him coming in, sort of the less you know the better to an extent. Franks a good manager but Ive never looked at him and thought Id like him in our dugout. Im not sure any other top end CL club would entertain him either.

Thats a question about the structure. Is it a nerd fest in that they think you can take someone with good numbers, plug him into the role and all is good? The data led thing has been mentioned a lot and we will know exactly who has won out once the appointment is made.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,223
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:38:17 pm
FWIW, Mark Douglas suggests Frank is on FSGs radar (he calls it wish list) on the back page of todays iPaper.

He claims the data-driven blokes rate him highly, and believe he has charisma. Make of that what you will - he certainly has Premiership experience, which is one positive, and he appears to improve players. There are worse shouts.
Not for me. He eats too many pies.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 01:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:58:01 pm
I don't see why we won't be able to challenge for the title, it's not like Klopp is leaving an ageing squad, the majority of the squad are either at their peak or entering their peak with a load of quality players breaking into the squad to keep them on their toes.

There may be a drop off due to the Klopp factor but I don't think it will be anywhere near as much as the pessimists are anticipating

Define challenging though. I think the first year any manager we get is going to get a lot more draws and loses than we have right now because they don't have the tactical maturity as Klopp.

Year on year for the next 3 years I expect that to keep getting better, but I think for sure we are dropping more points for at least 2 years under a new boss

As good as this team is Klopp has had to dig it out of a whole on a fair few occasions. I don't think we do that nearly as often with the new manager for a bit given their inexperience across the board. It's about getting better and better at it.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:58:57 pm
Thats what i meant, so ultimately any new manager has to challenge. There is no point boasting about having a good squad and having this amazing set up with nerds running the show only for a manager have the side regress a bit and for a few seasons.

Dont get me wrong, i actually do think the majority of our success is down to Jurgen which is why i dont think the next manager will last long. But expectations are going to be important because its easy to say give the guy time, but as we have seen its much easier for people to say that when you are not very good but harder when you think you are good, have had success and then its taken away.

I am advocating both giving time and being brutal. Set expectations accordingly in terms of steady growth if not outright challenging in the next 3 years, but as soon as a goal is not met in that regard (be it in year 1, 2, or 3) then cut them loose and go for someone else.

You have time until we are expecting a 90 point season that could beat City, but you have to keep showing you are going to get there
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:59:11 pm
In my opinion we have such a good squad that there are a lot of coaches who can have us up there. Building a good team is most of the battle. It's scary but it was always going to be scary when Klopp left. I think he's leaving the team in a better position anyone could have hoped for. Another big part of the battle is having the right structure to make the right appointments and signings, and with the recent news a lot of reason to be confident about that.

This thread may be full of little arguments, it's normal, but I do think for the reasons above everyone is going to rally around whoever we go for and be optimistic about them.

I fear this won't happen to be honest. A lot of fans not in this thread are not particularly happy with any of the options now. I do fear that if the guy isn't challenging next year a lot of fans will turn very quickly.

I don't think we should be expecting that but a lot of fans will expect it, and if it is a relative unknown like Amorim, or a manager from a midtable club like De Zerbi, I worry if they don't succeed right away fans will say they aren't good enough.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,775
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:08:32 pm
Define challenging though. I think the first year any manager we get is going to get a lot more draws and loses than we have right now because they don't have the tactical maturity as Klopp.

Year on year for the next 3 years I expect that to keep getting better, but I think for sure we are dropping more points for at least 2 years under a new boss

As good as this team is Klopp has had to dig it out of a whole on a fair few occasions. I don't think we do that nearly as often with the new manager for a bit given their inexperience across the board. It's about getting better and better at it.

I am advocating both giving time and being brutal. Set expectations accordingly in terms of steady growth if not outright challenging in the next 3 years, but as soon as a goal is not met in that regard (be it in year 1, 2, or 3) then cut them loose and go for someone else.

You have time until we are expecting a 90 point season that could beat City, but you have to keep showing you are going to get there

But what do you mean by building? Someone could say the building has been pretty much built? If the manager doesnt challenge next season, then automatically the side has regressed.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 01:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:11:27 pm
A lot of fans not in this thread are not particularly happy with any of the options now.

Are they not?

Have you done a poll or something?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 