Amorim's European record bar beating Arsenal isnt great.

Not a great sign imo reminds me of Rodgers a bit



Rodgers had no European experience prior to joining us, but has shown a continued inability to get to grasps with Europe. When he was charge of us, we struggled in Europe the two times we qualified. In his first season, we finished top of a Europa League group with Young Boys, Anzhi and Udinese, but needed to beat Udinese in the last game and conceded five times over two games to Young Boys. We got knocked out by Zenit in the next round. In his third season, we finished third in a group with Real Madrid, Basel and Ludogorets. We ended up losing and drawing to Basel, as well as drawing to Ludogorets. And that's before we get to going to the Bernabeu with a second string side. We got knocked out on pens to Beşiktaş in the EL knockouts.Then you look at Rodgers's European records with Celtic and Leicester2016/17 - CL qualifying starts with Celtic losing the first leg to Lincoln Red Imps in the Second Qualifying Round. Finish bottom of a CL group involving featuring Barcelona, Man City and Mönchengladbach. Drew two games with Man City.2017/18 - Finish third in a CL group with PSG, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht on GD. Only points after from beating Anderlecht. Knocked out by Zenit St. Petersburg in the EL Round of 322018/19 - Knocked out of the CL in the Third Qualifying Round by AEK Athens. Finish 2nd in a EL group with Salzburg, Leipzig and Rosenborg. Knocked out by Valencia in the Round of 322020/21 - Top of a EL group featuring Braga, Zorya Luhansk and AEK Athens. Knocked out in the Round of 32 by Slavia Prague2021/22 - Finish third in a EL group featuring Spartak, Napoli and Legia Warsaw, which includes losing to Legia Warsaw. Drop into the Conference League. Lose to Roma in the semi-finals.In 2020/21, Amorim's first season in European competition had COVID restrictions that made the playoff round into one-game contests. Sporting got knocked out by LASK after losing 1-4. They were down to ten men at 1-2 with 30 mins left and by most accounts, the officiating was pretty poor.In 2021/22, Sporting finished 2nd in a CL group that contained Dortmund, Ajax and Beşiktaş. They lost the first two matches against Dortmund and Ajax, but qualified thanks to a win against Dortmund. They were knocked out in the next round by Man CityIn 2022/23, Sporting finished 3rd in a CL group with Spurs, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille. They beat Spurs and Frankfurt in the first two games and then had a miserable run beset by suspensions and injuries. In the EL they got as far as the Quarter-Finals, losing on aggregate to Juventus having beaten Arsenal on penalties in the previous round.In 2023/24, Sporting finished 2nd in a EL group with Atalanta, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa. They were eventually knocked out in the round of 16 by Atalanta.So to compare:Amorim - Four stints in Europe. Finished 2nd and 3rd in a CL group and 2nd in a EL group. Knocked out by LASK (EL playoff round) Man City (CL Rd 16), Juventus (EL QF) and Atalanta (EL Rd 16)Rodgers - Seven stints in Europe. Finished 3rd (x2) and 4th in a CL Group, 1st (x2) and 3rd in a EL Group . Knocked out by Zenit (EL Rd 32 x2), Beşiktaş (EL Rd 32), AEK Athens (EL Third Qualifying Round), Valencia (EL Rd 32), Slavia Prague (EL Rd 32) and Roma (Conference League SF)