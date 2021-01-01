All this speculation on manager - we need an entire backroom as well.



Looking at the posts here and also listening in on all the media bollocks, they're still far too focussed on measuring any prospective incoming manager on Jurgen. That's obvioulsly going to happen - that's human nature - but at the end of the day, this needs to stop. The next guy isnt't Jurgen and and never will be. We're starting from scratch in regards to the management team, but we're light years away from where we were when Jurgen came in to where we are now on the footballing and club management front, so discussing the merits of De Zerbi at Brighton and Amorim at Sporting when they are completely differnet environs and then even trying to guess how they'd be in an environment like Liverpool is totally disingenuous. It just seems that to a lot of you out there, no-one is, or never will be good enough, but remember, we know about our club and much about how it operates, but others coming in won't. Behavoiurs there (transfer policy, director of football, etc) are enforced so hands are tied. The biggest selection criteria that we need to look at is how adaptable the incoming manager will be, however, no matter who it is, not everyone will agree, but what everyone DOES need to do is get behind whoever it is.



Take Potter for Chelsea: On paper, it looked like he would be a shoe-in, but look what happened. I think that's mainly down to him being an English manager who did not have the experience or temprament of a Mourinho who (like it or not) had the experience and sheer will to impose what he wanted. He was too nice - too naive and in a den full of vipers. Whoever comes here would not have that, but in all likelihood will have come from a club that does not match their own ambitions, does not have the pedigree, the infrastructure (definitely) the support/fanbase and totally different working environs than where they come from. Everyone will be a punt to a degree - Jurgen had his detractors early on and before he came to us, but he learned and adapted. The ones being touted for the role have the same opportunity.



What I'm saying is this: No club out there is us - we're the one and only and have a standing and a pedigree like no-other club out there. That means the most massive step up for anyone coming in. Not only do they have to be strong, but in equal measure, so does the backrook staff that also comes in. Someone is going to go from the "Imagine being us" banner to ACTUALLY being us. Coming to the best club in the World. That being the case, I don't give two fucks where the next manager comes from or even what he's done there. If he's deemed worthy enough to step up and more to the point, recognises and wants to seize the opportunity he has, then that'll do for me.



That said, I'd like Amorim please.