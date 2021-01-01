« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:17:19 am
Out of the 4 seasons he's been there Lisbon have only outscored Porto and Benfica this season - so it's possibly an outlier with Gyökeres running hot.

Their xg is > 2 per 90  theyre running hot finishing wise but theyre an elite attacking team in Portuguese league terms
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:32:57 am
There's some shite being said about De Zerbi. Embarrassingly so.

Alonso had an opportunity. I hope that opportunity doesn't come to him anytime soon (again).

Yep hes not top of my list but hes not a bad manager, Brighton have battered us multiple times under him, like really took us apart. He then lost 4 key players of that team, just like Klopp had a poor season last year.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 10:38:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:35 am
Im glad that article mentions Man City. I know the fans are obsessed with Alonso, but make no mistake if he does well, thats where he very well could also end up. Id also suggest that if both the vacancy at Liverpool and City were available at the same time. No doubt some fans would respect his decision, seeing as St Xabi can do no wrong.

There is little doubt they will try and get him. He plays most like Guardiola which is why I always retained a bit of a doubt about him.
  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 10:40:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:17:31 am

From a data and analytical point of view, his underlying numbers are excellent. I liken it to Jota, the underlying numbers were there for him to explode as a forward.
This season should be given context for Brighton;
1. They lost their key midfielders (look how we performed when Henderson and Fabinho fell off our cliff )
2. The extra games of Europe. Brighton don't have a deep squad, you could be the most talented manager in the world but if you don't have the squad to rotate they will either break or lose focus due to fatigue.

For lack of more experienced options this would have to do, but I never particularly like this argument, call it "trauma" from the early 10's years where we would say a player would look so good with better players around him, or a manager would look good with better players at his disposal.

For us that has hardly ever been the case, every time we have done this it's usually failed it a bad way.

De Zerbi is just as much a risk as anyone, he has shown promise at Brighton but he hasn't shown he can be a manager for a top club. The way you manage and the expectation that comes with it is very very different.

You mention then the likes of extra games in Europe and managing that. He'll have to learn how to do that for us because pretty consistently we've been having the longest seasons conceivable, so he's going to have to learn to effectively rotate and still get results in all those games.

We are not blessed with good options in terms of known top managers though so I guess looking good at a significantly smaller level would have to do
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:12 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 10:41:04 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:37:56 am
Yep hes not top of my list but hes not a bad manager, Brighton have battered us multiple times under him, like really took us apart. He then lost 4 key players of that team, just like Klopp had a poor season last year.
Yeah I'm pretty much the same. Not my first choice but he isn't anywhere near some of the comments being suggested now. Theoretically they could be sixth with Europe and losing their best players. That's not a bad achievement.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
All this speculation on manager - we need an entire backroom as well.

Looking at the posts here and also listening in on all the media bollocks, they're still far too focussed on measuring any prospective incoming manager on Jurgen. That's obvioulsly going to happen - that's human nature - but at the end of the day, this needs to stop. The next guy isnt't Jurgen and and never will be. We're starting from scratch in regards to the management team, but we're light years away from where we were when Jurgen came in to where we are now on the footballing and club management front, so discussing the merits of De Zerbi at Brighton and Amorim at Sporting when they are completely differnet environs and then even trying to guess how they'd be in an environment like Liverpool is totally disingenuous. It just seems that to a lot of you out there, no-one is, or never will be good enough, but remember, we know about our club and much about how it operates, but others coming in won't. Behavoiurs there (transfer policy, director of football, etc) are enforced so hands are tied. The biggest selection criteria that we need to look at is how adaptable the incoming manager will be, however, no matter who it is, not everyone will agree, but what everyone DOES need to do is get behind whoever it is.

Take Potter for Chelsea: On paper, it looked like he would be a shoe-in, but look what happened. I think that's mainly down to him being an English manager who did not have the experience or temprament of a Mourinho who (like it or not) had the experience and sheer will to impose what he wanted. He was too nice - too naive and in a den full of vipers. Whoever comes here would not have that, but in all likelihood will have come from a club that does not match their own ambitions, does not have the pedigree, the infrastructure (definitely) the support/fanbase and totally different working environs than where they come from. Everyone will be a punt to a degree - Jurgen had his detractors early on and before he came to us, but he learned and adapted. The ones being touted for the role have the same opportunity.

What I'm saying is this: No club out there is us - we're the one and only and have a standing and a pedigree like no-other club out there. That means the most massive step up for anyone coming in. Not only do they have to be strong, but in equal measure, so does the backrook staff that also comes in. Someone is going to go from the "Imagine being us" banner to ACTUALLY being us. Coming to the best club in the World. That being the case, I don't give two fucks where the next manager comes from or even what he's done there. If he's deemed worthy enough to step up and more to the point, recognises and wants to seize the opportunity he has, then that'll do for me.

That said, I'd like Amorim please.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:52 am
Amorim's European record bar beating Arsenal isnt great.
Not a great sign imo reminds me of Rodgers a bit
You like players & managers from lesser leagues really impressing in Europe.
Nunez & Diaz 2 examples as players.
Alonso excellent with Bayer too.
Porto for example have done much better

For as long as I can remember, Porto and Benfica have had better teams and therefore been stronger in Europe than Sporting so I wouldnt necessarily hold that against him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 10:44:32 am »
Alonso's saying he's currently not interested in going anywhere else pretty much shocked most of us here. Just shows the possible poison chalice taking over Klopp could be as it's going to be hard to repeat but also a good reflection on Xabi as why leave Germany now when he's just starting something n wants to see it through.

Anyway we are definitely at a crossroads here as appointing Jurgen at the time was unbelievable as he could have had any job in the world. He chose us so can we strike gold again this summer? The likes of Klopp are not available this summer so we'll have to unearth a wee gem in the same fashion we do with many of our players. Fingers crossed
Logged
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
Bring in Nagelsmann after the Euros! Sorted.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:32:57 am
There's some shite being said about De Zerbi. Embarrassingly so.

Alonso had an opportunity. I hope that opportunity doesn't come to him anytime soon (again).

So true, sadly. People just cannot look at certain managers with anything but contempt despite the fact that he had Brighton playing really well on other seasons and he always gives us games. I would prefer Amorim, but I still have bit of respect for De Zerbi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:44:59 am
Bring in Nagelsmann after the Euros! Sorted.

Don't make me tap the sign
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:36:18 am
If the stat needs can add context on this I would be appreciative. Because otherwise that's a little bit of a concern for me; I don't think you win the league here with pragmatic football and I don't think it particularly suits the players we have either

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:37:34 am
Their xg is > 2 per 90  theyre running hot finishing wise but theyre an elite attacking team in Portuguese league terms

Sporting aren't a super attacking team nor are they some low block merchants. They are a relatively slow build-up side (through the middle mainly), compressing the pitch with a sometimes ludicrous high line in possession and a very compact 5-2 defense with a fairly aggressive counter-press out of possession. It's a progressive style that's not unfamiliar to our players.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 10:47:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:41:04 am
Yeah I'm pretty much the same. Not my first choice but he isn't anywhere near some of the comments being suggested now. Theoretically they could be sixth with Europe and losing their best players. That's not a bad achievement.

Isnt finishing 8th with their squad and wage bill a pretty fantastic achievement ? theyve got fuck all fire power in that squad
Last season he produced one of the biggest over performances relative to talent in recent league history
You can go beyond performances and look at what players say about him too

I dont know if hes the right choice for us as thats a harder question but hes pretty clearly a seriously talented coach -
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 10:42:31 am
All this speculation on manager - we need an entire backroom as well.

Looking at the posts here and also listening in on all the media bollocks, they're still far too focussed on measuring any prospective incoming manager on Jurgen. That's obvioulsly going to happen - that's human nature - but at the end of the day, this needs to stop. The next guy isnt't Jurgen and and never will be. We're starting from scratch in regards to the management team, but we're light years away from where we were when Jurgen came in to where we are now on the footballing and club management front, so discussing the merits of De Zerbi at Brighton and Amorim at Sporting when they are completely differnet environs and then even trying to guess how they'd be in an environment like Liverpool is totally disingenuous. It just seems that to a lot of you out there, no-one is, or never will be good enough, but remember, we know about our club and much about how it operates, but others coming in won't. Behavoiurs there (transfer policy, director of football, etc) are enforced so hands are tied. The biggest selection criteria that we need to look at is how adaptable the incoming manager will be, however, no matter who it is, not everyone will agree, but what everyone DOES need to do is get behind whoever it is.

Take Potter for Chelsea: On paper, it looked like he would be a shoe-in, but look what happened. I think that's mainly down to him being an English manager who did not have the experience or temprament of a Mourinho who (like it or not) had the experience and sheer will to impose what he wanted. He was too nice - too naive and in a den full of vipers. Whoever comes here would not have that, but in all likelihood will have come from a club that does not match their own ambitions, does not have the pedigree, the infrastructure (definitely) the support/fanbase and totally different working environs than where they come from. Everyone will be a punt to a degree - Jurgen had his detractors early on and before he came to us, but he learned and adapted. The ones being touted for the role have the same opportunity.

What I'm saying is this: No club out there is us - we're the one and only and have a standing and a pedigree like no-other club out there. That means the most massive step up for anyone coming in. Not only do they have to be strong, but in equal measure, so does the backrook staff that also comes in. Someone is going to go from the "Imagine being us" banner to ACTUALLY being us. Coming to the best club in the World. That being the case, I don't give two fucks where the next manager comes from or even what he's done there. If he's deemed worthy enough to step up and more to the point, recognises and wants to seize the opportunity he has, then that'll do for me.

That said, I'd like Amorim please.

i agree
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 10:49:07 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:47:13 am
Isnt finishing 8th with their squad and wage bill a pretty fantastic achievement ? theyve got fuck all fire power in that squad
Last season he produced one of the biggest over performances relative to talent in recent league history
You can go beyond performances and look at what players say about him too

I dont know if hes the right choice for us as thats a harder question but hes pretty clearly a seriously talented coach -

You'd be amazed by how many people on here can't see that.  :o
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:46:07 am
So true, sadly. People just cannot look at certain managers with anything but contempt despite the fact that he had Brighton playing really well on other seasons and he always gives us games. I would prefer Amorim, but I still have bit of respect for De Zerbi.
Yeah I'm the exact same. It's clichéd crap trying to undermine De Zerbi. Had this news been about Jürgen 12 months or so ago would they be saying the same?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:47:13 am
Isnt finishing 8th with their squad and wage bill a pretty fantastic achievement ? theyve got fuck all fire power in that squad
Last season he produced one of the biggest over performances relative to talent in recent league history
You can go beyond performances and look at what players say about him too

I dont know if hes the right choice for us as thats a harder question but hes pretty clearly a seriously talented coach -
You could argue this season is even better? Unlike the sides around him he's still managed a + goal difference which the likes of Wolves, Mancs and West Ham haven't achieved and he has a much poorer squad than those sides (Mancs and West Ham in particular).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 10:55:57 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:44:59 am
Bring in Nagelsmann after the Euros! Sorted.

I agree. Decent record in Europe too.
Must have matured a bit now?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:31 am
Yeah I'm the exact same. It's clichéd crap trying to undermine De Zerbi. Had this news been about Jürgen 12 months or so ago would they be saying the same?

Hed have to shave off that little pointy beard thing of course, but otherwise hed be great here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:51:31 am
Yeah I'm the exact same. It's clichéd crap trying to undermine De Zerbi. Had this news been about Jürgen 12 months or so ago would they be saying the same?

I would yes. My concern of him is he lacks the experience, he'd have to learn in this job

He is talented, but he might not be the right fit. But then again no one seems to be.

If we take him we have to accept that he is going to be learning and growing as a manager here, and you would be able to tell if he is the right man to take us forward only after 2 or 3 years. And there's a fair chance that he just fails to make the grade after that time.

But same can be said for literally everyone else

If we get him, or anyone available right now, I'd be expecting top 4 for the next 3 years and steady progress of showing they are maturing as a manager and starting to actually get what you need to be challenging the likes of City. Anything else would be a bonus, but anything less (even say like stagnating at top 4) would need to be replaced imho

We haven't got any manager who is proven that if given time and space he can win you trophies at a top level like Klopp, so I think we have to be brutal. Give promising young managers the chance to prove they can be that in time, but if they aren't making the grade get rid swiftly. Even if they aren't fully underperforming but just keeping us at a steady position but not looking like we will step forward, we need better than that
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:13 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:58:16 am
Hed have to shave off that little pointy beard thing of course, but otherwise hed be great here.
Better haircut and style as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
We should be sniffing around Joachim Löw.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 11:05:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:03:24 am
Better haircut and style as well.

If you want that he may as well accepted what's happening and shave it all off, or get the card from Klopp who did his hair and get it sorted
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:55:57 am
I agree. Decent record in Europe too.
Must have matured a bit now?


Lots of talk that Bayern will go for him again now that Alonso has fucked them off. Also suggestion he will stay with Germany.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:00:17 am
I would yes. My concern of him is he lacks the experience, he'd have to learn in this job

He is talented, but he might not be the right fit. But then again no one seems to be.

If we take him we have to accept that he is going to be learning and growing as a manager here, and you would be able to tell if he is the right man to take us forward only after 2 or 3 years. And there's a fair chance that he just fails to make the grade after that time.

But same can be said for literally everyone else

If we get him, or anyone available right now, I'd be expecting top 4 for the next 3 years and steady progress of showing they are maturing as a manager and starting to actually get what you need to be challenging the likes of City. Anything else would be a bonus, but anything less (even say like stagnating at top 4) would need to be replaced imho
Pretty much same argument could be had of the candidates being touted for the position. Least we've seen what De Zerbi sides look like in this league?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 11:07:29 am »
Ill be a bit more in the De Zerbi camp if his team proper down tools tomorrow
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 11:07:47 am »

If you want that he may as well accepted what's happening and shave it all off, or get the card from Klopp who did his hair and get it sorted
Dentist appointment as well. Bright white teeth is mandatory for our next manager.
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 11:09:56 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:07:47 am
Dentist appointment as well. Bright white teeth is mandatory for our next manager.

It will be strange to have a manager who doesnt wear a cap, I now wear a cap because of Klopp

(And going bald)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 11:12:03 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:07:09 am
Pretty much same argument could be had of the candidates being touted for the position. Least we've seen what De Zerbi sides look like in this league?

Hence why I said literally the same can be said about everyone else

Amorim, Alonso, De Zerbi, Frank, Nagelsmann, all of them need the same approach if they are appointed.

I am not enamoured by any name we are linked with because they all are a step down, and they all will have to prove themselves here, because frankly all of their achievements so far don't make them qualified for a top job like ours, but no one is on the market so next best thing is someone who might be in time.

Whoever we get we have to be brutal. Set realistic targets but be brutal if they don't meet them, we don't have room to hold on to someone if they aren't going to mature into an elite manager

And as I say by realistic targets I mean top 4 every year for the first 3 years or so, and showing progress in that time as well year on year
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:06 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 11:13:32 am »
Amorim has done his apprenticeship and has a bag full of trophies to show for his work. He makes the best case for becoming our next manager in my view.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 11:16:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:07:47 am
Dentist appointment as well. Bright white teeth is mandatory for our next manager.

I don't know if he goes the "Shave it off" route to his hair I think the shiny head and shiny teeth would be too distracting. If he gets the teeth he needs the hair transplant as well
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 11:17:47 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:44:59 am
Bring in Nagelsmann after the Euros! Sorted.

On this, I thought him managing Germany would be too complicated. Hes potentially there to 14 July - even if they dont make the final, you kind of have to plan around that being the case.

Last summer, we started pre season on 8 July but that was with the league starting on 11 August. The next season doesnt start till 17 August, so I think its possible we dont kick off pre season until the day after the Euros conclude.

But then it throws up other questions - wouldnt he want a holiday? How involved could he get in things prior to the Euros concluding? Would the backroom staff hed bring come ahead of him, or are they with him in the national setup?

I feel Edwards and Hughes would have to think hes the clear, clear best man for the job to try and navigate the availability issue. But its more feasible than I first thought.

I know, I know - hes a twat.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:52 am
Amorim's European record bar beating Arsenal isnt great.
Not a great sign imo reminds me of Rodgers a bit
You like players & managers from lesser leagues really impressing in Europe.
Nunez & Diaz 2 examples as players.
Alonso excellent with Bayer too.
Porto for example have done much better

As you'd expect as they're minted compared to Sporting.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:58:16 am
Hed have to shave off that little pointy beard thing of course, but otherwise hed be great here.

To be fair, if Rafa rocked up to Anfield in 2004 with the goatee he's had for a while now, he'd have fans on here telling him to shave it off! He probably wouldn't have won number 5 with it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:51:37 am
Theres an article in the Athletic today about Alonso and our search for a manager. The article basically says that Leverkusen, and their sporting director, werent worried about losing Alonso this summer (despite us and Bayern being interested) providing Real Madrid didnt want him aka he would have only left them for Real Madrid was the feeling.

Good riddance as far as Im concerned.

I always said (before Klopp announcement) that the drawback with Alonso was he'd leave us for  Real at some point, assuming he did well, and it would be a circus every time the job came up or Madrid had a bad run. Liverpool was never the ultimate destination for him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7075 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
177 pages!!!

All based on speculation. Don't waste your energy lads. Enjoy the season lads and we'll see who the new guy is in due course. Endless speculation wouldn't change anything.
