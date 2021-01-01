« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 09:54:00 am »
Motta is an interesting candidate. Of the names mentioned both he and Amorim feature highly for me. The club seem to have ruled out Inzaghi which is a shame
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 09:54:14 am »
This part of the article stuck out to me as well

Quote
De Zerbis side have not consistently hit the heights of last season but there is an appreciation that he lost his two best players with the sales of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last summer. However, his outspoken nature, and confrontational approach to player recruitment, could count against him.

Is that basically saying he might end up going all Rodgers and fight against the system and want his players if he comes, and just break the whole structure entirely.

I don't want to say he's another Rodgers but...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 09:55:36 am »
That's exactly what he is.

Graham Potter with an Italian accent, he shouldn't even be in the discussion imo.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 09:56:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:39 am
There is always going to be some dodgy names on any manager names shortlist.

Tbf people did think we'd end up with Walter Matzzarri after Rodgers as FSG wouldn't have the knowledge or pull to get Klopp, so I guess that's right.

Still Fonseca is a horrendous shout to put in there
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 09:56:16 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:43:52 am
Question on Amorim, for how long has his team been scoring goals for fun.

That video mentions that his tactics are "Clearly pragmatic" which seems somewhat coded as defensive, and his actual formation does in fact look defensive (3 CB's, two wing backs, and holding midfielders), and it is apparently slower in style than our team, but how long has he had a team scoring for fun?

Is his tactics actually really attacking or are they just scoring a lot right now (with someone like Gyorkeres who is significantly outpacing his XG for example)

Ther s a few managers I can think of who started off looking quite attacking and forward thinking and ended up being some of the worst for deep low block.

I want to know this legitimately because for a team with some of the highest attacking stats in Europe it doesn't set up like how I would imagine an attacking team at all

Fair questions. Although most successful mangers build from the back when they grow a team - as in they cultivate defensively stability first

The massive question is how the fcuk you translate Portuguese performance / numbers to the premier league   you can look at him over achieving relative to wage bill and so on but theres always going to be a high degree of risk
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 10:00:34 am »
I'd go for Pep.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 10:01:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:16 am
Fair questions. Although most successful mangers build from the back when they grow a team - as in they cultivate defensively stability first

The massive question is how the fcuk you translate Portuguese performance / numbers to the premier league   you can look at him over achieving relative to wage bill and so on but theres always going to be a high degree of risk

I mean that's the whole reservations I have had on Amorim - for as great as his success has been in Sporting it's very hard to say how that will translate. I think he is the best option but there's still a lot of unknown and he is very much a risk.

But yeah this does have me asking how attacking he may in fact actually be when he gets here. Was this emphasis on his defense back then just building the spine and base to build on, or is he going to end up potentially reverting that way with the harder challenges that come in this league and this level.

Managers like Mourinho, Tuchel, and Ten Hag have gone that way after being considered more forward thinking and attacking in previous jobs
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 10:03:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:16 am
Fair questions. Although most successful mangers build from the back when they grow a team - as in they cultivate defensively stability first

The massive question is how the fcuk you translate Portuguese performance / numbers to the premier league  you can look at him over achieving relative to wage bill and so on but theres always going to be a high degree of risk

Surely you could say the same about Bundesliga as well.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 10:08:46 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:01:00 am
I mean that's the whole reservations I have had on Amorim - for as great as his success has been in Sporting it's very hard to say how that will translate. I think he is the best option but there's still a lot of unknown and he is very much a risk.

But yeah this does have me asking how attacking he may in fact actually be when he gets here. Was this emphasis on his defense back then just building the spine and base to build on, or is he going to end up potentially reverting that way with the harder challenges that come in this league and this level.

Managers like Mourinho, Tuchel, and Ten Hag have gone that way after being considered more forward thinking and attacking in previous jobs

The year he won the Portuguese title he had the best defense in Europe (conceding 20 over a 34 game span) but lacked the scoring rate of this season's side (1.9 vs 2.9).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:03:32 am
Surely you could say the same about Bundesliga as well.

Yeah its just degrees of risk  Bundesliga is still > Portuguese league
You can use European matches but theres always a sample size problem
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 10:10:11 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:03:32 am
Surely you could say the same about Bundesliga as well.

Yes but to a lesser degree. Bundesliga is a better league, it's less of a risk.

This is a very simple take on it I am aware, and there is various factors one way or the other on how closely either of them compare to the PL, but in terms of quality the vast majority of the opposition Amorim faces in Portugal is closer to bottom half PL teams or lower.

Thankfully our egghead's are employed to read all the data and factor in these variables, so we are just talking about this as ignorant fans
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 10:11:21 am »
Is there a world wed consider Tuchel? Was listening to Anfield Wrap and there was a mention that maybe wed consider a more experienced manager.

He seems to rub people the wrong way, but Tuchel is undoubtedly a very good coach. Got Bayern over the line in the Bundesliga last season, won the CL with Chelsea, a couple of titles in France with PSG which admittedly isnt hugely impressive. I always thought his Chelsea side played really good football - even in those domestic cup finals where we won, I thought they were very well set up and dangerous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 10:12:10 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:08:46 am
The year he won the Portuguese title he had the best defense in Europe (conceding 20 over a 34 game span) but lacked the scoring rate of this season's side (1.9 vs 2.9).

Which is why I would like to know when they started to score more. Is it a blip of this season or has it been a conscious move into that direction

Also for the fact and analysis guys what is a 1.9 score rate like comparatively.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 10:12:40 am »
all that De Zerbi talk is underwhelming as fuck
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 10:14:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:11:21 am
Is there a world wed consider Tuchel? Was listening to Anfield Wrap and there was a mention that maybe wed consider a more experienced manager.

He seems to rub people the wrong way, but Tuchel is undoubtedly a very good coach. Got Bayern over the line in the Bundesliga last season, won the CL with Chelsea, a couple of titles in France with PSG which admittedly isnt hugely impressive. I always thought his Chelsea side played really good football - even in those domestic cup finals where we won, I thought they were very well set up and dangerous.

He got Bayern over the line because Dortmund choked. Nagelsmann was probably on course for a more comfortable win.

He is highly toxic and abrasive too as a managerial style - get players fighting each other so they look to one up each other on the pitch. Great for short term success but leaves the club in absolute shambles afterwards with a dressing room haying everyone including the club itself.
