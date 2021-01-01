Is there a world wed consider Tuchel? Was listening to Anfield Wrap and there was a mention that maybe wed consider a more experienced manager.
He seems to rub people the wrong way, but Tuchel is undoubtedly a very good coach. Got Bayern over the line in the Bundesliga last season, won the CL with Chelsea, a couple of titles in France with PSG which admittedly isnt hugely impressive. I always thought his Chelsea side played really good football - even in those domestic cup finals where we won, I thought they were very well set up and dangerous.