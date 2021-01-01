« previous next »
HeartAndSoul

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6880 on: Today at 10:28:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:42 pm
Did Klopp just drop a hint that De Zerbi wouldnt suit us?

What did he say?
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6881 on: Today at 10:29:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:56:33 pm
He was cavorting with a local sports journalist and there was deemed to be a breach of trust with the players at the club.

For the data people, statistically, what's the chances he does that again in England?
1918

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6882 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm
Unfortunate. Oh well. Disappointed, but Amorim is also an excellent prospect. Xabi and Amorim were the two choices I thought made the most sense. If Amorim also doesnt work out I will be a little concerned. Not like it is a disaster, just that I think those are the two young managers that stand out the most.

The other options bandied about dont really do it for me. I just dont want a situation like where Klopp said no the first time, couldnt get our guy, and ended up running in place until Klopp did come.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6883 on: Today at 10:33:47 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:29:40 pm
For the data people, statistically, what's the chances he does that again in England?

Depends how many female sports journos there are on the patch. Or he could switch sides and get into a relationship with James Pearce, that way we can find out for sure who we are going to buy.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6884 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:28:14 pm
What did he say?

He said De Zerbis football doesnt suit his personality. Praised him though and said its exciting. Feel like he didnt need to say that though and the fact that he has, could be something in that.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6885 on: Today at 10:36:06 pm
He praised the tax dodger too.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6886 on: Today at 10:36:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:36:06 pm
He praised the tax dodger too.

Yep and that could have been his hint that he should be the one we get.
norecat

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6887 on: Today at 10:37:57 pm
I think Alonso is being very smart here. Taking over from a manager of long tenure and success is invariably a fraught succession see United and Arsenal for examples. Alonso is also very early into his managerial career. I haven't a notion as to who should succeed Klopp. I don't want Mourinho and would be amazed if he was considered. Ange is showing potential but we need a proven winner at the highest level. Klopp had great pedigree when we hired him. I don't envy the owners in picking Klopp's successor.
Haggis36

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6888 on: Today at 10:38:44 pm
Watched the second half of the Sporting game - they pressed aggressively and created lots of chances, but their forwards were profligate and kept taking the wrong option. They also dive a lot which I'm hoping wouldn't be something he'd bring over here with him (Nunez managed to massively tone down that element of his game when he moved here from Portugal).

Wonder if Diaz would make a good LWB/LM in Amorim's system.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6889 on: Today at 10:39:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:55 pm
Yep and that could have been his hint that he should be the one we get.

As in he was aked a question and he answered it. There's nothing more to it.
redbyrdz

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6890 on: Today at 10:41:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:36:55 pm
Yep and that could have been his hint that he should be the one we get.

It's not Klopp's decision. He's probably quite happy to praise everybody, because he'll be gone and it's nothing to do with him.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6891 on: Today at 10:42:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:39:32 pm
As in he was aked a question and he answered it. There's nothing more to it.

Sometimes, but sometimes there is. Its more likely that it was just an honest acknowledgement of Alonsos success rather than suggesting he signs for us. But with De Zerbi i feel the quotes will be more pointed as i have no idea why mention it.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6892 on: Today at 10:43:29 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:41:51 pm
It's not Klopp's decision. He's probably quite happy to praise everybody, because he'll be gone and it's nothing to do with him.

Probably. Think the De Zerbi quotes are more pointed though.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6893 on: Today at 10:48:28 pm
Sporting win 2-1 after being 1-0 down.   ;D

killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6894 on: Today at 10:49:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:48:28 pm
Sporting win 2-1 after being 1-0 down.   ;D



Estrela-nbul
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6895 on: Today at 10:49:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:29 pm
Probably. Think the De Zerbi quotes are more pointed though.

They're not. Look up the Xabi praise from klopp a few weeks back.  You're just seeing things.  ;D
Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6896 on: Today at 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:48:28 pm
Sporting win 2-1 after being 1-0 down.   ;D



Mentality Monsters?
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6897 on: Today at 10:55:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:49:54 pm
They're not. Look up the Xabi praise from klopp a few weeks back.  You're just seeing things.  ;D

I get the praise and i get the praise of De Zerbi as well. Dont see why he had to throw in the line about not suiting his personality. The team is also moulded in Klopps personality as well.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6898 on: Today at 10:56:54 pm
Quote from: Funkster on Today at 10:55:03 pm
Mentality Monsters?

Yes mate. Amorim has faced adversity unlike the tax dodger.
Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6899 on: Today at 10:58:02 pm
Klopp literally praises every manager right before he's about to face them. He literally called Thomas Frank "incredible" before we battered Brentford last month, called Eddie Howe "exceptional" before we battered Newcastle on NYD and called the owl "one of the greatest I've ever met".

Klopp is too polite to do anything other than heap praise on a fellow manager whenever the question comes up. And he's going to be asked this question a lot about different people between now and May. And he'll praise every single one of them. Looking for clues from a Klopp press conference will be like drawing blood from a stone.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6900 on: Today at 10:59:03 pm
 ;D

Fernando Torres to shadow Jurgen Klopp during Liverpools build-up vs. Brighton.
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6901 on: Today at 11:02:20 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:28:02 pm
;D ;D



Some big names on there. And the biggest club of all have a rumour that Shaun Goater is leaving them
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6902 on: Today at 11:03:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:42:58 pm
Sometimes, but sometimes there is. Its more likely that it was just an honest acknowledgement of Alonsos success rather than suggesting he signs for us. But with De Zerbi i feel the quotes will be more pointed as i have no idea why mention it.

Think hes just being honest. RDZ is cut from a similar type of cloth to Guardiola philosophically. That attention to detail, highly structured, technically-obsessed way of playing/coaching is very different to Klopp. Klopp could never coach like that. Id love for us to continue playing as we do under our next manager but Ive kind of resigned myself to a change no matter who comes in.
Red1976

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6903 on: Today at 11:04:11 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:08:01 pm
To be fair, I don't think it'd be particularly difficult to piss off the Bayern Munich players.

Aside from his alleged abrasive personality, is there anything in regards to Nagelsmann's footballing philosophy that'd be considered a red flag? If I remember correctly, his sacking from Bayern came as a huge shock at the time. Only 1 point behind Dortmund in the league, still competitive in the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

There were several mentioned reasons why Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich. One was that the XG stats showed that Bayern Munich were getting worse  in terms of team performance as the season continued; then there was stats that showed Bayern had the third worst record for close games in the league (defined as  by a one goal difference), which resembled a team performing as if they were fighting against relegation; the failure to develop young players; the falling-out with Manuel Neuer; and that Bayern wanted Tuchel, who they wanted before he joined PSG.  There must have been one or more of these reasons because Nagelsmann record at BM was quite good (about 71% win rate).  He also has some of the same footballing beliefs as Klopp, such as the Gegenpressing.

I am not convinced about Nagelsmann though as LFC manager. But then again none of the other options are stand-out candidates either.  I did read that Richard Hughes is an admirer of  De Zerbi's footballing philosophy? Read into that what you can.





StevoHimself

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6904 on: Today at 11:11:17 pm
Not that I'd have him as our manager, but is there a reason Sérgio Conceição is basically never linked to any big jobs? Feels like he's been at Porto forever and pretty much always has them in the Champions League, despite often losing his best players.
farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6905 on: Today at 11:20:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:08:21 pm
Got to have the turnaround like Alonso in the EL, otherwise it's not showing character, right?
And they did... Commence the praise!
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6906 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:12:42 pm
Imagine if he turned up to Anfield via skateboard though, hed be called a goth in about 30 seconds I reckon  ;D
A Goth managing Liverpool. I'd love it.  ;D
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6907 on: Today at 11:25:43 pm
Ben Jacobs saying Richard Hughes is leading the manager recruitment process. Howe does that make everyone feel?
