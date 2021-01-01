To be fair, I don't think it'd be particularly difficult to piss off the Bayern Munich players.



Aside from his alleged abrasive personality, is there anything in regards to Nagelsmann's footballing philosophy that'd be considered a red flag? If I remember correctly, his sacking from Bayern came as a huge shock at the time. Only 1 point behind Dortmund in the league, still competitive in the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.



There were several mentioned reasons why Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich. One was that the XG stats showed that Bayern Munich were getting worse in terms of team performance as the season continued; then there was stats that showed Bayern had the third worst record for close games in the league (defined as by a one goal difference), which resembled a team performing as if they were fighting against relegation; the failure to develop young players; the falling-out with Manuel Neuer; and that Bayern wanted Tuchel, who they wanted before he joined PSG. There must have been one or more of these reasons because Nagelsmann record at BM was quite good (about 71% win rate). He also has some of the same footballing beliefs as Klopp, such as the Gegenpressing.I am not convinced about Nagelsmann though as LFC manager. But then again none of the other options are stand-out candidates either. I did read that Richard Hughes is an admirer of De Zerbi's footballing philosophy? Read into that what you can.