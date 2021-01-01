« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 292671 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:17:15 pm
Well, I'm glad Xabi has binned us off. It allows me to make my -

"When the world seems to shine like you've had too much wine, that's Amorim" banner.

🍾

 ;D
Online meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 08:29:04 pm »
What about Colin Pascoe.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 08:34:12 pm »
With Alonso saying no and Gerrard charitably out there growing the Saudi game, surely Javier Mascherano is the next person for Edwards and Hughes to go and tap up?
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What about Colin Pascoe.

100% record as Liverpool manager.
Online Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 08:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:35:07 pm
100% record as Liverpool manager.

He has a great engine.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 08:39:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:34:12 pm
With Alonso saying no and Gerrard charitably out there growing the Saudi game, surely Javier Mascherano is the next person for Edwards and Hughes to go and tap up?

Woah, Woah, Woah.

Surely Momo Sissoko should be after Alonso and before Gerrard and Mascheranoohh.
Online Jools

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 08:40:48 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:17:55 pm
Tell people to sort their own post out for July then ffs



Appointing the National Germany team manager would certainly set us off on a high.
After the Euros he will be free and he has said that he wants to manage in the premiership.
A bit of a dark horse at the moment but I do feel he's the one!
Offline wemmick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 08:43:15 pm »
Has anyone seen enough of Sporting to know how they break down low-blocks? Every tactical analysis or highlights I've found show them facing high- or mid-blocks. They are fast and direct in transition, but they had a lot of space in behind. The Portuguese league is more progressive than the PL. Clubs don't consistently sit deep and defend.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 08:44:59 pm »
Sad to see Alonso rejected us, some of these non scouse former players dont love the club as much as we like to think.
Offline Legs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 08:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Jools on Today at 08:40:48 pm


Appointing the National Germany team manager would certainly set us off on a high.
After the Euros he will be free and he has said that he wants to manage in the premiership.
A bit of a dark horse at the moment but I do feel he's the one!

Cant see it being him we need someone ready from June onwards he wont be.

Plus he looks a right tit as well to me.
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 08:55:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:29:04 pm
What about Colin Pascoe.

Quote
In June 2015, Pascoe was sacked by Liverpool as assistant manager.[4] Since leaving Liverpool, Colin returned to Wales to spend more time with his family. In 2019 he oversaw the opening of a Rhyl branch of motorway services retailer Cotton Traders. He still works there to this day.

I can't imagine it taking an 8 figure sum to get him out of Cotton Traders.
Offline masher

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 08:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:44:59 pm
Sad to see Alonso rejected us, some of these non scouse former players dont love the club as much as we like to think.

As much as I wanted Xabi, I think it might be the right decision for his career. Defending the title and competing in the Champions league will be a different challenge next season, one that will help him grow and prepare him really well for his next job. Gerard was in a good place but jumped ship way too quickly and since then his career has gone downhill, he would have been better off staying and developing himself at Rangers. While Alonso is in a different league compared to Gerrard the point still stands.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm »
Estrella 1 Sporting 0

20 minutes in

Plan C?
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
I honestly think it's Torres.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »
hold your horses it's 1-1!!  ;D

(i'll stop now)
Online Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:56:37 pm
Estrella 1 Sporting 0

20 minutes in

Plan C?

Losing to a pint of lager. What a fraud.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 08:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:57:52 pm
Losing to a pint of lager. What a fraud.
;D
Online Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 09:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 08:56:56 pm
I honestly think it's Torres.

Without entertaining the idea too much (because it's ludicrous), is there anything on how Torres is doing as the Atletico u19s manager? Is there the makings of a decent coach there later down the line?
Online farawayred

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6858 on: Today at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 08:56:37 pm
Estrella 1 Sporting 0

20 minutes in

Plan C?
Got to have the turnaround like Alonso in the EL, otherwise it's not showing character, right?
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6859 on: Today at 09:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:00:19 pm
Without entertaining the idea too much (because it's ludicrous), is there anything on how Torres is doing as the Atletico u19s manager? Is there the makings of a decent coach there later down the line?
Go on...entertain it. You know you want to.
Online Funkster

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6860 on: Today at 09:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:00:19 pm
Without entertaining the idea too much (because it's ludicrous), is there anything on how Torres is doing as the Atletico u19s manager? Is there the makings of a decent coach there later down the line?

P7 W4 D0 L3

Overall P17 W11 L6
Online meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6861 on: Today at 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:05 pm
I can't imagine it taking an 8 figure sum to get him out of Cotton Traders.

Is he coping with the adversity though
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6862 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
I've been doing some light reading on the potential options outside of Xabi. Amorim was my favourite so far and I'd looked at others like Slott, De Zerbi and whoever else. Lastly I had a look at Nagelsmann. I had counted him out because the vibe seemed to be that he was weird. I must admit everything I've found so far made him seem far and above the others. His back room staff in particular seem so far advanced than the others and that's important to gain the respect of the squad. I was quite shocked actually at how much he looks ready made for a big successful stint at a big club. What's so wrong with him that I've missed because unless someone tells me he's the next P Diddy I'm all in on this one.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6863 on: Today at 09:32:28 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:28:38 pm
I've been doing some light reading on the potential options outside of Xabi. Amorim was my favourite so far and I'd looked at others like Slott, De Zerbi and whoever else. Lastly I had a look at Nagelsmann. I had counted him out because the vibe seemed to be that he was weird. I must admit everything I've found so far made him seem far and above the others. His back room staff in particular seem so far advanced than the others and that's important to gain the respect of the squad. I was quite shocked actually at how much he looks ready made for a big successful stint at a big club. What's so wrong with him that I've missed because unless someone tells me he's the next P Diddy I'm all in on this one.

He has been at a big club. He was a bellend, the players got pissed off with him and the club got shot of him.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6864 on: Today at 09:38:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:28 pm
He has been at a big club. He was a bellend, the players got pissed off with him and the club got shot of him.

And now want him back?
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:38:08 pm
And now want him back?

Do they? I know they want a manager, didnt read they wanted him back.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 09:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:44:59 pm
Sad to see Alonso rejected us, some of these non scouse former players dont love the club as much as we like to think.

Unfortunately it is true most of the time, with some exceptions of course.

Everyone was digging out the 'my son's a scouser' lines and thinking he was smitten with us, when in fact he clearly doesn't fancy it as much as staying in Germany.

If he really was a big fan and longed for the littered streets of Scotty road, you think he would turn down the chance of being manager of the whole club? Would he fuck. Clearly not arsed.

Not buying this 'I want to improve myself' line either, yeah we don't know the in's and out's but if he heads of to Madrid in a year or two I think that will tell us everything, not that we don't already know.

Is this all being bitter because I feel rejected like a kid in a school dance, too fucking right it is. Hope he gets fucking smashed by Moyes and his season collapses in a heap. Go Bayern!
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:49:14 pm
Unfortunately it is true most of the time, with some exceptions of course.

Everyone was digging out the 'my son's a scouser' lines and thinking he was smitten with us, when in fact he clearly doesn't fancy it as much as staying in Germany.

If he really was a big fan and longed for the littered streets of Scotty road, you think he would turn down the chance of being manager of the whole club? Would he fuck. Clearly not arsed.

Not buying this 'I want to improve myself' line either, yeah we don't know the in's and out's but if he heads of to Madrid in a year or two I think that will tell us everything, not that we don't already know.

Is this all being bitter because I feel rejected like a kid in a school dance, too fucking right it is. Hope he gets fucking smashed by Moyes and his season collapses in a heap. Go Bayern!

Im sure someone will come along and say he is more aligned to us because he is from Basque country and he read a book with a coffee somewhere and that shows some similarities etc etc. They seem to forget this Basque boy went to play for Madrid.
Online Jm55

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:49:14 pm
Unfortunately it is true most of the time, with some exceptions of course.

Everyone was digging out the 'my son's a scouser' lines and thinking he was smitten with us, when in fact he clearly doesn't fancy it as much as staying in Germany.

If he really was a big fan and longed for the littered streets of Scotty road, you think he would turn down the chance of being manager of the whole club? Would he fuck. Clearly not arsed.

Not buying this 'I want to improve myself' line either, yeah we don't know the in's and out's but if he heads of to Madrid in a year or two I think that will tell us everything, not that we don't already know.

Is this all being bitter because I feel rejected like a kid in a school dance, too fucking right it is. Hope he gets fucking smashed by Moyes and his season collapses in a heap. Go Bayern!

To be fair hes an ex Madrid player as well.

I wanted him to come but its just one of them, were one of 3 massive clubs that hes played for and theres a good chance hell end up managing (at least) one of the other two, maybe even us as well at one point.

Its equally not beyond the realms that he becomes the next Gerrard and were all sat here thanking God that he stayed at Leverkusen.

People need to chill out; no idea where its going next but Alonso was never the sure fire option that it was made out to be.
Online Caps4444

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Jools on Today at 08:40:48 pm


Appointing the National Germany team manager would certainly set us off on a high.
After the Euros he will be free and he has said that he wants to manage in the premiership.
A bit of a dark horse at the moment but I do feel he's the one!

AgreeI hope its one of Amorim or Nagelsmann.
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 09:53:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:40:20 pm
Do they? I know they want a manager, didnt read they wanted him back.

Seems so.

Would be interested in reading about how he was a bellend as I didn't find that. He got sacked for a reason I guess.

I'm not clued up and you seem more informed than me. These days I watch Liverpool and my non league club alone and I don't have a lot of time for much more than that. I've been quite underwhelmed by the options so far but hopefully they find a diamond ready to shine.

That's me done with the new manager thoughts for the next 6 weeks. Been interesting and quite scary having a look to be honest.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:53:13 pm
Seems so.

Would be interested in reading about how he was a bellend as I didn't find that. He got sacked for a reason I guess.

I'm not clued up and you seem more informed than me. These days I watch Liverpool and my non league club alone and I don't have a lot of time for much more than that. I've been quite underwhelmed by the options so far but hopefully they find a diamond ready to shine.

That's me done with the new manager thoughts for the next 6 weeks. Been interesting and quite scary having a look to be honest.

He was cavorting with a local sports journalist and there was deemed to be a breach of trust with the players at the club.
Online andy07

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 10:01:34 pm »
Maybe Alonso didnt feel ready to step up and didnt want to piss on his chips. 
