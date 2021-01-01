Sad to see Alonso rejected us, some of these non scouse former players dont love the club as much as we like to think.



Unfortunately it is true most of the time, with some exceptions of course.Everyone was digging out the 'my son's a scouser' lines and thinking he was smitten with us, when in fact he clearly doesn't fancy it as much as staying in Germany.If he really was a big fan and longed for the littered streets of Scotty road, you think he would turn down the chance of being manager of the whole club? Would he fuck. Clearly not arsed.Not buying this 'I want to improve myself' line either, yeah we don't know the in's and out's but if he heads of to Madrid in a year or two I think that will tell us everything, not that we don't already know.Is this all being bitter because I feel rejected like a kid in a school dance, too fucking right it is. Hope he gets fucking smashed by Moyes and his season collapses in a heap. Go Bayern!