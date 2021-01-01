People having a pop at people concerned about the new formation is a bit odd. I think it's a valid shout. It's not that it won't work and we won't be great. We've got personell able to fit into that for sure. The issue in my mind is that there's only 2 midfield spots in someone like Amorims formation.



I think Gravenberch is a casualty in that scenario for example.



I think Elliott would need to concentrate on right wing and Trent would have to concentrate on being a wing back.



It's not concerns as if it's a showstopper. It's just interesting the ripple effect a change of formation would make.



It's also interesting to think about what we'd need to add the squad. An extra CB? Two? A LWB?



I dont think it's a case of expecting a new manager to continue 433 if that's not there philosophy. And it's OK to consider what it would look like if we changed formation. There's no need to try and shut people down who are trying to have an open conversation about it.