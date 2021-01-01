I think the reaction of fans saying things like “he doesn’t love us” and “if he really did support us he wouldn’t have rejected us” a bit more embarrassing myself. This is his livelihood, his career and he’s just starting out. I admire him for staying at Leverkusen regardless of what he does in the next year or two. He might be biding his time for Madrid, he might be being completely honest and thinks he needs to hone his craft before heading to the best league in the world. The man owes us nothing, he can support our club and decide he doesn’t want to manage us this early in the career. There’s no need for backlash.
Even when he left us in 2009, the club had tried to sell him before that, he owed us nothing, yet people still bring it up.
Its not just that, its the hope that one day he will still be manager. Why? Its this crazy pining for acknowledgement and hope that one day he will turn his attentions our way. Its silly.
Nobody should give a shit what Alonso does or doesnt do. There should be no planning or mapping out of future opportunities.
These last few seasons despite winning the lot we have fans obsessed with Mbappe, Bellingham and Alonso. Quite a small time mentality by a lot of them, especially the media that cover the patch. Fan media too as well has been quite embarrassing.