LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6800 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:00:19 pm
Yeah, I don't think the club would have a problem with paying the clause, if they want him. The issue might be that there's a dearth of managers with a proven track record out there so any manager who's realistically available comes with huge question marks (that would have been the case with Alonso as well). That might make the club think twice.

Also, with Amorim, just read that Barcelona will be looking for a new manager as well - I imagine a Portuguese coach may find them more attractive from a cultural point of view than moving to England - so it might not even be him.

Also De Zerbis family still live in Italy. There is a chance that none of them are managing in England next season.
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6801 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:06:28 pm
Also De Zerbis family still live in Italy. There is a chance that none of them are managing in England next season.

Thomas Frank it is then!
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6802 on: Today at 07:10:41 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:57:00 pm
So what? you're trying to tell me that Paisley, Fagan & Dalglish wouldn't of passed the FA's poxy course.

No, I am telling you that you were wrong when you stated that more coaches take jobs these days with zero experience. Decades ago players used to become player managers with zero experience and zero coaching badges. You used to get players becoming managers having never ran a coaching session in their lives.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6803 on: Today at 07:11:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:00:19 pm
Yeah, I don't think the club would have a problem with paying the clause, if they want him. The issue might be that there's a dearth of managers with a proven track record out there so any manager who's realistically available comes with huge question marks (that would have been the case with Alonso as well). That might make the club think twice.

Also, with Amorim, just read that Barcelona will be looking for a new manager as well - I imagine a Portuguese coach may find them more attractive from a cultural point of view than moving to England - so it might not even be him.

They'll be shitting it about getting it right, a few million won't change anything.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6804 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:59:08 pm
He took an average Villlareal side to a CL semi final only a couple of years ago tbf.

Yep he's great in Europe. But they finished 7th in the league that season.

Remember when Sevilla beat us in the Europa League final? They finished 7th too.
redbyrdz

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6805 on: Today at 07:17:52 pm
Well, there's serious questions of character about a man who joined Bayern and Real anyway. ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6806 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:05:37 pm
Did you used to ring those fucking horseshit transfer hotlines advertised on Ceefax?

My mates parents had to put a block on them back in the day as he called them so much! :lmao

Wasnt Ceefax, wouldnt have adverts in the BBC!
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6807 on: Today at 07:19:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:14:14 pm
Yep he's great in Europe. But they finished 7th in the league that season.

Remember when Sevilla beat us in the Europa League final? They finished 7th too.

Could be an issue with resources and putting out weakened sides. We did the same in Klopps first season.
lindylou100

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6808 on: Today at 07:20:31 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:02:26 pm
I can get Alonso's thinking on this. He's probably bought the 'poisoned chalice' narrative. In two years time, he could still find himself at Anfield without having to follow such a generational icon of a manager. He could also find himself at Madrid with a crazy amount of talent at his disposal. 

The only gamble is that he fucks it with BL next season and his reputation takes a hit. I can't see him regressing that much, but if he wins the league and, say, the Europa, it's a big ask to go one better than that in a season.

Anyway, a big shame we can't get him as he was an exciting choice.

he may not have even been offered the job or he knew he wasnt ready for it.
Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6809 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:17:58 pm
My mates parents had to put a block on them back in the day as he called them so much! :lmao

Wasnt Ceefax, wouldnt have adverts in the BBC!

The ITV version was called ORACLE.

Peter Kay described it best when he did the line about trying to write down the phone number for a teletext holiday and then having to wait about 400 pages for it to come around again.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6810 on: Today at 07:25:52 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:02:26 pm
I can get Alonso's thinking on this. He's probably bought the 'poisoned chalice' narrative. In two years time, he could still find himself at Anfield without having to follow such a generational icon of a manager. He could also find himself at Madrid with a crazy amount of talent at his disposal. 

The only gamble is that he fucks it with BL next season and his reputation takes a hit. I can't see him regressing that much, but if he wins the league and, say, the Europa, it's a big ask to go one better than that in a season.

Anyway, a big shame we can't get him as he was an exciting choice.

Dont you think the love in for him is a bit embarrassing. People have said its like Bellingham and its certainly like it in the sense that fans are dropping their knickers for the chance to be acknowledged by Saint Xabi just like Saint Jude.

Dominic King has even put out a tweet implying we can still dare to dream that one day he will be our manager. I mean fucking hell.
Yosser0_0

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6811 on: Today at 07:28:02 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:05:37 pm
Did you used to ring those fucking horseshit transfer hotlines advertised on Ceefax?

 ;D ;D

Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6812 on: Today at 07:28:05 pm
He will be. He is 42 and if we say he's going to be in managment for the next 20 years I think there's a good chance he will come to us in that time.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6813 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:05:37 pm
Did you used to ring those fucking horseshit transfer hotlines advertised on Ceefax?

My old man would've taken a belt to my arse If I did.  ;D
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6814 on: Today at 07:29:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:05 pm
He will be. He is 42 and if we say he's going to be in managment for the next 20 years I think there's a good chance he will come to us in that time.

Maybe, but he is one full season into the job and people are dreaming of him one day managing us.
Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6815 on: Today at 07:29:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:38 pm
My old man would've taken a belt to my arse If I did.  ;D

So it was just the sex lines you used to call?
lindylou100

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6816 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:25:52 pm
Dont you think the love in for him is a bit embarrassing. People have said its like Bellingham and its certainly like it in the sense that fans are dropping their knickers for the chance to be acknowledged by Saint Xabi just like Saint Jude.

Dominic King has even put out a tweet implying we can still dare to dream that one day he will be our manager. I mean fucking hell.

Yep, lots on here working through their 2009 trauma.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6817 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:28:05 pm
He will be. He is 42 and if we say he's going to be in managment for the next 20 years I think there's a good chance he will come to us in that time.

If he's fucked us off in favour of waiting a season to join Madrid then I'm not so sure.
Yosser0_0

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6818 on: Today at 07:35:40 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:24:11 pm
The ITV version was called ORACLE.

Peter Kay described it best when he did the line about trying to write down the phone number for a teletext holiday and then having to wait about 400 pages for it to come around again.

That's the one I remember - classic! Hours of fun trying to find a holiday to save £5 and then end up staying in some shit hole hotel in Benidorm with 2 am flight times. 

killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6819 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:34:36 pm
If he's fucked us off in favour of waiting a season to join Madrid then I'm not so sure.

Yeah but he might say something nice about us and show a picture of his son with a reds shirt or some shite like that.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6820 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:36:08 pm
Yeah but he might say something nice about us and show a picture of his son with a reds shirt or some shite like that.

True, and I'm sure his inevitable Real sacking, followed by his Bayern sacking, will lead to him realising we were the only club for him all along.
alonsoisared

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6821 on: Today at 07:40:00 pm
I've heard Rossi is in Germany trying to talk him round. Don't give up hope yet people!
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6822 on: Today at 07:43:02 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:39:28 pm
True, and I'm sure his inevitable Real sacking, followed by his Bayern sacking, will lead to him realising we were the only club for him all along.

Im sure in that instance some fans would claim that he is back to the one and only club he loves which is us.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6823 on: Today at 07:43:11 pm
Has Rossi taken a bucket of KFC and a fishing rod?
kvarmeismydad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6824 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm
People having a pop at people concerned about the new formation is a bit odd. I think it's a valid shout. It's not that it won't work and we won't be great. We've got personell able to fit into that for sure. The issue in my mind is that there's only 2 midfield spots in someone like Amorims formation.

I think Gravenberch is a casualty in that scenario for example.

I think Elliott would need to concentrate on right wing and Trent would have to concentrate on being a wing back.

It's not concerns as if it's a showstopper. It's just interesting the ripple effect a change of formation would make.

It's also interesting to think about what we'd need to add the squad. An extra CB? Two? A LWB?

I dont think it's a case of expecting a new manager to continue 433 if that's not there philosophy. And it's OK to consider what it would look like if we changed formation. There's no need to try and shut people down who are trying to have an open conversation about it.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6825 on: Today at 07:47:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:25:52 pm
Dont you think the love in for him is a bit embarrassing. People have said its like Bellingham and its certainly like it in the sense that fans are dropping their knickers for the chance to be acknowledged by Saint Xabi just like Saint Jude.

Dominic King has even put out a tweet implying we can still dare to dream that one day he will be our manager. I mean fucking hell.

I think the reaction of fans saying things like he doesnt love us and if he really did support us he wouldnt have rejected us a bit more embarrassing myself. This is his livelihood, his career and hes just starting out. I admire him for staying at Leverkusen regardless of what he does in the next year or two. He might be biding his time for Madrid, he might be being completely honest and thinks he needs to hone his craft before heading to the best league in the world. The man owes us nothing, he can support our club and decide he doesnt want to manage us this early in the career. Theres no need for backlash.

Even when he left us in 2009, the club had tried to sell him before that, he owed us nothing, yet people still bring it up.
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6826 on: Today at 07:48:02 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:39:28 pm
True, and I'm sure his inevitable Real sacking, followed by his Bayern sacking, will lead to him realising we were the only club for him all along.

Winners are winners and sadly I don't think there's much room for sentiment amongst many of them. They're cold and ruthless and I don't think Alonso is any different from other managers. It is all about self-interest, we've just been spoilt by Klopp's romantic outlook on the game. Alonso was top of the managerial list due to that winning attitude - the fact he played for us is almost beside the point and is merely a nice appetiser to the idea of him managing.

I'm not kidding though, I honestly think if he was available and one of the Manc jobs came up, he would consider it. I certainly don't think he'd be rejecting it due to playing for us. So this idea that he has plenty of time to manage us is a fallacy, he'd burn his bridges with us entirely if he went to a rival club.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6827 on: Today at 07:52:45 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:47:56 pm
I think the reaction of fans saying things like “he doesn’t love us” and “if he really did support us he wouldn’t have rejected us” a bit more embarrassing myself. This is his livelihood, his career and he’s just starting out. I admire him for staying at Leverkusen regardless of what he does in the next year or two. He might be biding his time for Madrid, he might be being completely honest and thinks he needs to hone his craft before heading to the best league in the world. The man owes us nothing, he can support our club and decide he doesn’t want to manage us this early in the career. There’s no need for backlash.

Even when he left us in 2009, the club had tried to sell him before that, he owed us nothing, yet people still bring it up.

Its not just that, its the hope that one day he will still be manager. Why? Its this crazy pining for acknowledgement and hope that one day he will turn his attentions our way. Its silly.

Nobody should give a shit what Alonso does or doesnt do. There should be no planning or mapping out of future opportunities.

These last few seasons despite winning the lot we have fans obsessed with Mbappe, Bellingham and Alonso. Quite a small time mentality by a lot of them, especially the media that cover the patch. Fan media too as well has been quite embarrassing.
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6828 on: Today at 07:52:54 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:35:40 pm
That's the one I remember - classic! Hours of fun trying to find a holiday to save £5 and then end up staying in some shit hole hotel in Benidorm with 2 am flight times. 



Can you remember Bamboozle on channel 4s teletext?
thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6829 on: Today at 07:55:22 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 06:20:09 pm
Ah well, let's go for this fella from the Portuguese league who doesnt know our players and knows nothing about the teams in the premier league.........

we went with a guy from the German league who didnt know the players or the teams in the league, and he did ok.
Jools

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6830 on: Today at 07:57:17 pm
Just my own intuition here, but my moneys on a fellow German...Julian Nagelsmann?
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6831 on: Today at 07:58:57 pm
Journos hve ruled him out. Also he wouldn;t be able to take up the post till August.
meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6832 on: Today at 07:59:30 pm
What about Lijnders?
Caligula?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6833 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm
Rudi Garcia is available.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6834 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:59:30 pm
What about Lijnders?

That's what I'm saying. Unreal he hasn't been considered or even mentioned once.
RobbieRedman

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6835 on: Today at 08:09:53 pm
Estrela v Sporting kicks off in 20 mins

who's got a stream? ;D
disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #6836 on: Today at 08
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:07:02 pm
Rudi Garcia is available.

If he's discovered to be a fan of Sangria I'm in it for the song alone
Online Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6837 on: Today at 08:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:07:02 pm
Rudi Garcia is available.

Stay away. Doesn't he drink brew for breakfast?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6838 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm »
Well, I'm glad Xabi has binned us off. It allows me to make my -

"When the world seems to shine like you've had too much wine, that's Amorim" banner.

🍾
Offline alonsoisared

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6839 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:58:57 pm
Journos hve ruled him out. Also he wouldn;t be able to take up the post till August.
Tell people to sort their own post out for July then ffs
