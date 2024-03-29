« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 290493 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:28:23 pm
Emery is not leaving Villa and Pep is getting linked to the Ajax job. He is leaving with Klopp. How many times must this be said? Should a mod add it ot the thread title?

Autocorrect to "He's not getting the fucking job" ?
Online Oskar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:41:41 pm
If he's appointed, he'd be the biggest risk since Dalglish. Appointing a manager from such an inferior league with no great success in european competition, is a big risk.

As opposed to appointing a manager with one season of top-flight experience under his belt and no record in European competition to speak of?
Offline Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:40:13 pm
Emery is just doing with Villa what he does with every club he manages (bar PSG as that would be impossible). He takes a club to somewhere between 5th and 8th. Whether that means progressing or regressing, it's what he does.

Just like Hodgson taking any club to 17th-12th.

Villa have never been between 5th-8th for going on 15 years though. That is what you need to consider when analysing how much he is overperforming.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 05:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:43:41 pm
As opposed to appointing a manager with one season of top-flight experience under his belt and no record in European competition to speak of?

That was my initial thought too although I guess theyre two very different periods in time. The new manager will take over a side (hopefully!) in the Champions League and a side who challenged for the title. When we appointed Rodgers we were at a lower ebb. Three poor seasons in a row of league form and a couple of years with nothing to shout about in Europe. His was an appointment designed to give us a fresh start (whether it did or not depends how charitable you feel).

I kind of agree with you, that Amorim has a bit of pedigree but whoever we appoint will feel a gamble compared to the as close as possible to a dead cert that was Jurgen.
Online istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:43:41 pm
As opposed to appointing a manager with one season of top-flight experience under his belt and no record in European competition to speak of?
Better the devil you know, the situation is more or less exactly the same when Shankly left, to ignore history is ignorant. Fact is, Klopp is leaving when there isn't an obvious experienced manager to take over. I think it's being down played the hole Matos & Pep Lijnders will leave, the influence they've had with the speed the team has developed this season is obvious.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 05:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:44:40 pm
Villa have never been between 5th-8th for going on 15 years though. That is what you need to consider when analysing how much he is overperforming.

And Fulham had never done so well as when Hodgson was there.

I'm not saying he's not doing a good job. Of course he is. I just think he's one of them managers that gets every club performing at the same level - sort of 60-70 points. For Villa that's obviously for great, but for Arsenal it wasn't.

Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal was all pretty much the same too.
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 05:59:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:40:13 pm
Emery is just doing with Villa what he does with every club he manages (bar PSG as that would be impossible). He takes a club to somewhere between 5th and 8th. Whether that means progressing or regressing, it's what he does.

Just like Hodgson taking any club to 17th-12th.

He took an average Villlareal side to a CL semi final only a couple of years ago tbf.

Offline buttersstotch

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 06:00:42 pm »
Think we all forget it took Klopp time here as well to settle in. OK we saw it in flashes with his style and our squad was certainly in a WAY worse position than it is now, but it took him time to adapt to the league. I remember some real highs but some massive lows in that first season in particular. But as a fanbase we were much more patient then. Any manager now isn't going to be afforded that luxury that Klopp was, especially with a full summer behind them too.
Offline Pistolero

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Emery?......have folk been lacing their hot-cross buns with meth?....
Offline thejbs

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 06:02:26 pm »
I can get Alonso's thinking on this. He's probably bought the 'poisoned chalice' narrative. In two years time, he could still find himself at Anfield without having to follow such a generational icon of a manager. He could also find himself at Madrid with a crazy amount of talent at his disposal. 

The only gamble is that he fucks it with BL next season and his reputation takes a hit. I can't see him regressing that much, but if he wins the league and, say, the Europa, it's a big ask to go one better than that in a season.

Anyway, a big shame we can't get him as he was an exciting choice.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 06:02:44 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:36:02 pm
Not if he's offered the job.

He won't be. And he's done nothing to prove he can step up to the top job.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 06:05:42 pm »
Online Oskar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 06:07:19 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:51:59 pm
Better the devil you know, the situation is more or less exactly the same when Shankly left, to ignore history is ignorant. Fact is, Klopp is leaving when there isn't an obvious experienced manager to take over. I think it's being down played the hole Matos & Pep Lijnders will leave, the influence they've had with the speed the team has developed this season is obvious.

So you look at the managers at the forefront of the next wave of emerging talent and try to recruit the best candidate.

I don't think anyone would argue that there's an element of risk whoever we appoint. But there isn't a like-for-like replacement for Klopp, so it makes sense we'd look at younger managers who might follow a similar trajectory and have the potential to succeed in similar ways.
Online istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 06:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:02:44 pm
He won't be. And he's done nothing to prove he can step up to the top job.
You're obviously ignorant towards LFC's managerial history.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
He was never at the quality that we needed anyway.

We're just lucky that Roy is currently sat on his arse.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 06:14:22 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:09:09 pm
You're obviously ignorant towards LFC's managerial history.

This isn't the 70's anymore, there is no boot room.  That went with Evans getting sacked.
Online William Regal

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:09:09 pm
You're obviously ignorant towards LFC's managerial history.

That Paisley and Fagan did alright didnt they.  It's almost like Klopp was the modern day Shankly and Liverpool had this crazy idea to go with continuity.........

Ah well, let's go for this fella from the Portuguese league who doesnt know our players and knows nothing about the teams in the premier league.........
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm »
Quote
Ruben Amorims release clause at Sporting CP is worth 15m [£12.8m] - dropping to 10m [£8.5m] in 2025.
Online istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:14:22 pm
This isn't the 70's anymore, there is no boot room.  That went with Evans getting sacked.
If anything the game today has more coaches taking top jobs with zero experience, than ever before, btw it's 2024. ::)
Online Djozer

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:23:48 pm
Not sure there are enough goals in that side, far too defensive for me.

Never really been a fan of a 3 centreback line up. In this league you have to be able to score loads especially in the era of us and City and I dont think we have the players for such a system.
This is my slight concern about Amorim, and also was with Alonso. It really doesn't seem to suit the squad we have, and I tend to prefer 4 at the back personally. It's one of the reasons I can see why someone like De Zerbi might make sense, or even Pep for the continuity. I know nothing though, and aside from that Amorim strikes me as a pretty good fit.
Online Hazell

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 06:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:20:54 pm


If really we want him, we'll pay it so I don't see that an issue. Besides, it's only a release clause, it can be negotiated downwards. Hope we get whoever it is sorted soon after the season ends.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 06:31:37 pm »
Torres is here for the next 3 days to learn off Kloppo and the propaganda we;ve hd from the LFC socials for the past week about him tells me he might be coming back as an assistant with Amorim.  :D
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Liverpool could land Ruben Amorim for as little as £12.8m after Xabi Alonso snub
Exclusive: Sporting manager could join in summer for relatively low price after Leverkusen coach confirms he will not replace Jurgen Klop

Jason Burt, CHIEF FOOTBALL CORRESPONDENT and Chris Bascombe
29 March 2024  5:01pm

Liverpool could land Ruben Amorim for as little as £12.8 million after Xabi Alonso confirmed he would not be succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

Telegraph Sport understands the release clause in Amorims contract, that can be triggered at the end of this season, is 15 million.

The clause, agreed with Sporting Lisbon, drops to 10m (£8.5m) in the summer of 2025  and its existence means it will be easier for Liverpool to agree a deal with the Portuguese club should they eventually decide to make a move for the highly rated 39-year-old.

It had previously been claimed in Portugal that the figure to release Amorim, who signed a new four-year deal in 2022, was significantly higher  around twice as much.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Thursday that Liverpool are zoning in on other candidates because Alonso was deemed off limits.

Amorim has won admirers for his work in Portugal where he ended a 19-year-wait for the title in his first full season with Sporting, who are top again this season. The former Braga coach, who speaks English, also won the Portuguese domestic cup in three successive years.

Liverpool already know that the other strong contender being considered  Roberto De Zerbi  also has a termination clause in his deal with Brighton and Hove Albion. It has been revealed that this amount is at least £12 million  a similar amount to that which Liverpool would have to pay for Amorim but, again, hardly prohibitive to a deal being agreed.

Liverpool are looking at other candidates and have considered a move for Julian Nagelsmann, whose current deal as coach of the German national team ends after Euro 2024, but it appears unlikely he will take over at Anfield.

Fears over Alonsos availability to replace Klopp were confirmed on Friday as he announced he will remain in charge of Bayer Leverkusen. The 42-year-old former Liverpool midfielder was considered the favourite to succeed Klopp after the Germans shock decision to quit the club at the end of the season.

But Alonso said: I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lots of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

Klopp had suggested Alonso was one of the standout candidates to replace him but said on Friday he could appreciate why the Spaniard decided to stay put.

Klopp said: A young manager being at a club doing well. I did pretty much the same [stayed when first offered the chance to leave] and never regretted it. He is doing a great job there. They have a great team and can keep the team together. I understand why he wants to do that.

Bayern Munich were also keen on Alonso as they search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club in the summer.

Alonsos side are 10 points clear of Bayern with six games remaining, with Leverkusen on the verge of ending the German giants 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga trophy.

Alonso added: My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great its all fantastic here. Im still a young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and Im sure about that.

Im not going to comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and Ive strong links with them but Im in the place where I want to be. Its not time to decide my future now  I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool want coach with same playing style as Klopp
It is understood that Alonso feels he owes Leverkusen a debt for backing him with his first senior managerial job, that he wants to take them into the Champions League and also that he fears announcing he would be leaving now might derail a campaign in which they are heading for their first German title.

Real Madrid will also be taking note of his decision to stay given they are interested in him when Carlo Ancelotti eventually leaves.

Liverpool have appointed a new sporting director, Richard Hughes, who will take over in June, while Fenway Sports Group have reunited with former sporting director Michael Edwards, who is the American owners football chief executive. The pair will be ultimately responsible for selecting a new manager.

The clubs data team is focusing on coaches whose sides are equipped at winning the ball high up the pitch  similar to Klopp  and whose teams will fit the make-up of the squad.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/29/xabi-alonso-liverpool-snub-decides-stay-bayer-leverkusen/
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:21:19 pm
If anything the game today has more coaches taking top jobs with zero experience, than ever before, btw it's 2024. ::)

That simply isn't true though is it.

In almost all cases you now have to get your badges before taking a big job. Compare that to say Kenny taking the Liverpool job first time around.
Online stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 06:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:25:34 pm
If really we want him, we'll pay it so I don't see that an issue. Besides, it's only a release clause, it can be negotiated downwards. Hope we get whoever it is sorted soon after the season ends.

I've said it before with Xabi, but if the club think the guy we want is going to be the one to shape our success on the pitch in the next few years, no fee should be an obstacle as long as it's reasonable for a manager (I'm talking anything up to maybe 30 million). If the guy is as successful as the club want him to be, he'll make the money back with shitloads on top of it in no time.
Online Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Weve got Edwards back, hell get us Amorim for about £500k and Koumetio on loan
Online istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 06:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:33:00 pm
That simply isn't true though is it.

In almost all cases you now have to get your badges before taking a big job. Compare that to say Kenny taking the Liverpool job first time around.
Seriously, sitting in a classroom to take a course doesn't disprove my point.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 06:39:36 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:38:33 pm
Seriously, sitting in a classroom to take course doesn't disprove my point.

To me there are too many nerds being invited to the party. Probably why Klopp wants out, he is clearly a jock.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:39:36 pm
To me there are too many nerds being invited to the party. Probably why Klopp wants out, he is clearly a jock.

Well we've just put the king nerd in charge of all football so you better get used to it  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 06:47:44 pm »
Seems a lot of momentum behind Amorim in the press now. 
But we wont hear anything formally until after their season and our season are over.
Online Chris~

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:48:26 pm
The amount of pearl clutching that a new manager might change our system is pretty weird no?
Its arguable that our current shape is the best fit for our personnel now  and regardless playing talent is what matters. Elite players adapt to different roles incredibly quickly
Yeah I don't really get this worry. Players Like Mac Allister came in from a totally different system and role and excelled. It happens all the time. Plus there's no one who has a team playing like us under Klopp at the top level. There's going to be changes whoever comes in.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:41:41 pm
If he's appointed, he'd be the biggest risk since Dalglish. Appointing a manager from such an inferior league with no great success in european competition, is a big risk.

Portuguese football punches hugely above its weight. I, for one, never fear that a player blooded in the Portuguese league will struggle in the Premier League. The Bundesliga? Not so sure. German football is so courtly. Portuguese football, much more in your face.
Online Eeyore

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 06:50:53 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:38:33 pm
Seriously, sitting in a classroom to take course doesn't disprove my point.

Two-thirds of a pro license is spent coaching players on the pitch. 
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:47:44 pm
Seems a lot of momentum behind Amorim in the press now. 
But we wont hear anything formally until after their season and our season are over.

This is an arsehole thing to say but I couldn't give a flying fuck how announcing this effects Sporting if we do.

If it effects us then we shouldn't do it. Otherwise I don't see a problem nailing him down now and letting it be known
Online Party Phil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:34:46 pm
Look at Luton, they finished 21 points ahead of Luton & spend more money, yet Luton look more likely to stay up.

Is this the plot of season 2 of Three Body Problem?
Online stockdam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 06:55:35 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:02:26 pm
I can get Alonso's thinking on this. He's probably bought the 'poisoned chalice' narrative. In two years time, he could still find himself at Anfield without having to follow such a generational icon of a manager. He could also find himself at Madrid with a crazy amount of talent at his disposal. 

The only gamble is that he fucks it with BL next season and his reputation takes a hit. I can't see him regressing that much, but if he wins the league and, say, the Europa, it's a big ask to go one better than that in a season.

Anyway, a big shame we can't get him as he was an exciting choice.

Hopefully he won't be thinking that another year managing BL will help him. In my experience it's best to take big opportunities right now even if you feel that you are not ready. Life changes fast and it's a mistake to think that things will go according to your plans. Grasp the nettle and get on with it.

Anyway, as you said, it's a pity as he is the only one that I was interested in.
Online istvan kozma

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 06:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:50:53 pm
Two-thirds of a pro license is spent coaching players on the pitch.
So what? you're trying to tell me that Paisley, Fagan & Dalglish wouldn't of passed the FA's poxy course.
