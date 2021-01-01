There's only about three elite managers right now and he's not even in the category below them. I don't think they're guaranteed anything and still hope City take him after Pep which I think could end up in flames quite quickly. If he can get this Arsenal side to over 80 points again he'll genuinely have done a good job but you're only elite if you win the big ones.



Your definition of elite is different. I think he is a tier below them but it doesn't mean he isn't a special manager.They are an impressive team who are an absolute machine out of possession. He is one of the best out there hence I would term him as elite.Let's say this, if he wasn't at Arsenal, and instead doing a similar job with a club in La Liga or Serie A, he would be the standout choice.He also has the attitude to match. He is a sore loser. His passion and intensity are the type of character traits needed at a big club. Klopp has it, Guardiola has it and so does Arteta. It grates opposition fans but it gets your own fan base and players on side.No clue what type of character Amorim is but I'm hoping he isn't soft and has that fire inside him. He needs to push the players to the limit like Arteta and Guardiola. A amiable and gentle character isn't going to cut it against competitors like them.