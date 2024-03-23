« previous next »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:09 am
Find it odd ONeill is disregarded but people like De Zerbi are not. Must be because he isnt foreignese.

Tbf most people I know are saying De Zerbi isn't it
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:52 am
Id be excited by Naggelsman, De Zerbi or Amorim - theyre all progressive young coaches that produce attacking football happy with whichever the club picks to be honest
Nagelsmann is another good shout
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:30:05 am
Appointing a new manager has been difficult for every big club in the last 6-8 years.

Look at the Top 6 managerial appointments since Klopp joined:

City - n/a

United - Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjær, Ten Haag

Spurs - Mourinho, Nuno, Conte, Postegcoglu

Chelsea - Sarri, Lampard, Tuchel, Potter, Pochetinno

Arsenal - Emery, Arteta

Its a combo of yesterdays man, hopeful punts on the next big thing and managers who are clearly not top tier.

The stability weve had at the manager position over recent years has probably blinded some people to the fact that there are currently very few elite managers about. None have emerged in last 5-10 years. Poch, Tuchel, Enrique and Nagglseman are probably the better ones but clearly a level or 2 below Klopp, Pep and Ancelotti.


Anyone we take will be a punt. But thats what every other big club has been doing for last 8 years.
Inzaghi, Emery and Simeone surely should be above most those in your second category. Enrique hasn't done anything impressive in what, 8 years now? I have no idea how he could be rated that highly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:52 am
Id be excited by Naggelsman, De Zerbi or Amorim - theyre all progressive young coaches that produce attacking football happy with whichever the club picks to be honest

What would your expectation for the new manager be? You like the options, and think it won't take long to have success, so what do you expect any of these 3 if they join
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:52 am
Id be excited by Naggelsman, De Zerbi or Amorim - theyre all progressive young coaches that produce attacking football happy with whichever the club picks to be honest

Not sure Nagelsmann would be a good fit - he's got quite an ego and whether that is justified or not I don't think that's the kind of personality you want managing us. Always had him down as the type to start an argument in an empty room but maybe that's a misconception.  Clearly a very good coach but just don't think he's for us. And De Zerbi has a lot of ticks in his box for sure but also I'm not convinced on his defensive structure or how important he thinks it is. Seems a little naïve to me and while you can't deny he's done a wonderful job at Brighton, this would be a huge step up.

Amorim is the logical choice now Alonso seems like it won't happen, I just think he's got more about him and has less question marks over him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:09 am
Find it odd ONeill is disregarded but people like De Zerbi are not. Must be because he isnt foreignese.

This is basically a De Zerbi hate thread to be fair but he's got a far more interesting style, Wolves don't really have much of one.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Don't get me wrong, who knows either way. But funny to hear people laud Xabi for his loyalty to stay at Leverkusen when it may well just be him waiting until the Madrid job opens up  ;D That would be well within his rights like. I do reckon it is probably a factor even if it's not the whole reason.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:21 am
Xabi is about to announce hes staying at  BL at a press conference.



And that's that. Bring in Amorim.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:13:35 am
perhaps wishful thinking on my behalf but I always felt that Rafa had Anfield's backing. The people calling for him to go tended to be troublemakers in the media or more casual supporters who loved a phone in or a text to sky sports news!

I wouldn't call Chopper a casual supporter. :P
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
who ever the manager is they will inherit a very good squad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:09 am
Find it odd ONeill is disregarded but people like De Zerbi are not. Must be because he isnt foreignese.

ONeill has managed for less than two seasons and did an okay job at Bournemouth and is doing an ok job at Wolves :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:25:16 am
Little bit of a gamble for Xabi.  If things don't go well next year he may not get that move to a big club.  Most managers take that opportunity to move when it comes along as you never know if you'll get another chance. 

On the other hand, if he does end up here at some point, it's probably better not to be the person that immediately follows Klopp.  Let someone else take on what is going to be a very difficult job replacing an incredibly popular and successful manager.

It will always be hard following a manager like Klopp and as I have said many times he is on his own level he IS the best.

However whoever we appoint they arent walking into a squad that Rodgers had or what Klopp walked into.

Some are saying we have some players like VVD/Salah will need to be replaced well that would be the case had Klopp signed another 5 year deal we replaced Kenny Rush Aldo Torres Suarez in life you move on.

Its Xabi choice if he wants to stay in Germany he will still get big clubs after him in 12 months unless he has an absolute mare of a season next year his biggest issue will be keeping hold of his star players.

Lets just get this season out of the way first and see what we end up with hopefully at least one more trophy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 23, 2024, 09:51:12 am
I am FAR from an ITK and this is probably me misinterpreting what was said, but my boss is from a small town between Düsseldorf and Leverkusen. Hes a long term Leverkusen season ticket holder, and his son - now in the US on a sports scholarship for golf - was in Leverkusens academy in the same group as Florian Wirtz. My boss knows Wirtzs father. He claims Wirtzs father told him that Wirtz was staying one more season because Alonso was and then wanted to follow Xabi wherever he goes next.

Take it with a huge pinch of salt, Im still feeling the guy out for what hes like, but he doesnt seem a bullshitter. What I will say is Im still unsure if hes painting idle chatter and wishful thinking as fact or not. I also think its all well and good Wirtz saying hes staying, but Alonso probably wont have told the team his intentions because it would prove a distraction, and if a club comes in with £100m for Wirtz, hell have little say in whether hes there another year or not.

His contract will say differently. He's not a piece of furniture being sold at auction.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:52:19 am
ONeill has managed for less than two seasons and did an okay job at Bournemouth and is doing an ok job at Wolves :D

He isnt right for us and I suspect he is linked as he is young and used to work for us whilst Edwards was here.

Id say he is doing better than ok at Wolves took over at a weeks notice with no players bought and he did a great job at Bournemouth after the mess Parker left them in.

He is one to keep an eye on as he looks a promising coach.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:45:21 am
Xabi is about to announce hes staying at  BL at a press conference.

Bayern will sign half his players this summer of course..


Do you have a source for that?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:49:14 am
This is basically a De Zerbi hate thread to be fair but he's got a far more interesting style, Wolves don't really have much of one.

Yep Brightons underlying numbers even this season have been good but they were under Potter as well, albeit Potter never achieved the attacking numbers De Zerbis team put up. I like ONiell and whilst wolves have done well, he hasnt had his team producing amazing numbers. In that sense Thomas Frank is being a bit overlooked.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:09 am
Find it odd ONeill is disregarded but people like De Zerbi are not. Must be because he isnt foreignese.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:47:56 am
Tbf most people I know are saying De Zerbi isn't it

Yeah, De Zerbi doesn't seem to be getting much love. Maybe it's because he's already managing in England and so most supporters are more aware of his flaws than they are of say, Amorim's, me included. Taking a step back, plays good football and he's doing a decent job at Brighton, although they've only a handful of games in 20. I also can't shake off the David Guest comparisons which is a big check in the negative column.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Xabi Alonso is set to announce his decision on his future today during his press conference.

[@BILD_Sport]


And there you have it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:13:19 am
Yeah until we hear him say it himself, then no-one really knows whats going on

I don't know mate. Joyce wouldn't run with this unless he has been briefed by a legit source.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:13:35 am
perhaps wishful thinking on my behalf but I always felt that Rafa had Anfield's backing. The people calling for him to go tended to be troublemakers in the media or more casual supporters who loved a phone in or a text to sky sports news!

Nope, it was a very noticeable split from what regular match going fans said. There are only two managers who have had unanimous backing from start to end and thats Kenny and Klopp.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:51 am
Nope, it was a very noticeable split from what regular match going fans said. There are only two managers who have had unanimous backing from start to end and thats Kenny and Klopp.

Hodgson too. Everyone was backing him to leave.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:59:30 am
Hodgson too. Everyone was backing him to leave.

;D yes true.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:57:13 am
Yeah, De Zerbi doesn't seem to be getting much love. Maybe it's because he's already managing in England and so most supporters are more aware of his flaws than they are of say, Amorim's, me included. Taking a step back, plays good football and he's doing a decent job at Brighton, although they've only a handful of games in 20. I also can't shake off the David Guest comparisons which is a big check in the negative column.

That's the main thing I can see his limitations and they worry me after having Rodgers. I am worried about the same red flags being there, in a time where they are even more brutal.

I worry about his ability to change a bad situation and to set a defense up. I worry about him sticking to a certain way of playing because he can for Brighton with little consequence.

More than ever a manager has to be flexible and adapt to situations to compete, how many times this year have we looked bad until Klopp made the tweaks, I don't think De Zerbi can do that, or he hasn't shown it so far.

The manager will have a better platform to succeed but he will need to grow to be elite to challenge against City or against the CL teams now
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
No one can convince me that the opportunity to manage Real Madrid in a year's time or whenever hasn't played a major role in his decision to stay at Leverkusen.

His stock can only go higher. They'll play in Champions League next season and will probably do well given the real lack of quality in the competition this past year or two. If he came here and it all goes tits up it'll obviously harm his chances of managing Real.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:06:44 am
No one can convince me that the opportunity to manage Real Madrid in a year's time or whenever hasn't played a major role in his decision to stay at Leverkusen.

His stock can only go higher. They'll play in Champions League next season and will probably do well given the real lack of quality in the competition this past year or two. If he came here and it all goes tits up it'll obviously harm his chances of managing Real.

I mean, thats obviously not remotely true. If he crashes out of the CL early next season and doesnt challenge for the title again his stock is obviously not going to be as high as it is right now. Obviously.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:27:38 am
Staying at Bayer isn't a gamble at all. He cuts his teeth in the CL and a season later he almost certainly gets offered the Madrid job.

Of course it's a gamble. What if they fall apart and have an awful season?  The shine dull's pretty quickly for manager's in the modern game. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:42:52 am
Id be excited by Naggelsman, De Zerbi or Amorim - theyre all progressive young coaches that produce attacking football happy with whichever the club picks to be honest

Same here.  Any of those three will be fine with me. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I hope with it not being Alonso we have the appointment ready to be announced in May whoever it is. And fuck other teams and their seasons, don't do a Bayern and play it out in public but get our man whether it messes up his current team or not
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
fuck.

What I do remember from Brendan's time is that this is no job for a rookie.. absolutely massive club with so much going on. As impressive as the other coaches are, really needs someone with big club experience.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Fuck sake
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: gamble on Today at 11:15:26 am
fuck.

What I do remember from Brendan's time is that this is no job for a rookie.. absolutely massive club with so much going on. As impressive as the other coaches are, really needs someone with big club experience.

That would be Nagelsmann then, and he is a bit of an immature prick
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:17:48 am
That would be Nagelsmann then, and he is a bit of an immature prick

No chance. The EUROS ends in July. No way on this earth we wait to July to bring in the new manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:11:43 am
Same here.  Any of those three will be fine with me. 

I presume you dont mind utter c*nts managing the club then? Nagelsman is just that.
