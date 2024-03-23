Yeah, De Zerbi doesn't seem to be getting much love. Maybe it's because he's already managing in England and so most supporters are more aware of his flaws than they are of say, Amorim's, me included. Taking a step back, plays good football and he's doing a decent job at Brighton, although they've only a handful of games in 20. I also can't shake off the David Guest comparisons which is a big check in the negative column.
That's the main thing I can see his limitations and they worry me after having Rodgers. I am worried about the same red flags being there, in a time where they are even more brutal.
I worry about his ability to change a bad situation and to set a defense up. I worry about him sticking to a certain way of playing because he can for Brighton with little consequence.
More than ever a manager has to be flexible and adapt to situations to compete, how many times this year have we looked bad until Klopp made the tweaks, I don't think De Zerbi can do that, or he hasn't shown it so far.
The manager will have a better platform to succeed but he will need to grow to be elite to challenge against City or against the CL teams now