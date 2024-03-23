Little bit of a gamble for Xabi. If things don't go well next year he may not get that move to a big club. Most managers take that opportunity to move when it comes along as you never know if you'll get another chance.



On the other hand, if he does end up here at some point, it's probably better not to be the person that immediately follows Klopp. Let someone else take on what is going to be a very difficult job replacing an incredibly popular and successful manager.



It will always be hard following a manager like Klopp and as I have said many times he is on his own level he IS the best.However whoever we appoint they arent walking into a squad that Rodgers had or what Klopp walked into.Some are saying we have some players like VVD/Salah will need to be replaced well that would be the case had Klopp signed another 5 year deal we replaced Kenny Rush Aldo Torres Suarez in life you move on.Its Xabi choice if he wants to stay in Germany he will still get big clubs after him in 12 months unless he has an absolute mare of a season next year his biggest issue will be keeping hold of his star players.Lets just get this season out of the way first and see what we end up with hopefully at least one more trophy.