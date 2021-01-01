« previous next »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

The context you have to apply with Amorim is the model is to sell the best players season on season. Ugarte and Paulinha sold and he has still delivered results.

Yeah he did.

He would be coming in to a different model in a bigger league with bigger players, and maybe the biggest challenge in football history in City ahead of him.

While what he has done at Sporting is great it doesn't say if he can meet that challenge or even definitively say he is right for us, as what he has had in Sporting in terms of size, club structure, and level of expectation in all competitions is fundamentally different than us. He might be but he might not, and there's more risk to it than Klopp or even Rafa when we got him.

I'd be expecting Top 4 from him for the first 2 or 3 years before then mounting a serious challenge, and anything beyond that is going above expectations.

He is young even by young managers standards, and not managed a team like us or a team at this level, I think it would be foolish to think he can slot in and challenge because he has won the Portuguese league
Online Fromola

You do realise Alonso is the least tactical fit of all the managers linked yes?

As I said above, we might not have gone for him anyway.

Tactically though he could have come in and made a few signings to make it fit more to what he wants, it wouldn't be that far off.

Online spider-neil

Amorim
Counter-pressing style of play - like us
Plays 3-4-3 (box midfield)
Great bringing through youth
Great man manager
Very good at setting up a defence

I think we'd need a left-centre back but other than that there wouldn't be a big turnover of players as most of our players suit his style of play.

No sour grapes but I'm starting to prefer him to Alonso because out-and-out possession football bores the shit out of me. I feel that every time I watch City and when I used to watch Barca under Pep and Spain under Del Bosque.
Online Draex

As I said above, we might not have gone for him anyway.

Tactically though he could have come in and made a few signings to make it fit more to what he wants, it wouldn't be that far off.

Alonso is very similar to sted and his clone.

why do you keep saying things like we are going back to a Rodgers level manager, do you actually believe that? No one available is Klopps level, we get that, he was a unicorn, thats why he got more power to keep sprinkling his magic formula for success. We know this and thats why we are building an elite back room to support a younger manager to build up to Klopps level, so we dont need Klopp mark 2, we need someone who can grow into their own version of Klopp with the right support.
Online HardworkDedication

Yeah he did.

He would be coming in to a different model in a bigger league with bigger players, and maybe the biggest challenge in football history in City ahead of him.

While what he has done at Sporting is great it doesn't say if he can meet that challenge or even definitively say he is right for us, as what he has had in Sporting in terms of size, club structure, and level of expectation in all competitions is fundamentally different than us. He might be but he might not, and there's more risk to it than Klopp or even Rafa when we got him.

I'd be expecting Top 4 from him for the first 2 or 3 years before then mounting a serious challenge, and anything beyond that is going above expectations.

He is young even by young managers standards, and not managed a team like us or a team at this level, I think it would be foolish to think he can slot in and challenge because he has won the Portuguese league

You could say the same thing about Alonso. Not sure why you seem connvinced Alonso would be a shoo-in to slot in immediately. He has less experience than Amorim as well.
