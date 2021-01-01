The context you have to apply with Amorim is the model is to sell the best players season on season. Ugarte and Paulinha sold and he has still delivered results.



Yeah he did.He would be coming in to a different model in a bigger league with bigger players, and maybe the biggest challenge in football history in City ahead of him.While what he has done at Sporting is great it doesn't say if he can meet that challenge or even definitively say he is right for us, as what he has had in Sporting in terms of size, club structure, and level of expectation in all competitions is fundamentally different than us. He might be but he might not, and there's more risk to it than Klopp or even Rafa when we got him.I'd be expecting Top 4 from him for the first 2 or 3 years before then mounting a serious challenge, and anything beyond that is going above expectations.He is young even by young managers standards, and not managed a team like us or a team at this level, I think it would be foolish to think he can slot in and challenge because he has won the Portuguese league