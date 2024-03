Iím no analytics whizz but sometimes Iíll have a nosey on the sites to see if I can find any numbers that might change my pre existing views on something. We all know De Zerbi has been bordering on elite at times with some of Brightonís offensive stats for things like chances created, shots etc Iím not sure there needs to be much discussion around that.



Iím really curious about the idea that he canít coach a defence, Iím guessing because theyíve had a few mad results where theyíve let a few in. Iím not sure thatís a stick to measure coaching a defence with like, I can remember Honigstein saying Jurgen was prone to the odd game where it would all go wrong when he was at Dortmund.



I was looking on understat at the xG table for this season and I looked at last seasonís from when RDZ joined (October 1st was his first game, away at Anfield). Last season they were 9th for xGA, sandwiched between Spurs and Chelsea, in that time we were 12th, however we and Brighton had played 32 games, some sides had played 31 and some numbers were quite close, so not really amazing, but he was seen as an offensive coach compared to Potter. If you look a bit closer and filter to non-penalty xGA, they were actually fifth last season since he joined Brighton. Thatís pretty decent.



This season Brighton are 4th for xGA behind Arsenal, City and ourselves. Theyíre actually closer to us than we are to Arsenal or City. Again, not bad. Theyíre also 4th for non-penalty xGA.



As I said, Iím no whizz and I understand xG and xGA arenít to everyoneís tastes. But heís managing a wage bill around 14th/15th in the league, theyíve sold their best players in the summer and heís still been able to get solid underlying numbers. As always, Iím not advocating for him to get the job here, I do think he deserves a lot more respect than weíre showing him on here.