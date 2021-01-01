Im no analytics whizz but sometimes Ill have a nosey on the sites to see if I can find any numbers that might change my pre existing views on something. We all know De Zerbi has been bordering on elite at times with some of Brightons offensive stats for things like chances created, shots etc Im not sure there needs to be much discussion around that.



Im really curious about the idea that he cant coach a defence, Im guessing because theyve had a few mad results where theyve let a few in. Im not sure thats a stick to measure coaching a defence with like, I can remember Honigstein saying Jurgen was prone to the odd game where it would all go wrong when he was at Dortmund.



I was looking on understat at the xG table for this season and I looked at last seasons from when RDZ joined (October 1st was his first game, away at Anfield). Last season they were 9th for xGA, sandwiched between Spurs and Chelsea, in that time we were 12th, however we and Brighton had played 32 games, some sides had played 31 and some numbers were quite close, so not really amazing, but he was seen as an offensive coach compared to Potter. If you look a bit closer and filter to non-penalty xGA, they were actually fifth last season since he joined Brighton. Thats pretty decent.



This season Brighton are 4th for xGA behind Arsenal, City and ourselves. Theyre actually closer to us than we are to Arsenal or City. Again, not bad. Theyre also 4th for non-penalty xGA.



As I said, Im no whizz and I understand xG and xGA arent to everyones tastes. But hes managing a wage bill around 14th/15th in the league, theyve sold their best players in the summer and hes still been able to get solid underlying numbers. As always, Im not advocating for him to get the job here, I do think he deserves a lot more respect than were showing him on here.