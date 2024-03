Xabi is still a managerial newcomer, but heís the only candidate that may not be a step down from Klopp.



Everyone else has had numerous years in management, and/or numerous jobs, and they have all shown that they definitely fall short of Jurgen.



Xabi is the only one who might be as good.



Iíd be gutted if he doesnít come, but as Iíve said earlier, heíd be mad to take the job.



And I donít trust our owners not to mingebag the alternatives and fuck everything up.