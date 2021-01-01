And just to give some perspective on the constant Plettigoal-tweets. Kicker are today reporting that Alonso is still Bayern's top pick, but if they can't get him, Ralf Rangnick (who's doing a stellar job with the Austrian national team BTW) is their top choice. They're looking at de Zerbi as well according to Kicker, but the higher ups are not that keen on him as he only speaks limited English and no German. So, it seems nobody seems to know anything for sure, but is just piecing stuff together from whatever they're able to pick up somewhere.