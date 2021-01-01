« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 274404 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 02:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1773310929288978873

Probably a bit biased but If I was putting a parentage on it I would say -

Joins us 50%
Stays where he is 25%
Goes to Bayern 25%
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:47:58 pm
In different circumstances we might have got Bellingham. The club was a mess last season on and off the pitch and were going to miss out on the CL and its revenue for one thing, while the owners were looking to sell the club, Edwards/Ward were out and we basically needed a whole new midfield. If we were challenging on all fronts again like 21/22 (or this season) his decision last season might have been different. I don't think we'd have been waiting for him without encouragement from the player - the issue was always that by sitting on our hands we were sleepwalking into a malaise.

Having the structure back in place again and the squad in much better shape, should help us get our man. Ultimately though Alonso just might not want to have the burden of replacing Klopp. Edwards was reluctant to come back himself but the club were insistent, similar when we got Klopp originally.

Don't forget the doctor quitting, fuck sake Fromola, don't forget the doctor.

Dr, Dr, I'm shrinking!

I'm sorry sir, you'll have to be a little patient.
Logged

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • Maths Mug!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
If Xabi doesn't come, then he's a fucking idiot.

So, question answered.

Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,260
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
That just sounds like Ballague repeating the existing media narratives while trying to make it sound like he has inside information.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,914
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 03:42:13 pm »
Orny on his podcast today during a Q&A.

Quote
Liverpool is certainly a possibility for Ruben Amorim, although the process is ongoing and open so I'm not aware of any firm decisions at this point.

[@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Orny on his podcast today during a Q&A.
An I don't know anything would have been just as informative from him
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,536
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 03:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:31:07 pm
https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1773310929288978873

This bit says everything aboot Real as a club and if everyone else knows that he should an all.

Real Madrid: if City KO Madrid in the CL and they lose a couple of games in the league, Ancelotti might not continue, but too many ifs as they are clear favourite to win LaLiga at least

^^^ that couldve easily been written aboot Bayern n all

Imagine us sacking Klopp after being top of the league most of the season and getting to the quarters of the CL. LOL Fucking joke of a club
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,545
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm »
Ballague doesn't have a clue. In 2015 he was saying Klopp was more likely to join Bayern than Liverpool when he was in the city to sign the deal.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,935
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 04:14:14 pm »
Ballague is still living off time he got one right when he said Torres will be joining us in 2007.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 04:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:21:55 pm
That just sounds like Ballague repeating the existing media narratives while trying to make it sound like he has inside information.

He makes a career doing that.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Orny on his podcast today during a Q&A.

Great insight there.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:50:26 pm
Great insight there.

He also said Endo was a fantastic signing!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,660
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Interesting this
Quote
Bayerns Uli Hoeneß: I feel that it will be very difficult to sign Xabi Alonso, not to say probably impossible.

I can certainly imagine him staying at Bayer Leverkusen to continue his job

Hmmmm

https://x.com/imiasanmia/status/1773383980974268562?s=46
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,263
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 05:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:52:33 pm
This bit says everything aboot Real as a club and if everyone else knows that he should an all.

Real Madrid: if City KO Madrid in the CL and they lose a couple of games in the league, Ancelotti might not continue, but too many ifs as they are clear favourite to win LaLiga at least

^^^ that couldve easily been written aboot Bayern n all

Imagine us sacking Klopp after being top of the league most of the season and getting to the quarters of the CL. LOL Fucking joke of a club


Del Bosque got sacked after winning La Liga due to some internal politics bullshit.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 05:45:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:02:00 pm
Interesting this
Hmmmm

https://x.com/imiasanmia/status/1773383980974268562?s=46

That's exactly what I think will happen. I've said on numerous occasions I think he will stay at Leverkusen. He won't move directly to Munich imo.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,291
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 06:11:43 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:56:36 pm
I would have thought he's concentrating on winning the league.
He'd have won it by then.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Bayern dont sound confident of getting Xabi

Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,291
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 06:15:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:02:00 pm
Interesting this
Hmmmm

https://x.com/imiasanmia/status/1773383980974268562?s=46
Bayern doing Madrid / Barca? Color me shocked. They poach players openly in the press all the time, even at coaches now and then.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,359
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
And just to give some perspective on the constant Plettigoal-tweets. Kicker are today reporting that Alonso is still Bayern's top pick, but if they can't get him, Ralf Rangnick (who's doing a stellar job with the Austrian national team BTW) is their top choice. They're looking at de Zerbi as well according to Kicker, but the higher ups are not that keen on him as he only speaks limited English and no German. So, it seems nobody seems to know anything for sure, but is just piecing stuff together from whatever they're able to pick up somewhere.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 