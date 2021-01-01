https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1773310929288978873
In different circumstances we might have got Bellingham. The club was a mess last season on and off the pitch and were going to miss out on the CL and its revenue for one thing, while the owners were looking to sell the club, Edwards/Ward were out and we basically needed a whole new midfield. If we were challenging on all fronts again like 21/22 (or this season) his decision last season might have been different. I don't think we'd have been waiting for him without encouragement from the player - the issue was always that by sitting on our hands we were sleepwalking into a malaise.Having the structure back in place again and the squad in much better shape, should help us get our man. Ultimately though Alonso just might not want to have the burden of replacing Klopp. Edwards was reluctant to come back himself but the club were insistent, similar when we got Klopp originally.
Liverpool is certainly a possibility for Ruben Amorim, although the process is ongoing and open so I'm not aware of any firm decisions at this point. [@David_Ornstein]
Orny on his podcast today during a Q&A.
That just sounds like Ballague repeating the existing media narratives while trying to make it sound like he has inside information.
Great insight there.
Bayerns Uli Hoeneß: I feel that it will be very difficult to sign Xabi Alonso, not to say probably impossible.I can certainly imagine him staying at Bayer Leverkusen to continue his job
