He got Sporting their first league title since 2002 and he regularly loses his best players every season. Hes done an incredible job there honestly.



It seems like that it's Xabi or nothing for a significant number of our fanbase but the more I learn about Amorim, the more it seems he'd be a strong appointment as well. Given there's no one with a track record as strong as Klopp's was in 2015, I don't have much of a preference between the two. Both would be a bigger risk than Klopp was but the upside could be just as good. Ultimately, the club will be doing their diligence on this and will come to a decision based on who they think would be better suited between the two (assuming both would want to come) or someone else. Although that someone else, whoever it is, doesn't seem as appealing for various reasons, be it Naglesmann or De Zerbi. But yes, Amorim, would seem like an exciting appointment too.