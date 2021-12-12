« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 265204 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 04:33:36 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,567
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 04:36:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:33:36 pm
Xabi has agreed -- according to this guy whose name frankly means zero to me.

https://tbrfootball.com/richard-keys-says-42-year-old-has-now-agreed-to-become-liverpools-next-manager-after-jurgen-klopp/

Well if he has said it, you can pretty much guarantee he's not joining us in the summer.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm »
Richard Keys kiss of death. Amorim it is.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 04:49:48 pm »
Haha, Keys!  Which of his circle of ITKs would have any clue about the dealings of FSG, Alonso or Bayern?!

It's amusing though that he asks the question that if Man U appointing Southgate would top the theoretical appointment of Alonso for us.  If Southgate has any sense he'll ride the England bandwagon for as long as possible and never prove his incompetence by returning to club management.

Just imagine if we ended up with Southgate as our next manager  :o
Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:49:48 pm
Haha, Keys!  Which of his circle of ITKs would have any clue about the dealings of FSG, Alonso or Bayern?!

It's amusing though that he asks the question that if Man U appointing Southgate would top the theoretical appointment of Alonso for us.  If Southgate has any sense he'll ride the England bandwagon for as long as possible and never prove his incompetence by returning to club management.

Just imagine if we ended up with Southgate as our next manager :o

Stop it! Think I would prefer Roy Hodgson.  :puke2
Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 04:57:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:49:48 pm
Haha, Keys!  Which of his circle of ITKs would have any clue about the dealings of FSG, Alonso or Bayern?!

It's amusing though that he asks the question that if Man U appointing Southgate would top the theoretical appointment of Alonso for us.  If Southgate has any sense he'll ride the England bandwagon for as long as possible and never prove his incompetence by returning to club management.

Just imagine if we ended up with Southgate as our next manager  :o

Stop it, my erection can only get so hard
Offline Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 pm »
Hanging on to the words of a blog by Richard Keys. What has my life become  :butt
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,998
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 05:25:42 pm »
The hairy-handed chimp knows he's a figure of ridicule, I mean he practically refers to it. "I was laughed out of court..." (as in royal jester not the legal sense).

So he's got absolutely nothing to lose by jumping on the bandwagon, claiming he liked Alonso last year, and bullshitting he has ITK info on an evens favourite for the job. Still pathetically desperate to be relevant from his base of operations at the Premier Inn Doha.

It's clear as day that Xabi hasn't made ANY decision yet. He hasn't committed to Leverkusen, he definitely hasn't turned us down (because it's extremely tempting), I bet he hasn't even told Bayern to go fuck themselves (yet) despite the transparent disrespectful shenanigans conducted by ex-inmate Hoeness and paid shill Plettenberg. I'm sure he's got a gut feeling alongside his family, but like any with intelligent professional, he's focussing first on the unfinished job in hand, and seeing how things play out after that. Once that's settled, it'll all happen very quickly;
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 05:48:49 pm »
Let's be honest it would be massively shithousery of Xabi to go direct from Leverkusen to Munich, what an 'up yours' that would be to Leverkusen the club and its fans. I've seen the excuse that he might prefer to stay in Germany like its a minor move few streets away for him and his kids (must not unsettle the kids), the distance between Leverkusen and Munich is about he same as London to Belfast so that would be a big upheaval move too on top of the all the shithousery. I think he'll come here or stay where he is.
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,292
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm »
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,479
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 07:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 09:37:30 am
He got Sporting their first league title since 2002 and he regularly loses his best players every season. Hes done an incredible job there honestly.

It seems like that it's Xabi or nothing for a significant number of our fanbase but the more I learn about Amorim, the more it seems he'd be a strong appointment as well. Given there's no one with a track record as strong as Klopp's was in 2015, I don't have much of a preference between the two. Both would be a bigger risk than Klopp was but the upside could be just as good. Ultimately, the club will be doing their diligence on this and will come to a decision based on who they think would be better suited between the two (assuming both would want to come) or someone else.  Although that someone else, whoever it is, doesn't seem as appealing for various reasons, be it Naglesmann or De Zerbi. But yes, Amorim, would seem like an exciting appointment too.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,636
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:36:21 pm
Well if he has said it, you can pretty much guarantee he's not joining us in the summer.
Yep.

Thats killed that one.

A man who has hands that make him look like hes  fisting a monkey is seldom reliable I find.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,381
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm
Yep.

Thats killed that one.

A man who has hands that make him look like hes  fisting a monkey is seldom reliable I find.

do you know many of these folks? :D
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,636
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm
do you know many of these folks? :D
More Capons thing to be honest ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 07:54:35 pm »
He'd do that to wind us up, true blue
Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm
do you know many of these folks? :D



Loving Everton's business this summer, aren't we Cuddles?
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm »
Has Alonso actually said in the past that he would like to one day manage Munich and Madrid? I know he has mentioned he would like to manage us in the past but not sure about the other two.
Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm »
Saw today that Bournemouths boss (who Hughes hired) shares the same agent as Alonso. Thats substantial.
Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,419
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Saw today that Bournemouths boss (who Hughes hired) shares the same agent as Alonso. Thats substantial.
Thats Substantial. Is he Greek?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm
?

Tongue in cheek, apologies. I'm not a fan of Nagalsmann at all. Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
Hughes tried to hire De Zerbi so he is a contender
outside one i would think.
very risky one tbf
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,530
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm
Hughes tried to hire De Zerbi so he is a contender
outside one i would think.
very risky one tbf

Hiring a manager for Bournemouth and Liverpool are two different things.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,884
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5702 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm »
Hughes takes up his role on June 1st. We are not waiting till then to start negotiations with our next manager. He's not even the one who's going to choose him. It will be Edwards/Werner/Henry.
Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 12:52:21 am »
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,667
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 12:59:36 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
Tongue in cheek, apologies. I'm not a fan of Nagalsmann at all. Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole.
It's his barge pole that's part of the problem so I understand
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 04:54:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:33:36 pm
Xabi has agreed -- according to this guy whose name frankly means zero to me.

https://tbrfootball.com/richard-keys-says-42-year-old-has-now-agreed-to-become-liverpools-next-manager-after-jurgen-klopp/

If Keys said water is wet Id turn on a tap and check.
