Yeah, we tend to sneer at the Madrid job but its undeniable how huge it is and the pull of managing the very best players cant be ignored.



The reason Zidane didnt really get huge praise was because it felt like he didnt really change all that much when he went there. That side were a team of winners and he essentially let them do what they do best. It wasnt like Guardiola where he implemented a real pure way of playing and built around La Masia players. It was a bit more manufactured and the groundwork had essentially been laid before Zidane took over by Mourinho and Ancelotti. Whether fans in foreign leagues give you the adulation or not is probably irrelevant, you get the adulation at that club and he may feel hes the man that can really implement a style of football on the club that his predecessors probably didnt.



Ive never felt like Xabi was in a rush to get anywhere in his career. His attitude as a player appears to have carried into his attitude towards management. He may feel that the Bundesliga is a safer place for him to develop his management style than to manage Liverpool or Madrid after two seasons. Ive said a few times, I think hed be better off staying at Leverkusen than managing Bayern, but its a lot to ask for all of those players to remain for another year if theyve got offers from the top clubs in Europe and the big contracts that come with those offers sat on the table. If he cant keep the bulk of the squad together hed be better off moving on. I think were a better option than Bayern, I do worry about Madrid, especially if City knock them out in Europe.