It cant be understated that Alonso will have watched us go toe to toe with the financially doped Man City again and again, only to be pipped by a side thats created an uneven playing field, despite being nearly perfect ourselves and having a once in a generation manager.



And then you have to consider that with the emergence of Arsenal, Newcastle trying to replicate Man City, the inevitability of Chelsea/Man Utd returning to the fore amongst others - the PL is a much, much more difficult league to win than La Liga/Bundesliga. Its so easy to slip out of that top 4.



And we are a club that will continue to spend frugally, with a transfer budget that will pale in comparison to the other clubs around the top of the table. Whoever takes the job has to do so with the wholehearted acceptance that it will be somewhat of an uphill battle from day one, and success is far from guaranteed. Adversity will have to be embraced.



Considering the above - you can see why there might be some hesitance to take the job when youre only two years into management, and your other options are 1) winning guaranteed titles and gaining CL experience with Bayern or 2) taking a bit more time to oversee the project at Leverkusen and then managing a super team with the likes of Bellingham, Mbappe, Endrick, Camavinga etc in Madrid