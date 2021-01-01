« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
And thats if the manager does well. I very much Alonso will think if I dont take the job now that it will be another 10 years he gets that chance. He is only young himself so he will be plenty sure that the opportunity arises again possibly even very soon.

Our job is available a lot less frequently than Bayerns. If he genuinely has ambitions to manage all three teams, then logically this is the one you take when its offered to you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Alonso currently 2.8 on Betfair.

For those not au fait, this means if you lay Xabi for a tenner, then if ANYONE else gets the jib, you get £20. If Alonso get the job, you lose £18.

If you're that convinced he aint coming, go get yourself some easy money for little risk.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
It cant be understated that Alonso will have watched us go toe to toe with the financially doped Man City again and again, only to be pipped by a side thats created an uneven playing field, despite being nearly perfect ourselves and having a once in a generation manager.

And then you have to consider that with the emergence of Arsenal, Newcastle trying to replicate Man City, the inevitability of Chelsea/Man Utd returning to the fore amongst others - the PL is a much, much more difficult league to win than La Liga/Bundesliga. Its so easy to slip out of that top 4.

And we are a club that will continue to spend frugally, with a transfer budget that will pale in comparison to the other clubs around the top of the table. Whoever takes the job has to do so with the wholehearted acceptance that it will be somewhat of an uphill battle from day one, and success is far from guaranteed. Adversity will have to be embraced.

Considering the above - you can see why there might be some hesitance to take the job when youre only two years into management, and your other options are 1) winning guaranteed titles and gaining CL experience with Bayern or 2) taking a bit more time to oversee the project at Leverkusen and then managing a super team with the likes of Bellingham, Mbappe, Endrick, Camavinga etc in Madrid
