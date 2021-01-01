« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5440 on: Today at 07:06:14 am
Quote from: 1918 on Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
I have seen a number of pundits suggest Xabi should stay and compete in Champions League next season with this Leverkusen team. It is nonsense. This Leverkusen team is going to be picked apart. Bayern couldnt beat Klopp on the field so they took the spine of the Dortmund team that beat them. One of the big attractions for Klopp was that the club has the resources to keep Virgil, Salah, Alisson, etc. Leverkusen doesnt.

Yeah it's like Ajax a few years or Monaco who reached the CL semi but then the team broke up. Leverkusen won't be in a position to have a good go at the CL next season unless they recruit expertly to replace the key players they'll lose.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5441 on: Today at 07:11:29 am
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm
Bayern is easier, he doesn't have to move

Munich is pretty much as far away from Leverkusen as Liverpool is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5442 on: Today at 07:21:07 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
That arrogant old c*nt just can't help himself can he... ::)

"There is hardly a coach who comes into question who is currently free. But these are just coaches who are under contract somewhere and may have great success. It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things."

Ha ha! The measure of all things? You're 10 points behind the leaders and I won't be surprised if Arsenal turn them over.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5443 on: Today at 07:35:54 am
If Alonso joins then great but if not there are credible alternatives. It's not Alonso or bust and if you take that position then chances are you'll end up being disappointed.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5444 on: Today at 07:41:21 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:35:54 am
If Alonso joins then great but if not there are credible alternatives. It's not Alonso or bust and if you take that position then chances are you'll end up being disappointed.

Who are the credible alternatives, it seems to be Alonso or Amorim and idk how credible Amorim is, the rest seem underwhelming.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5445 on: Today at 07:43:16 am
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 05:12:13 am
If Xabi is offered the Liverpool job he will take it, I'm certain. We have one of the best young squads, one of the best academies and (believe it or not) one of the best run clubs in the world football. At no other top club would he be given the time and space to develop a top side and no where else does he have as much credit with the fan base for when he makes mistakes as he would at Liverpool. The EPL is the richest, most watched league in the world with Mikel fecking Arteta currently at the top of it, there's no way Xabi would shy away from that low key rivalry.

I don't understand the idea that Xabi wouldn't move his family from Germany. He's had no problem moving his family in the past when it suited him and it's not like they'd be going somewhere they don't already know. Besides, his house in Spain is getting knocked down by the council. He's still not my first choice but I really hate the self deprecating idea on here that we are somehow less of an attractive prospect than Bayern or RM for this young manager. WE are the top job for the reasons I've already listed, HE would be the lucky one in my view.





That's a bit bloody random!
