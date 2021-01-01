I have seen a number of pundits suggest Xabi should stay and compete in Champions League next season with this Leverkusen team. It is nonsense. This Leverkusen team is going to be picked apart. Bayern couldnt beat Klopp on the field so they took the spine of the Dortmund team that beat them. One of the big attractions for Klopp was that the club has the resources to keep Virgil, Salah, Alisson, etc. Leverkusen doesnt.



Yeah it's like Ajax a few years or Monaco who reached the CL semi but then the team broke up. Leverkusen won't be in a position to have a good go at the CL next season unless they recruit expertly to replace the key players they'll lose.