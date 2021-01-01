If Xabi is offered the Liverpool job he will take it, I'm certain. We have one of the best young squads, one of the best academies and (believe it or not) one of the best run clubs in the world football. At no other top club would he be given the time and space to develop a top side and no where else does he have as much credit with the fan base for when he makes mistakes as he would at Liverpool. The EPL is the richest, most watched league in the world with Mikel fecking Arteta currently at the top of it, there's no way Xabi would shy away from that low key rivalry.



I don't understand the idea that Xabi wouldn't move his family from Germany. He's had no problem moving his family in the past when it suited him and it's not like they'd be going somewhere they don't already know. Besides, his house in Spain is getting knocked down by the council. He's still not my first choice but I really hate the self deprecating idea on here that we are somehow less of an attractive prospect than Bayern or RM for this young manager. WE are the top job for the reasons I've already listed, HE would be the lucky one in my view.







