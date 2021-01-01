Im not really worried about Bayern, I think the only reason hed take over there is to remain in Germany, Ive no idea how important that is to him but I think hed stay at Leverkusen before he goes to Bayern. Im much more concerned about the prospect of him going to Real Madrid. I know Carlo signed that deal but they mean very little, especially if Madrid go out to City in Europe again.



I know Madrid appear soulless at times and its off putting to us, but look at the team they have, the opportunity to manage players like Bellingham, Vinicius, Endrick and quite a few others must be really appealing to any manager. Ordinarily Id say Madrid are a club where the dressing room runs itself and the need for a top coach isnt important, but theyve lost a lot of big personalities over the years and appear their most coachable in decades. Theres potential he could be their Guardiola, it might only be 3-4 years but he might see now as the right time, before the big personalities take control of the dressing room again.