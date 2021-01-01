« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 248721 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 02:19:44 pm »
Bayern are an absolute disgrace arent they. Zero class.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,329
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 07:32:19 am
I agree with you, many on here are deluded and think it's guaranteed he chooses Liverpool.

Some on here are weirdo rival fans desperate for attention.

Your opinion literally means less than nothing.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:39:26 pm
Some on here are weirdo rival fans desperate for attention.

Your opinion literally means less than nothing.

Cracks me up when they pretend to be reds but slip up & say you're instead of us.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 02:45:23 pm »
Munich just can't hold their own water can they, just can't stop making unnecessary announcements
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 12:52:44 pm
Sky report:

"Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed his club, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all "working" on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager."


Well, I'm with those who suggest that whoever does not choose us was the wrong man anyway. For us fans, let the ones in suits do their stuff and I'm confident we will end up with the man that we want that also wants us, both are necessary for me, just as it applies to players (Like Caicedo and Lavia for example, their loss)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 02:45:23 pm
Munich just can't hold their own water can they, just can't stop making unnecessary announcements

The absolutely can`t, and no doubt it will be pissing off no end the man they want. We appear to be acting like actual professionals.

To be honest it reads to me that they know Alonso ain`t going there so are now trying what they can to unsettle his current club and him. 
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,187
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 02:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm
The absolutely can`t, and no doubt it will be pissing off no end the man they want. We appear to be acting like actual professionals.

To be honest it reads to me that they know Alonso ain`t going there so are now trying what they can to unsettle his current club and him.

Thats for sure how it comes across.
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 02:52:31 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 12:35:45 pm
Unpopular opinion: I reckon Emery would be a better fit than Xabi, both in terms of man management, what type of players we have, and his football philosophy. And experience.

OOH! You are awful, but I like you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJmg-879j5o
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 12:52:44 pm
Sky report:

"Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed his club, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all "working" on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager."

I'm working on a deal to have Scarlet Johansson, Emily Blunt and Rihanna come over and look
at my pyjamas. The politest one gets to lay with me.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,802
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5409 on: Yesterday at 03:01:02 pm »
Hands off Scarlett you ignaramous.
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5410 on: Yesterday at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:57:58 pm
I'm working on a deal to have Scarlet Johansson, Emily Blunt and Rihanna come over and look
at my pyjamas. The politest one gets to lay with me.

That's a very random trio to choose  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,329
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5411 on: Yesterday at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm
Cracks me up when they pretend to be reds but slip up & say you're instead of us.

 ;D Yeah good spot.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5412 on: Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm »
That arrogant old c*nt just can't help himself can he... ::)

"There is hardly a coach who comes into question who is currently free. But these are just coaches who are under contract somewhere and may have great success. It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things."
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5413 on: Yesterday at 03:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:04:01 pm
That's a very random trio to choose  ;D

Variety is the spice of life buddy.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm
The absolutely can`t, and no doubt it will be pissing off no end the man they want. We appear to be acting like actual professionals.

To be honest it reads to me that they know Alonso ain`t going there so are now trying what they can to unsettle his current club and him.

And (hopefully) it's to say to the Fans, 'look, we did try to get him'   
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5415 on: Yesterday at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 03:17:04 pm
Variety is the spice of life buddy.

Agreed, I think it's the inclusion of Emily Blunt that threw me  ;D
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5416 on: Yesterday at 03:25:10 pm »
You'd like to think that all the bluster in the media from Bayern is achieving the opposite effect and pissing Alonso off. The man knows there are vacancies in the summer, and I'm sure he'll assess his options then but he's on the cusp of something brilliant at Leverkusen that will require his full attention.

The flipside is that the Bayern PR machine is actively trying to unsettle Leverkusen personnel in the hope that they'll "bottle it" as we approach the end of the season.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5417 on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm »
At the end of the day, this is what about our first choice wants for them and their family. If Xabi chooses Munich because he wants to stay in Germany then fine, it's what his wife and kids want as well and that might be living near where they are now as well and stay at Leverkusen. Xabi is not like many types in football and he will make a decision on what he and his family want. That's fair enough (as long as we have Amorin in our back pocket that is).
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,465
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5418 on: Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:36:14 pm
That Mate merchant ruled himself out.  ;D

Good.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5419 on: Yesterday at 06:00:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:55 am
Right, I cant name my source so please dont ask me, but Ive been told Xabi has verbally agreed to become the manager next season.

What I can say is that the person who told me knows both Edwards and Hughes well.

I did try to ask for more info but he was in a rush and drove off. That being said he reckons Xabi will do a trrific job.

"Yeah, he's t'riffic bloke, a tchop lad, tchop lad".
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5420 on: Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:35:55 am
Right, I cant name my source so please dont ask me, but Ive been told Xabi has verbally agreed to become the manager next season.

What I can say is that the person who told me knows both Edwards and Hughes well.

I did try to ask for more info but he was in a rush and drove off. That being said he reckons Xabi will do a trrific job.

Your source sounds like a right wheeler and dealer
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5421 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm
Your source sounds like a right wheeler and dealer

Im surprised he didnt mention CROUCHY and Defoe.

Maybe he had to dash to sort his fax machine out heard he has had issues getting transfers done on deadline day because of it.
Logged

Offline ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5422 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:42:39 pm

You're not even a Red, so you can piss off.

Not being delusional = must be a rival fan ::) 

You say this to everyone that disagrees with you?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5423 on: Yesterday at 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
Not being delusional = must be a rival fan ::) 

You say this to everyone that disagrees with you?

No, just those of YOU that forget to post US & WE'RE & post YOU instead.  :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,440
  • Sound
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5424 on: Yesterday at 07:59:07 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 06:59:43 pm
Not being delusional = must be a rival fan ::) 

You say this to everyone that disagrees with you?

Haha you got rumbled lad, move on
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,162
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5425 on: Yesterday at 08:03:13 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm
Your source sounds like a right wheeler and dealer

Fucking hell, Mike Brewer is a source now? Is Edd China in on it too?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,337
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5426 on: Yesterday at 08:04:41 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
That arrogant old c*nt just can't help himself can he... ::)

It's what prison does to you. Let's just be glad he didn't write a book while doing time.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,041
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5427 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm »
I just cant see how Alonso would be a gamble. Theres a shortage of great proven managers. And in a couple of years the most proven manager in the league might be Arteta. Who knows who City will get when Pep goes. If anything, nows possibly the perfect time for him to come here.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5428 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:30:14 am
Bayern have had 7 permanent managers since Klopp took over here and that's despite winning the league every year in that time.
This is exactly why we would be the preferred option no matter what they promise him.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5429 on: Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm »
Not sure if the below has been posted. Got it from a bayern forum and it had no source. Probably legit though.

Grimaldo:

Xabi has a bit of everything. He knows how to read the game, knows how to manage the locker room because we cant all play from the start Tactically hes a very good coach. Knowing how to read games and understand what will happen at every moment. That helps a lot.

Ive had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and Benfica, but Xabi is special. There arent many coaches like him in the world of football. Its true that hes just started his career, but, I insist, he already has his ideas, a way to convey them, knows how to read games He makes players grow. This season we are all at our best,
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5430 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 pm »
You've been flirting with the enemy, you little tart.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5431 on: Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm »
Im not really worried about Bayern, I think the only reason hed take over there is to remain in Germany, Ive no idea how important that is to him but I think hed stay at Leverkusen before he goes to Bayern. Im much more concerned about the prospect of him going to Real Madrid. I know Carlo signed that deal but they mean very little, especially if Madrid go out to City in Europe again.

I know Madrid appear soulless at times and its off putting to us, but look at the team they have, the opportunity to manage players like Bellingham, Vinicius, Endrick and quite a few others must be really appealing to any manager. Ordinarily Id say Madrid are a club where the dressing room runs itself and the need for a top coach isnt important, but theyve lost a lot of big personalities over the years and appear their most coachable in decades. Theres potential he could be their Guardiola, it might only be 3-4 years but he might see now as the right time, before the big personalities take control of the dressing room again.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5432 on: Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm »
Bayern is easier, he doesn't have to move, and he doesn't have to walk in Klopp's shadow.

Although having said that he'd be looked after far better at Liverpool.

Difficult one for him.

Although if he was a really decent bloke he'd stay at Leverkusen and build something there rather than jump ship at the first sign of career advancement.
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5433 on: Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:04:41 pm
It's what prison does to you. Let's just be glad he didn't write a book while doing time.
That should not have made me laugh but it did I must be a very bad person for getting that reference
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,885
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5434 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm
...Although if he was a really decent bloke he'd stay at Leverkusen and build something there rather than jump ship at the first sign of career advancement.
Just on this point alone, would he even be allowed to build something in the longer term there? Although I can't pretend to know a lot about German football, I get the impression that Bayern tend to come in and butcher other clubs' talent with alarming regularity. Will that happen this summer, leaving Xabi ( if he stayed) pretty much needing to start all over again?

If they do become champions, and if they could keep hold of all their stars, then I could see it being worthwhile him staying and continuing the project. But if his team gets broken up and cherry picked, would it really be worth it?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline 1918

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5435 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
Just on this point alone, would he even be allowed to build something in the longer term there? Although I can't pretend to know a lot about German football, I get the impression that Bayern tend to come in and butcher other clubs' talent with alarming regularity. Will that happen this summer, leaving Xabi ( if he stayed) pretty much needing to start all over again?

If they do become champions, and if they could keep hold of all their stars, then I could see it being worthwhile him staying and continuing the project. But if his team gets broken up and cherry picked, would it really be worth it?

I have seen a number of pundits suggest Xabi should stay and compete in Champions League next season with this Leverkusen team. It is nonsense. This Leverkusen team is going to be picked apart. Bayern couldnt beat Klopp on the field so they took the spine of the Dortmund team that beat them. One of the big attractions for Klopp was that the club has the resources to keep Virgil, Salah, Alisson, etc. Leverkusen doesnt.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 12:05:28 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:22:42 pm
You've been flirting with the enemy, you little tart.
Keep your enemies close and friends closer. I'm a genius.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 