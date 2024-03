At the end of the day, this is what about our first choice wants for them and their family. If Xabi chooses Munich because he wants to stay in Germany then fine, it's what his wife and kids want as well and that might be living near where they are now as well and stay at Leverkusen. Xabi is not like many types in football and he will make a decision on what he and his family want. That's fair enough (as long as we have Amorin in our back pocket that is).