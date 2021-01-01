« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Bayern are an absolute disgrace arent they. Zero class.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 07:32:19 am
I agree with you, many on here are deluded and think it's guaranteed he chooses Liverpool.

Some on here are weirdo rival fans desperate for attention.

Your opinion literally means less than nothing.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:39:26 pm
Some on here are weirdo rival fans desperate for attention.

Your opinion literally means less than nothing.

Cracks me up when they pretend to be reds but slip up & say you're instead of us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 02:45:23 pm »
Munich just can't hold their own water can they, just can't stop making unnecessary announcements
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 12:52:44 pm
Sky report:

"Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed his club, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all "working" on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager."


Well, I'm with those who suggest that whoever does not choose us was the wrong man anyway. For us fans, let the ones in suits do their stuff and I'm confident we will end up with the man that we want that also wants us, both are necessary for me, just as it applies to players (Like Caicedo and Lavia for example, their loss)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 02:45:23 pm
Munich just can't hold their own water can they, just can't stop making unnecessary announcements

The absolutely can`t, and no doubt it will be pissing off no end the man they want. We appear to be acting like actual professionals.

To be honest it reads to me that they know Alonso ain`t going there so are now trying what they can to unsettle his current club and him. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 02:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:48:11 pm
The absolutely can`t, and no doubt it will be pissing off no end the man they want. We appear to be acting like actual professionals.

To be honest it reads to me that they know Alonso ain`t going there so are now trying what they can to unsettle his current club and him.

Thats for sure how it comes across.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 02:52:31 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:35:45 pm
Unpopular opinion: I reckon Emery would be a better fit than Xabi, both in terms of man management, what type of players we have, and his football philosophy. And experience.

OOH! You are awful, but I like you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJmg-879j5o
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 02:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 12:52:44 pm
Sky report:

"Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed his club, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all "working" on a deal to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager."

I'm working on a deal to have Scarlet Johansson, Emily Blunt and Rihanna come over and look
at my pyjamas. The politest one gets to lay with me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm »
Hands off Scarlett you ignaramous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:57:58 pm
I'm working on a deal to have Scarlet Johansson, Emily Blunt and Rihanna come over and look
at my pyjamas. The politest one gets to lay with me.

That's a very random trio to choose  ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Cracks me up when they pretend to be reds but slip up & say you're instead of us.

 ;D Yeah good spot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »
That arrogant old c*nt just can't help himself can he... ::)

"There is hardly a coach who comes into question who is currently free. But these are just coaches who are under contract somewhere and may have great success. It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things."
