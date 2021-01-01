« previous next »
If you take off the red-tinted glasses for a second it's okay to say that Xabi going to Bayern makes much more sense for his managerial career.

Sure, but that's an opinion, not a statement of objective fact.

It's unfair to say that those who reckon he'd be better off coming to Liverpool are only doing so because their view is affected by their red-tinted glasses. It just isn't necessarily the case - it's perfectly possible to make an unbiased case for Xabi being better off choosing Liverpool over Bayern.

If you purely look at it from a non ex-LFC player perspective. Coming in after the best manager in the world and failing would stain his career. He'd still get jobs at the top level but there is a huge difference. It's okay to acknowledge this.

This is an over-simplistic assessment though. The extent of the "stain" on his career would depend on the nature of the failure. I mean, it's not like he's going to come in and get the team playing shit football, sell Javier Mascherano and replace him with Christian Poulsen. That would undoubtedly stain his career.

Suppose Klopp had gone to Bayern Munich and won the league nine years in a row. Would it have made people regard him as a better manager than coming to Liverpool and only winning the league once in nine years? I don't think it necessarily would.
If we assume hed like to manage both clubs at some time in his career. The Bayern job seems to come along every other year while it looks a lot less likely to time the next opening as Liverpool manager.
If we assume hed like to manage both clubs at some time in his career. The Bayern job seems to come along every other year while it looks a lot less likely to time the next opening as Liverpool manager.

Bayern have had 7 permanent managers since Klopp took over here and that's despite winning the league every year in that time.
Bayern have had 7 permanent managers since Klopp took over here and that's despite winning the league every year in that time.

Anything but stability and opportunity
How the fuck could anyone argue that going to Bayern is a better move? Even after a dismal season expectations will be higher there than they will be here, they seem to have recruitment issues he won't have the authority to fix, and even if he does succeed nobody will really give him any credit unless he wins the CL. Multiple managers have seemingly had clashes with the players there too, I'm not sure he'd be going there with enough of a reputation to be able to keep them in line.

There's also a chance he just misses his opportunity to manage us entirely, as we tend to aim to keep managers longer term and so it becomes difficult for another opportunity to line up, assuming we'd even want a manager that had rejected us and gone elsewhere.

The only argument for Bayern is if he wants an easy trophy, but the job is constantly available so I don't know why he'd prioritise that.
