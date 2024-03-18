« previous next »
He's obviously guaranteed to win trophies at Bayern, it's taken him to stop them winning the Bundesliga for the millionth time in a row. Once he goes to Bayern and takes the best BL players with him, it'll be back to normal service. Fortunately he's a red so he's coming here. And when he wins stuff with us it'll mean more than it ever could at Bayern.
I was in Glasgow and a taxi driver who was a big Celtic fan said the prem will find out he cant organise a defence.

By way of contrast, Leverkusen have conceded 18 goals in 26 League games this season so I think Xabi's got that nailed down.
He's obviously guaranteed to win trophies at Bayern, it's taken him to stop them winning the Bundesliga for the millionth time in a row. Once he goes to Bayern and takes the best BL players with him, it'll be back to normal service. Fortunately he's a red so he's coming here. And when he wins stuff with us it'll mean more than it ever could at Bayern.

Not if his advisors have anything to say about it!!! That is, if they are good advisors. Otherwise, Xabi would be nuts.

So we are being told.
so if I'm following correctly ....  our best approach is to watch Xabi go to Bayern, and if he fails we can hire him coz he's faced adversity.

is that right?

Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.
Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.

You don't have a clue what Xabi the man is like, do you?
 ;D

Quote
Fernando Torres on his coaching style.

This heavy metal football, I love that. The difficult thing is how do you train that? Hopefully I can find out one day.

He also revealed to LFCTV that he read Pep Lijnders book and tries to learn from #LFCs coaching methods.
Looking for a coaching job from his mate?
His book proved he was a red, Torres Torres
He loves Pep's intensity, Torres Torres
We bought him back from sunny Spain,
He gets the training cones again and again,
Fernando Torres, Xabi's assistant coach
Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.
If Alonso would prefer Bayern for the reasons you state, then he's not the man we think he is and he's not the man we need anyway. We need someone more like Klopp. By that, I mean a man who doesn't just follow the path of least resistance. As was said in earlier posts quoting someone from the club, we need a man with balls.

We want and need someone who will relish the challenge. Not someone looking for the easy option. The good thing for Xabi here is that if he does relish a challenge, and he does want to build something over the longer term that would cement his status as a true great, then Anfield is the ideal choice. Clubs like Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona etc seem to change managers more often than I change my socks. Here, he would get time, support and patience. He could also become a bigger legend than he ever would at the other clubs I mentioned.
I do like the 'guaranteed to win titles' line :D

Bankrupt Yankee Leech, I'd suggest maybe having a look at the Bundesliga table before proclaiming how guaranteed they are to win titles. They're second btw, a long way behind Leverkusen. If Xabi does decide to go to Bayern maybe we should look at Leverkusens coach as he seems to be disproving the 'Bayern are guaranteed to win the title' stat. Some Spanish bloke.

 Encinas? Hes the right age profile and has a decent cv. Is FSG considering him ?
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.

Good points. I dont believe Alonso will be the manager after Klopp either, simply from a risk-reward perspective for his own career. More likely that the next manager will be a safe pair of hands, an interim appointment (someone with pedigree, or who gets the club or has unfinished business here) and if Alonso is destined to be the manager, hed be the appointment after that 
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Good points. I dont believe Alonso will be the manager after Klopp either, simply from a risk-reward perspective for his own career. More likely that the next manager will be a safe pair of hands, an interim appointment (someone with pedigree, or who gets the club or has unfinished business here) and if Alonso is destined to be the manager, hed be the appointment after that 
Theyre not good points though. Its one thing to play Devils advocate but quite another to apply ridiculous logic demonstrating zero understanding of Alonsos character, and continue to live up to your username.

Its no surprise that Bayern are desperate and knowing they have very little chance of getting Xabi, are now refocusing on the predictable safe pair of hands/pedigree currently unemployed options of Mourinho and Conte. At least Kane & Dier will feel right at home. Trippier too most likely.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Good points. I dont believe Alonso will be the manager after Klopp either, simply from a risk-reward perspective for his own career. More likely that the next manager will be a safe pair of hands, an interim appointment (someone with pedigree, or who gets the club or has unfinished business here) and if Alonso is destined to be the manager, hed be the appointment after that 

There is very little risk for top managers. If Xabi fucks the Liverpool job, plenty of top clubs will still want him. How many managers have made a complete hash of things but still continue to land top jobs? Loads. Plus, the pervasive view is that following Klopp is a poisoned chalice which will help mitigate any perception of failure.

The idea that his career will nosedive if he doesnt do well at Liverpool is a total fallacy.
Xabi's coming here with the aim of being the best in the world.
Theyre not good points though. Its one thing to play Devils advocate but quite another to apply ridiculous logic demonstrating zero understanding of Alonsos character, and continue to live up to your username.

Its no surprise that Bayern are desperate and knowing they have very little chance of getting Xabi, are now refocusing on the predictable safe pair of hands/pedigree currently unemployed options of Mourinho and Conte. At least Kane & Dier will feel right at home. Trippier too most likely.

First, if you know him personally, then fair play and youd be more informed than everyone in this forum besides Livbes. But character and the carefully curated image that all professionals in the sport show to
fans are vastly different things.

What I got from his post was that the timing is risky for Alonso personally. At the least, it is a massive risk. History is riddled with very good coaches who jumped too far, too fast - AVB, Rodgers, Queiroz, Potter, Pep. Take the sentimentality out of it, who would want as a 42 year old coach just starting out to immediately follow an iconic manager, to a fanbase and ownership group with massive expectations?

I dont know Mr Alonso, so Im not in a position to consider whether sentimentality plays a large part in his character. Nor am I in a position to judge whether he would back himself to take the job, although I think hed be confident he can and hed only take it if hes massively confident about it. But it does represent a massive risk to him personally when there are much easier routes to personal success for him, and this job will likely be open again in 2-3 years or so 
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Xabi's people are in deep talks with FSG people and have been since December. This will ramp up now as it's the last break beofre the final 2 month of the season.
Xabi's people are in deep talks with FSG people and have been since December. This will ramp up now as it's the last break beofre the final 2 month of the season.

They are bad advisors if they are telling him to talk to Liverpool. Bad bad bad.
It's all set up nicely, and I will be surprised if Alonso doesn't come.

Exactly this !
They are bad advisors if they are telling him to talk to Liverpool. Bad bad bad.

Does getting bad advice count as adversity? Can we finally check that box for Xabi?
pace goals and now pace appointments. the blue half wont be a happy lot
I always wonder if Stevie stayed at Ranger and continued to do well up until now. Would the majority of us asking for Stevie now?
I for one support our new manager, Buster Gonad.

That's all I want to hear Ray.
Xabi is coming to Liverpool.

 Hope so. Have a bad feeling they might go for Ange though, mate.
