LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Knight

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5320 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm
He's obviously guaranteed to win trophies at Bayern, it's taken him to stop them winning the Bundesliga for the millionth time in a row. Once he goes to Bayern and takes the best BL players with him, it'll be back to normal service. Fortunately he's a red so he's coming here. And when he wins stuff with us it'll mean more than it ever could at Bayern.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5321 on: Today at 04:03:58 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on March 18, 2024, 05:05:15 pm
I was in Glasgow and a taxi driver who was a big Celtic fan said the prem will find out he cant organise a defence.

By way of contrast, Leverkusen have conceded 18 goals in 26 League games this season so I think Xabi's got that nailed down.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5322 on: Today at 04:12:01 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:03:20 pm
He's obviously guaranteed to win trophies at Bayern, it's taken him to stop them winning the Bundesliga for the millionth time in a row. Once he goes to Bayern and takes the best BL players with him, it'll be back to normal service. Fortunately he's a red so he's coming here. And when he wins stuff with us it'll mean more than it ever could at Bayern.

Not if his advisors have anything to say about it!!! That is, if they are good advisors. Otherwise, Xabi would be nuts.

So we are being told.
Bankrupt Yankee Leech

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5323 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:54:19 pm
so if I'm following correctly ....  our best approach is to watch Xabi go to Bayern, and if he fails we can hire him coz he's faced adversity.

is that right?

Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5324 on: Today at 05:59:32 pm
Quote from: Bankrupt Yankee Leech on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.

You don't have a clue what Xabi the man is like, do you?
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5325 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm
 ;D

Quote
Fernando Torres on his coaching style.

This heavy metal football, I love that. The difficult thing is how do you train that? Hopefully I can find out one day.

He also revealed to LFCTV that he read Pep Lijnders book and tries to learn from #LFCs coaching methods.
[new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5326 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm
Looking for a coaching job from his mate?
skipper757

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5327 on: Today at 06:55:47 pm
His book proved he was a red, Torres Torres
He loves Pep's intensity, Torres Torres
We bought him back from sunny Spain,
He gets the training cones again and again,
Fernando Torres, Xabi's assistant coach
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5328 on: Today at 07:15:43 pm
Quote from: Bankrupt Yankee Leech on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.

Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion.  I don't see why people are so upset over it.
If Alonso would prefer Bayern for the reasons you state, then he's not the man we think he is and he's not the man we need anyway. We need someone more like Klopp. By that, I mean a man who doesn't just follow the path of least resistance. As was said in earlier posts quoting someone from the club, we need a man with balls.

We want and need someone who will relish the challenge. Not someone looking for the easy option. The good thing for Xabi here is that if he does relish a challenge, and he does want to build something over the longer term that would cement his status as a true great, then Anfield is the ideal choice. Clubs like Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona etc seem to change managers more often than I change my socks. Here, he would get time, support and patience. He could also become a bigger legend than he ever would at the other clubs I mentioned.
