Your not following me correctly. No-one here is. I'm talking about xabi and what HE might want, not what liverpool want, or what bayern or anyone else wants for that matter. I'm saying xabi might prefer to helm bayern over Liverpool and have given my reasons as to why he should chose to do so if given a choice. It doesn't matter what Liverpool wants, only what xabi wants with the options he may be given. He may very well decide to stay at Leverkusan and try to keep bayern off their perch.
Would I like Alonso here next season? Yes. I'd like to see him replicate what he did with Leverkusen with liverpool. Its just my opinion that he would chose bayern over us if he leaves Leverkusen. I have no problem with people disagreeing with that. It is just an opinion. I don't see why people are so upset over it.
If Alonso would prefer Bayern for the reasons you state, then he's not the man we think he is and he's not the man we need anyway. We need someone more like Klopp. By that, I mean a man who doesn't just follow the path of least resistance. As was said in earlier posts quoting someone from the club, we need a man with balls.
We want and need someone who will relish the challenge. Not someone looking for the easy option. The good thing for Xabi here is that if he does relish a challenge, and he does want to build something over the longer term that would cement his status as a true great, then Anfield is the ideal choice. Clubs like Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona etc seem to change managers more often than I change my socks. Here, he would get time, support and patience. He could also become a bigger legend than he ever would at the other clubs I mentioned.