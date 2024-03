If my Hollywood mind, Liverpool play Bayer in the Europa league final in Dublin.

After a close and emotional final, Klopp and Xabi are both on the pitch. Massive shit-eating grin from Klopp and he gives Xabi a big hug. With the cameras on them both, Jurgen bloody takes off his LFC baseball cap and, in a stunning move, puts it on the head of Xabi Alonso! The internet explodes.



What actually is going to happen: Leverkusen win the league early, they completely lose focus, crash out of the Europa League and DFB Pokal, we make the Europa League final, Xabi joining us is leaked the Monday before our last league match, the whole week afterwards and the build-up to the final is dominated by debate about Xabi taking over from Jürgen and whether he's actually good enough for us after his team completely falling apart in the final weeks of the season. We win the league on the final day and then follow it up with a Europa League win a few days later. On the day of the parade, we officially announce that Xabi will be over from Jürgen, he doesn't want to take part in the parade, but Jürgen insists and when the parade gets to The Strand they're both in front of the first bus putting their arms around each others shoulders and are completely blown away by the sight of a sea of red. I'm 99 percent sure, that I'm right.