and how about respecting Klopp!!



who in their right fucking mind at LFC would announce the new guy, while he's still with us AND in the middle of a title run and maybe a Europa Cup run?



How would that be disrespectful to Klopp? We know he's leaving and a new manager is going to come in. Agreeing a deal and naming the guy before the season ends has no impact on Klopp. It would stop speculation and it would probably be good for the club, as everyone would know what to expect in the summer. Klopp wouldn't have an issue with that I would imagine.Having said that, nothing is going to be announced until the guy we're bringing in is done with his current club. With Xabi it would mean Leverkusen having the league won and nothing else to play for. As they're still in the DFB Pokal and the Europa League, an announcement would probably made at the end of the season.