« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 236379 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,195
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
What is Edwards role in this search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager new and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.

I'd imagine the need to identify a new manager is too urgent to leave to Hughes.

Can I ask what Nagelsmann has done to rule himself out of the job for so many people? Is it the skateboard thing?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,875
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:13:22 am
I'd imagine the need to identify a new manager is too urgent to leave to Hughes.

Can I ask what Nagelsmann has done to rule himself out of the job for so many people? Is it the skateboard thing?

with Nagelsmann its the off the field stuff including his personal life but its quite silly given his age, you could have a top coach for 20 years
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
with Nagelsmann its the off the field stuff including his personal life but its quite silly given his age, you could have a top coach for 20 years

Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character. 
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 01:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

Dumped his wife for a journalist he was cheating on behind his wife's back, also rides on a skateboard, or failing that, a glitzy sports car into training. Brendan on the big screen vibes. Talked dirt about Bayern players to the journalist too.

Disregarding all that tawdry behaviour, his coaching record is unexceptional, which should automatically rule him out.

My choices, no matter how unrealistic:

1: Alonso
2: Amorim
3: Knutsen
4: Bielsa
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 01:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

Had an affair with a Bayern reporter with some implications that he talked about dressing room things with her, breaching the Bayern player trust. Or at the very least, the players felt betrayed by that.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on March 16, 2024, 09:09:28 am
That 0-8-0 line up Ange did when Spurs had a couple of players sent of was confirmation the guy is a absolute clown.

Is the right answer
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • Cheers like
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:40:38 pm
Dumped his wife for a journalist he was cheating on behind his wife's back, also rides on a skateboard, or failing that, a glitzy sports car into training. Brendan on the big screen vibes. Talked dirt about Bayern players to the journalist too.

Disregarding all that tawdry behaviour, his coaching record is unexceptional, which should automatically rule him out.

My choices, no matter how unrealistic:

1: Alonso
2: Amorim
3: Knutsen
4: Bielsa

Ah thanks.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm »
Nagelsmann was your typical flavour of the month manager.

His personal life is his own business but he brought it into the dressing room and showed a flabbergasting lack of awareness of the effect of his actions on carrying out the biggest job if his career to date. Actually shows a lack of intelligence when you think about it.

As someone else said,  his coaching record is very ordinary. If he was any good he would have won something with leipzig and its weird to me how he got the bayern and , subsequently,  the Germany job on the back of an OK performance getting what you would expect from a decent squad. Contrast that with what klopp achieved at dortmund and now alonso at leverkusen.

Absolutely 100% no way to Nagelsmann
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm by darragh85 »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm »
Hopefully we can get that Simeone deal tied up quick, another great result tonight.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5249 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

The No dickheads rule should also apply to managers
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5250 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm »
Sporting have 75 goals in 25 league games. Would be incredible going to do 100 goals in a 34 league game season and they're on track to do it.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5251 on: Yesterday at 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
What is Edwards role in the search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.

Pretty sure itll be Edwards leading on it. Especially as Hughes is at another club for now. Edwards technically doesnt start till June but given he was at Old Trafford today it doesnt seem like Ian Graham is making him do gardening leave  :D

Im sure Hughes will have a voice in the decision, and probably be involved in the interviews if hes joined in time. But unless we change the structure, the manager/coach will likely be reporting to Edwards rather than Hughes so it stands to reason itll be Edwards who leads the search. And we know most of the analytical stuff has been ongoing since November, so its probably just a case now of holding interviews. Id imagine there may be some movement there during the upcoming break, but would expect it to be all hush hush.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 01:13:59 am »
Oh c'mon Xabi, when the hell are you going to have your bad patch so we can see whether you are good enough. I mean, 38 games without defeat just shows you don't know how to lose and pick yourself up.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,323
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 03:03:03 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm
As someone else said,  his coaching record is very ordinary. If he was any good he would have won something with leipzig and its weird to me how he got the bayern and , subsequently,  the Germany job on the back of an OK performance getting what you would expect from a decent squad. Contrast that with what klopp achieved at dortmund and now alonso at leverkusen.

Absolutely 100% no way to Nagelsmann

I think it was the typical Bayern-thing of poaching a guy who might become a threat to them and not really caring about the outcome. They usually do it with players, but they needed a manager at that time and probably decided to give it a go with Nagelsmann. With Germany it's probably Nagelsmann's CV and how he's seen by the public. They basically had to talk to him and I would imagine Bayern were pushing for him behind the scenes as well to get him off the pay-roll.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 06:02:47 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:13:22 am
I'd imagine the need to identify a new manager is too urgent to leave to Hughes.

Can I ask what Nagelsmann has done to rule himself out of the job for so many people? Is it the skateboard thing?

Many posts have sincerely explained that the skateboard thing is the reason they don't want him.

Actual reservations about his coaching and personality are absolutely fine reasons to not want him though.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:46 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,605
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 06:48:19 am »
Hope the next manager gets us practising counter attacks.

Used to be our bread and butter but most of the time we seem to cock it up now. How we dont score from a 5v2 Ill never know.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 08:39:32 am »
I think ultimately it will be Alonso. He's smart enough to realise joining us isn't like joining United post Fergie we have a clear set up off the pitch and a great largely young team as opposed to a team who Fergie had squeezed the last drops out of. He'll get grace people will expect a drop off in performance post Klopp and City to be better next season than they have been this season. I think as long as top 4 and into the champions league knockouts people will be ok with that for a transitional season. If we don't want a guy who's winning the Bundesliga with a team not named Bayern and who haven't lost in the league all season we're crazy.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
for those in the "let's bring Ange in" crowd ..... some fan comments from yesterday on the bbc:

[btw I know this related to one game but anyhow]

Spurs fans
Jeff: There's still something wrong with this Spurs team. They fail to turn up far too often, as they did under previous managers, and then we get the inevitable apologies for "unacceptable" performances from the likes of Son. Sadly I think Postecoglou is another emperor with little in the way of clothing. We will be fortunate to hang on to that fifth spot.

Paul: The defence is not well organised, there is no general at the back. We are always going to have to score two goals to win a game - it's not going to happen. We badly need a top-class striker because too many "should be a goal" chances are being missed.

Doug: Ive not seen a performance this poor since before Ange arrived. Our worst performance of the season by far. It was a totally unacceptable performance - no passion, poor attitude, no teamwork. I could go on about all of the things lacking in this performance. With the squad almost fully available, we should not be dropping any points in a game like this.

William: It seems to be the story of Spurs' season so far: a strong performance at Villa, followed by a dismal showing at Fulham. Every single player performed well below their best and made a mockery of the impressive effort at Villa. It feels like a big opportunity missed for Spurs. With Van de Ven out, its back to the drawing board for Postecoglou.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 03:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:13:59 am
Oh c'mon Xabi, when the hell are you going to have your bad patch so we can see whether you are good enough. I mean, 38 games without defeat just shows you don't know how to lose and pick yourself up.

I agree, I mean everyone said the same of Tiger Woods, then after issues which caused a massive dry patch he could finally battle through adversity, we now know he's good as he won another major the other year. All those other 14 majors and records he smashed meant absolutely nothing.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,758
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm »
This international break is the main one to sort thing out propely behind the scenes according to reports today.

 Good thing our structure is sorted now with Edwards and Hughes etc.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,361
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 04:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:11:32 pm
This international break is the main one to sort thing out propely behind the scenes according to reports today.

 Good thing our structure is sorted now with Edwards and Hughes etc.

Which reports?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,758
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm »
Random weird arse journos mate. Not anyone relaible. But it does make sense as this is the last break before we will announce the next man, so we will have to get things in order.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5262 on: Today at 04:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:18:31 pm
I agree, I mean everyone said the same of Tiger Woods, then after issues which caused a massive dry patch he could finally battle through adversity, we now know he's good as he won another major the other year. All those other 14 majors and records he smashed meant absolutely nothing.

Could have used the Tiger analogy for the character issues concern as well...

Although he's never been seen shredding, the Tiger...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5263 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:56:51 pm
Random weird arse journos mate. Not anyone relaible. But it does make sense as this is the last break before we will announce the next man, so we will have to get things in order.
makes no sense.  are you saying the whole of the LFC organization stops because the games are on hiatus?   how does the team not playing have any affect on the behind-the-scenes work?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 