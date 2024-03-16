for those in the "let's bring Ange in" crowd ..... some fan comments from yesterday on the bbc:



[btw I know this related to one game but anyhow]



Spurs fans

Jeff: There's still something wrong with this Spurs team. They fail to turn up far too often, as they did under previous managers, and then we get the inevitable apologies for "unacceptable" performances from the likes of Son. Sadly I think Postecoglou is another emperor with little in the way of clothing. We will be fortunate to hang on to that fifth spot.



Paul: The defence is not well organised, there is no general at the back. We are always going to have to score two goals to win a game - it's not going to happen. We badly need a top-class striker because too many "should be a goal" chances are being missed.



Doug: Ive not seen a performance this poor since before Ange arrived. Our worst performance of the season by far. It was a totally unacceptable performance - no passion, poor attitude, no teamwork. I could go on about all of the things lacking in this performance. With the squad almost fully available, we should not be dropping any points in a game like this.



William: It seems to be the story of Spurs' season so far: a strong performance at Villa, followed by a dismal showing at Fulham. Every single player performed well below their best and made a mockery of the impressive effort at Villa. It feels like a big opportunity missed for Spurs. With Van de Ven out, its back to the drawing board for Postecoglou.