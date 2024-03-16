What is Edwards role in the search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.



Pretty sure itll be Edwards leading on it. Especially as Hughes is at another club for now. Edwards technically doesnt start till June but given he was at Old Trafford today it doesnt seem like Ian Graham is making him do gardening leaveIm sure Hughes will have a voice in the decision, and probably be involved in the interviews if hes joined in time. But unless we change the structure, the manager/coach will likely be reporting to Edwards rather than Hughes so it stands to reason itll be Edwards who leads the search. And we know most of the analytical stuff has been ongoing since November, so its probably just a case now of holding interviews. Id imagine there may be some movement there during the upcoming break, but would expect it to be all hush hush.