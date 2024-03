What is Edwards role in the search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.



Pretty sure itíll be Edwards leading on it. Especially as Hughes is at another club for now. Edwards technically doesnít start till June but given he was at Old Trafford today it doesnít seem like Ian Graham is making him do gardening leaveIím sure Hughes will have a voice in the decision, and probably be involved in the interviews if heís joined in time. But unless we change the structure, the manager/coach will likely be reporting to Edwards rather than Hughes so it stands to reason itíll be Edwards who leads the search. And we know most of the analytical stuff has been ongoing since November, so itís probably just a case now of holding interviews. Iíd imagine there may be some movement there during the upcoming break, but would expect it to be all hush hush.