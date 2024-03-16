Nagelsmann was your typical flavour of the month manager.



His personal life is his own business but he brought it into the dressing room and showed a flabbergasting lack of awareness of the effect of his actions on carrying out the biggest job if his career to date. Actually shows a lack of intelligence when you think about it.



As someone else said, his coaching record is very ordinary. If he was any good he would have won something with leipzig and its weird to me how he got the bayern and , subsequently, the Germany job on the back of an OK performance getting what you would expect from a decent squad. Contrast that with what klopp achieved at dortmund and now alonso at leverkusen.



Absolutely 100% no way to Nagelsmann