LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Offline Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:13:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
What is Edwards role in this search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager new and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.

I'd imagine the need to identify a new manager is too urgent to leave to Hughes.

Can I ask what Nagelsmann has done to rule himself out of the job for so many people? Is it the skateboard thing?
Offline Asam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:13:22 am
I'd imagine the need to identify a new manager is too urgent to leave to Hughes.

Can I ask what Nagelsmann has done to rule himself out of the job for so many people? Is it the skateboard thing?

with Nagelsmann its the off the field stuff including his personal life but its quite silly given his age, you could have a top coach for 20 years
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:18:26 pm
with Nagelsmann its the off the field stuff including his personal life but its quite silly given his age, you could have a top coach for 20 years

Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character. 
Offline mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 01:40:38 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

Dumped his wife for a journalist he was cheating on behind his wife's back, also rides on a skateboard, or failing that, a glitzy sports car into training. Brendan on the big screen vibes. Talked dirt about Bayern players to the journalist too.

Disregarding all that tawdry behaviour, his coaching record is unexceptional, which should automatically rule him out.

My choices, no matter how unrealistic:

1: Alonso
2: Amorim
3: Knutsen
4: Bielsa
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 01:40:58 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

Had an affair with a Bayern reporter with some implications that he talked about dressing room things with her, breaching the Bayern player trust. Or at the very least, the players felt betrayed by that.
Offline TAA66

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 01:43:07 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on March 16, 2024, 09:09:28 am
That 0-8-0 line up Ange did when Spurs had a couple of players sent of was confirmation the guy is a absolute clown.

Is the right answer
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 01:55:27 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 01:40:38 pm
Dumped his wife for a journalist he was cheating on behind his wife's back, also rides on a skateboard, or failing that, a glitzy sports car into training. Brendan on the big screen vibes. Talked dirt about Bayern players to the journalist too.

Disregarding all that tawdry behaviour, his coaching record is unexceptional, which should automatically rule him out.

My choices, no matter how unrealistic:

1: Alonso
2: Amorim
3: Knutsen
4: Bielsa

Ah thanks.
Offline darragh85

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 02:04:25 pm
Nagelsmann was your typical flavour of the month manager.

His personal life is his own business but he brought it into the dressing room and showed a flabbergasting lack of awareness of the effect of his actions on carrying out the biggest job if his career to date. Actually shows a lack of intelligence when you think about it.

As someone else said,  his coaching record is very ordinary. If he was any good he would have won something with leipzig and its weird to me how he got the bayern and , subsequently,  the Germany job on the back of an OK performance getting what you would expect from a decent squad. Contrast that with what klopp achieved at dortmund and now alonso at leverkusen.

Absolutely 100% no way to Nagelsmann
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Hopefully we can get that Simeone deal tied up quick, another great result tonight.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Genuine question. What stuff. Seems like a bit of a weirdo to me but nothing sinister or bad character.

The No dickheads rule should also apply to managers
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
Sporting have 75 goals in 25 league games. Would be incredible going to do 100 goals in a 34 league game season and they're on track to do it.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 10:46:40 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:10:47 am
What is Edwards role in the search for a new manager? I'm assuming it's Richard Hughes that will identify the next manager and make the recommendation to Edwards who will then decide whether to give it the go ahead. I guess the point I am trying to make is, it's not Edwards that is going to identify the new manager.

Pretty sure itll be Edwards leading on it. Especially as Hughes is at another club for now. Edwards technically doesnt start till June but given he was at Old Trafford today it doesnt seem like Ian Graham is making him do gardening leave  :D

Im sure Hughes will have a voice in the decision, and probably be involved in the interviews if hes joined in time. But unless we change the structure, the manager/coach will likely be reporting to Edwards rather than Hughes so it stands to reason itll be Edwards who leads the search. And we know most of the analytical stuff has been ongoing since November, so its probably just a case now of holding interviews. Id imagine there may be some movement there during the upcoming break, but would expect it to be all hush hush.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:13:59 am
Oh c'mon Xabi, when the hell are you going to have your bad patch so we can see whether you are good enough. I mean, 38 games without defeat just shows you don't know how to lose and pick yourself up.
