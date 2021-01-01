I understand the catastrophising over Klopp leaving and i've done it myself but i've accepted it now and i'm trying to be positive.



We take mere men and make them gods. We do it with players and we've done it with managers. Benitez was the opposite of Klopp in many ways when it comes to many ways but look what he achieved with us. Many good players leave us and never hit the same heights ever again. Don't underestimate the effect we as fans and the club has on people.



I trust that we'll get a good replacement for Klopp and part of that must include understanding the fans, club, history and the ethos. Everything else is gravy and i'm confident because we have all the other pieces in place, as it should be. I will miss Klopp but he's leaving us in a good position and he must trust also that the board will appoint somebody to carry on his work. He's the anti- Fergie who left them in the shit to boost his ego.



I believe Klopp, the club and Alonsos people came together and agreed everything last year. Everyone wins. I don't believe he would walk away without something having been sorted behind the scenes. He loves us and and to leave us in the hands of Alonso, who is the potential to be the next greatest manager of his generation is a special way to pass the baton on. It's unselfish and means he can step down and rest and at the same time know he played his part in passing the torch and stepping aside while taking into account what was best for the club rather than continuing on while tired and not giving 110%



Love the man, he's a unique and special individual and i'm glad we can saviour every single game between now and he leaves because it's not often you get the chance to appreciate a long goodbye. Usually in life things are just taken for good or bad or they just end so i'm appreciating the moment right now and i'll worry about Alonso being announced after we poetically win the only trophy Klopp hasn't won with us and he previously undeservedly lost.

