Yep.



We don't HAVE to be excited by a managerial appointment, but it would be nice, including numerous benefits conducive to success. I supported Brendan but I was totally underwhelmed when he was the choice. Plenty were, nothing to do with hindsight.



I was quite impressionable back when Brendan was hired, was excited at the thought of a young progressive British manager, I think he was the first of his kind. But so many managers since have done 'a Swansea' with decent football and never cut it beyond. And while I think he talked a good game at Swansea (I didn't see red flags with his personality), there's obviously things regarding his character and how he presented himself at Liverpool that gave off a bad vibe. It wasn't bad, it was just clumsy and out of touch. I don't mind Brendan, but we really need a manager who we can really look up to.Which is why personality is another thing. I know so many think its a trivial thing but it really isn't when you think of the honest, good men who have managed this club. It's so important in the way they can galvanise a fanbase with their honest intentions but also why it sets us out from other clubs because there needs to be an emotional connection to the man who is managing us. It goes above just winning, you want to win with morals and values intact, something the manager provides.We all know Alonso... again, the only other one who seems to exude decent, honest character credentials is Amorim. A lot of the others are self serving egotists in the extreme (again don't get me started on putrid guys like Nagalsmann and Simeone that some, for some god forsaken reason, are suggesting as a good choice).A good personality and character reference is not pointless to management either; it will be crucial to man management, but to also have the humility is to have the self awareness and responsibility required for the job (and not that faux humility bollocks like Guardiola). If we believe in them, then the players will.