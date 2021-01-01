« previous next »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:36:54 pm
Lijnders?

That's Klopp, not FSG.  :P
Quote from: mattD on Today at 07:38:04 pm
everyone else is utterly insipid.


Yep.

We don't HAVE to be excited by a managerial appointment, but it would be nice, including numerous benefits conducive to success. I supported Brendan but I was totally underwhelmed when he was the choice. Plenty were, nothing to do with hindsight.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:38:31 pm
That's Klopp, not FSG.  :P

Oh ok. No wonder FSG wanted rid of Klopp, he really was wielding too much power.
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:44:26 pm
Yep.

We don't HAVE to be excited by a managerial appointment, but it would be nice, including numerous benefits conducive to success. I supported Brendan but I was totally underwhelmed when he was the choice. Plenty were, nothing to do with hindsight.

I was quite impressionable back when Brendan was hired, was excited at the thought of a young progressive British manager, I think he was the first of his kind. But so many managers since have done 'a Swansea' with decent football and never cut it beyond. And while I think he talked a good game at Swansea (I didn't see red flags with his personality), there's obviously things regarding his character and how he presented himself at Liverpool that gave off a bad vibe. It wasn't bad, it was just clumsy and out of touch. I don't mind Brendan, but we really need a manager who we can really look up to.

Which is why personality is another thing. I know so many think its a trivial thing but it really isn't when you think of the honest, good men who have managed this club. It's so important in the way they can galvanise a fanbase with their honest intentions but also why it sets us out from other clubs because there needs to be an emotional connection to the man who is managing us. It goes above just winning, you want to win with morals and values intact, something the manager provides.

We all know Alonso... again, the only other one who seems to exude decent, honest character credentials is Amorim. A lot of the others are self serving egotists in the extreme (again don't get me started on putrid guys like Nagalsmann and Simeone that some, for some god forsaken reason, are suggesting as a good choice).

A good personality and character reference is not pointless to management either; it will be crucial to man management, but to also have the humility is to have the self awareness and responsibility required for the job (and not that faux humility bollocks like Guardiola). If we believe in them, then the players will.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:01:02 pm
I was quite impressionable back when Brendan was hired, was excited at the thought of a young progressive British manager, I think he was the first of his kind. But so many managers since have done 'a Swansea' with decent football and never cut it beyond. And while I think he talked a good game at Swansea (I didn't see red flags with his personality), there's obviously things regarding his character and how he presented himself at Liverpool that gave off a bad vibe. It wasn't bad, it was just clumsy and out of touch. I don't mind Brendan, but we really need a manager who we can really look up to.

Which is why personality is another thing. I know so many think its a trivial thing but it really isn't when you think of the honest, good men who have managed this club. It's so important in the way they can galvanise a fanbase with their honest intentions but also why it sets us out from other clubs because there needs to be an emotional connection to the man who is managing us. It goes above just winning, you want to win with morals and values intact, something the manager provides.

We all know Alonso... again, the only other one who seems to exude decent, honest character credentials is Amorim. A lot of the others are self serving egotists in the extreme (again don't get me started on putrid guys like Nagalsmann and Simeone that some, for some god forsaken reason, are suggesting as a good choice).

A good personality and character reference is not pointless to management either; it will be crucial to man management, but to also have the humility is to have the self awareness and responsibility required for the job (and not that faux humility bollocks like Guardiola). If we believe in them, then the players will.

Rodgers talked a good game when he first came in but he was all front. Character wise he bigged himself up but was soon throwing people under the bus. Writing was on the wall when he tried to flog Henderson for Dempsey. Allen and Borini were already underwhelming buys.

And he quickly moved away from the style of play he was employed to implement and was adamant he wouldn't deviate from when he took the job. One of mu biggest issues with Rodgers was his actions rarely matched his words. Compare that to Klopp's sincerity and its another hard quality to replace.

May as well get Rodgers back though than appoint De Zerbi or Nagelsmann. Amorim would be a more natural plan b to Alonso.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:31:39 pm
Rodgers talked a good game when he first came in but he was all front. Character wise he bigged himself up but was soon throwing people under the bus. Writing was on the wall when he tried to flog Henderson for Dempsey. Allen and Borini were already underwhelming buys.

And he quickly moved away from the style of play he was employed to implement and was adamant he wouldn't deviate from when he took the job. One of mu biggest issues with Rodgers was his actions rarely matched his words. Compare that to Klopp's sincerity and its another hard quality to replace.

May as well get Rodgers back though than appoint De Zerbi or Nagelsmann. Amorim would be a more natural plan b to Alonso.

I will never forget when he stabbed Colin Pascoe in the back, showed his true colors then.
