Stunned at people suggesting Ange seriously. He's doing a decent job at Spurs, but that has to be evaluated in context.



He's got Spurs being fun to watch, which is absolutely fine, but that's all Spurs should ever be - kinda fun, but completely irrelevant. They're coming off the back of years of angst because of a misplaced belief that they should be consistently competing for honours. It's resulted in them experiencing a personality crisis with managers like Mourinho and Conte leaving the fans crowing about being a big club, whilst they play boring as fuck football and get nowhere near winning trophies because they're Spurs.



Postecoglou and Spurs had a great start because of a fortunate fixture list and a refereeing disgrace. Plus, the desperation of the Spurs fans to at least get back to entertaining football. It's obviously too early to pass judgement on his achievements at Spurs, but I'll be stunned if they become anything more than a top 5 team with the occasional cup success. That's fine, it's Spurs, but it's also about par for them.



His Celtic career is good, but it's easy to play with his suicidal high line when your team is so much better than everyone else. It doesn't work for serious teams trying to win serious leagues and he's been quite open about the fact that it's how he wants his teams to play, no matter what.