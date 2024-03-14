I'd have Ange over a few mentioned but it won't and shouldn't happen. He'd jump at it going by past quotes I saw.



We are in a position here to get anyone outside of Madrid, City, United lol and maybe a couple of Italians that would prefer to stay there. We will obviously want the next up and coming big dick. Right now that looks like Alonso and we have a great chance of doing it. I'd be shocked if we don't get him.



Assuming we do and it doesn't work? I'm not blaming anyone for that since right now when we are on the hunt and he is the obvious choice.. You can't complain then can you? No doubt someone will but this isnt moyes getting the united job cause he was mates with ferguson and kept Everton mid table.