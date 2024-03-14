So its a ding on him if he doesnt face adversity and its a ding on him if he faces adversity and smashes it because how shit must you be for the adversity to creep up in the first place?



That's not what I had in mind at all. People bring this kind of evidence to support a thesis, but neither proves anything. The beauty of this sport is that games can go against the better team be it by luck or team organization. We've suffered our fair share of games that we should have won on paper, but didn't. I think that the performance matters far more than the result. I haven't seen the Leverkusen game, so I don't know how Xavi is doing. But if he is ahead of Bayern in the league by 10 points, he's probably doing alright, considering that Bayern start every season as champions-elect. If someone comments on the performance and say the did a lot of things right, but didn't get a result, that wouldn't damage Xabi's reputation in my view. But bringing up turning the game around in two minutes is not what proves that. Just my opinion.