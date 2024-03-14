« previous next »
The Alonso adversity thing is a bit of a point, but not a strong one. We can only have the experiences we have had, and as a manager, the fella is a winner. Great ideas about the game, top coach, innovative, has got them all pulling in the same direction and theres a real buzz about it all.

Ok, ideally there would be a longer body of work to look at, if we want to make that point, but its not as if he hasnt done a lot in the game. He knows it inside out, he knows what he is about, and he commands respect. Bring it on.

It is incumbent on the Alonso-adversity doubters to come up with a better alternate.

I cant think of one who I would have above Alonso. He is the leading candidate by a mile, and I hope he comes.
I want Luis Garcia just so we can sing his song again selfish I know :)
Is he managing these days? More importantly, did anyone ever find out if he actually drank sangria? (of the, is it true that he bounces on the ground school of knowledge)
Xabi Alonso:



For me its clear, We are the favourites, by " We" I mean Liverpool. I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League.
Xabi Alonso:


For me its clear. I really see Liverpool as <______insert quote______>.

So many things I bet he wishes he could say there...

Given there's still some "bad patch" weirdos lurking ::) not to mention a random nerd waving the flag for shit-on-a-stick Simeone  :o, think I might take a RAWK sabbatical for a couple of months or so, and leave my 20k post for Xabi's unveiling alongside an awkwardly shy Laptop Eddie.
Is he managing these days? More importantly, did anyone ever find out if he actually drank sangria? (of the, is it true that he bounces on the ground school of knowledge)
He's a pundit but love ❤️ his song and he scored some classics for us:probably wouldn't work out :)
On the adversity debate:

Mind you, Ive been here during the bad times too. One year we came second.

Bob Paisley, (the man clearly unsuited to succeeding Shanks because winning too much).
The unheralded long shot Id be willing to cock an eye brow at is Martinez. Ive got Swansea supporters in the family so was regularly educated on the incredible job he did there (did the hard work before Brendan). Their playing style was amazing on the eye. To get Wigan an FA cup and Everton to 5th takes some doing. Did good stuff with Belgium too. No CL experience and not a proven success story but hes definitely got a huge amount of talent.

On the adversity debate:

Mind you, Ive been here during the bad times too. One year we came second.

Bob Paisley, (the man clearly unsuited to succeeding Shanks because winning too much).

Was thinking of Bob, Joe and Kenny earlier, what was it, a UEFA Cup, 10 league titles, 4 European Cups, two FA Cups and 4 League Cups over the 16 years between 74 and 90.
Xabi faced adversity last night, with 2 minutes left BK were 2-1 down, facing exit from europe and ending the 37 game streak of not losing. He, and his team, dealt with it well in those two minutes.
Xabi faced adversity last night, with 2 minutes left BK were 2-1 down, facing exit from europe and ending the 37 game streak of not losing. He, and his team, dealt with it well in those two minutes.
True, that's the positive side. The negative is that from the 60-th min they faced a 10-man team at home that you'd expect them to beat, and they only did it in the last two min. Points that can be used to support two opposite theses, but what does either example prove, really?
True, that's the positive side. The negative is that from the 60-th min they faced a 10-man team at home that you'd expect them to beat, and they only did it in the last two min. Points that can be used to support two opposite theses, but what does either example prove, really?

Pace adversity doesn't count?
Pace adversity doesn't count?
It does only because pace goals don't count.
Is he managing these days? More importantly, did anyone ever find out if he actually drank sangria?

At the time the song was popular it was reported that he is teetotal. So, no.
True, that's the positive side. The negative is that from the 60-th min they faced a 10-man team at home that you'd expect them to beat, and they only did it in the last two min. Points that can be used to support two opposite theses, but what does either example prove, really?

So its a ding on him if he doesnt face adversity and its a ding on him if he faces adversity and smashes it because how shit must you be for the adversity to creep up in the first place?
So its a ding on him if he doesnt face adversity and its a ding on him if he faces adversity and smashes it because how shit must you be for the adversity to creep up in the first place?
That's not what I had in mind at all. People bring this kind of evidence to support a thesis, but neither proves anything. The beauty of this sport is that games can go against the better team be it by luck or team organization. We've suffered our fair share of games that we should have won on paper, but didn't. I think that the performance matters far more than the result. I haven't seen the Leverkusen game, so I don't know how Xavi is doing. But if he is ahead of Bayern in the league by 10 points, he's probably doing alright, considering that Bayern start every season as champions-elect. If someone comments on the performance and say the did a lot of things right, but didn't get a result, that wouldn't damage Xabi's reputation in my view. But bringing up turning the game around in two minutes is not what proves that. Just my opinion.
Is Ange Postecoglou in the mix here at all? Looking at Spurs the last while hes trying to get them to play the same style of ball as we do. Hes even got something out of Richarlison this last while and losing Son didnt affect them that much. Theres a definite brand of football hes trying to play and its not that far removed from what we currently play. He seems a good fit and has some form with winning trophies, he knows the premier league.. If he gets a CL spot this season I think hes gotta be a contender.
Is Ange Postecoglou in the mix here at all? Looking at Spurs the last while hes trying to get them to play the same style of ball as we do. Hes even got something out of Richarlison this last while and losing Son didnt affect them that much. Theres a definite brand of football hes trying to play and its not that far removed from what we currently play. He seems a good fit and has some form with winning trophies, he knows the premier league.. If he gets a CL spot this season I think hes gotta be a contender.
he's older than Klopp, I think the club will want a younger manager.
