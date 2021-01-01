The Alonso adversity thing is a bit of a point, but not a strong one. We can only have the experiences we have had, and as a manager, the fella is a winner. Great ideas about the game, top coach, innovative, has got them all pulling in the same direction and theres a real buzz about it all.



Ok, ideally there would be a longer body of work to look at, if we want to make that point, but its not as if he hasnt done a lot in the game. He knows it inside out, he knows what he is about, and he commands respect. Bring it on.



It is incumbent on the Alonso-adversity doubters to come up with a better alternate.



I cant think of one who I would have above Alonso. He is the leading candidate by a mile, and I hope he comes.