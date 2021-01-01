« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 12:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 12:33:52 pm
Luis Suarez was 100% on that plane
He definitely was.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 02:10:53 pm »
The Alonso adversity thing is a bit of a point, but not a strong one. We can only have the experiences we have had, and as a manager, the fella is a winner. Great ideas about the game, top coach, innovative, has got them all pulling in the same direction and theres a real buzz about it all.

Ok, ideally there would be a longer body of work to look at, if we want to make that point, but its not as if he hasnt done a lot in the game. He knows it inside out, he knows what he is about, and he commands respect. Bring it on.

It is incumbent on the Alonso-adversity doubters to come up with a better alternate.

I cant think of one who I would have above Alonso. He is the leading candidate by a mile, and I hope he comes.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 02:32:16 pm »
I want Luis Garcia just so we can sing his song again selfish I know :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 03:08:49 pm »
Is he managing these days? More importantly, did anyone ever find out if he actually drank sangria? (of the, is it true that he bounces on the ground school of knowledge)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
Quote
Xabi Alonso:



For me its clear, We are the favourites, by " We" I mean Liverpool. I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Quote
Xabi Alonso:


For me its clear. I really see Liverpool as <______insert quote______>.

So many things I bet he wishes he could say there...

Given there's still some "bad patch" weirdos lurking ::) not to mention a random nerd waving the flag for shit-on-a-stick Simeone  :o, think I might take a RAWK sabbatical for a couple of months or so, and leave my 20k post for Xabi's unveiling alongside an awkwardly shy Laptop Eddie.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 08:30:44 pm »
Quote from: bepoq on Today at 03:08:49 pm
Is he managing these days? More importantly, did anyone ever find out if he actually drank sangria? (of the, is it true that he bounces on the ground school of knowledge)
He's a pundit but love ❤️ his song and he scored some classics for us:probably wouldn't work out :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
On the adversity debate:

Mind you, Ive been here during the bad times too. One year we came second.

Bob Paisley, (the man clearly unsuited to succeeding Shanks because winning too much).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 09:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 07:36:28 pm
The unheralded long shot Id be willing to cock an eye brow at is Martinez. Ive got Swansea supporters in the family so was regularly educated on the incredible job he did there (did the hard work before Brendan). Their playing style was amazing on the eye. To get Wigan an FA cup and Everton to 5th takes some doing. Did good stuff with Belgium too. No CL experience and not a proven success story but hes definitely got a huge amount of talent.

